Pensacola, FL

Finding housing is hard. Pensacola's Habitat for Humanity is lightening one mother's load.

By Brittany Misencik, Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
Each time Pensacola mother Latoya Evans would attempt to dissuade her 5-year-old son, Jamias, from running around their top floor apartment for the sake of being a considerate neighbor, she would dream of a home with a spacious yard and a secure neighborhood.

“Why do they have to live beneath us?” he would ask his mom with a childlike innocence, disgruntled that his playtime was being disrupted by the neighbors below him.

“I feel like I’m robbing my son his childhood because I don’t feel safe to let him go outside and play,” Evans admitted. “I feel really bad. That’s my main reason to get this house, is to build a home for my son so he knows you don’t have to live in an apartment, you don’t have to rent from someone. You can own a home yourself.”

The problem at hand:Renters across Northwest Florida struggle to find affordable housing. Is there a solution?

Are tiny homes the solution?:Mass-produced tiny homes could help curb Pensacola housing crisis

This Saturday, Pensacola Habitat for Humanity's Women Build program will break ground on the home where Jamias can spend the rest of his childhood.

Women Build

The foundation of Evans' home will be laid by female volunteers as part of a special annual Women Build event.

Women who participate are taught construction skills and brought on to empower other women.

Pensacola Habitat Communications Manager Quinn Luehring said the organization’s family services team will spend time getting to know potential candidates for each year’s Women Build, ultimately recommending a handful as build recipients.

With Evans' selection, Luehring said there were years of relationship building behind the scenes. What stood out most to her was Evans' perseverance and desire to be involved with her community, and her desire to show her son what community work is all about.

“It shows it’s possible to change the community if you put the time and sweat in,” Luehring said.

The Women Build is composed of 14 teams of 10 that fundraise a total of $100,000, then pick a build day to construct the home. This year's build dates are Oct.1, Oct. 4 and Oct. 11.

Luehring said on build day there will be a sea of women in pink hard hats raising the walls, building the frame, putting on drywall and installing windows.

Who does Habitat approve for homes?

The nonprofit organization is presently able to serve those who make within 30% to 80% of Pensacola’s median income, along with meeting a handful of other criteria. According to Habitat's website, maximum income limits are based on household side and range from $43,300 for single individuals up to $71,750 for a household of six.

Pensacola Habitat for Humanity President Sam Young said he is seeing that young professionals all over the city — nurses, law enforcement officers and educators included — who are unable to find a home that meets basic living standards. He said those who make less are in an even more dire position.

“So much of this economy is workforce driven,” Young said. “If they can’t find safe, affordable housing, they will leave.”

He said it especially affects single mothers that are raising children on one source of income, which he said is a disparity in of itself.

“It’s a vicious cycle where children are not afforded the opportunities,” Young said.

Habitat's system seeks to serve the working class who are caught in a seemingly endless renter’s trap, Young said.

For homes built by Pensacola's Habitat for Humanity, Young said that monthly 0% interest mortgage payments are lower than the average rent is right now in Pensacola. Habitat homes are also priced with a “very small” down payment, helping reduce what would typically be a significant roadblock for homebuyers in the mainstream housing market.

The organization also provides services such as financial counseling to help keep up with payments long after the client’s move-in day.

Young said about 500 recipients in Pensacola have paid off their homes entirely and now have an asset to pass on to future generations.

CIvicCon talks affordable housing:CivicCon: Why we're so far behind on affordable housing, and how we catch up

A long time coming

Evans said one of the most special parts of getting her new home will be working alongside the women that will bring her house to life, which should be completed in one to two years.

The first-time Evans applied to have a home built for her by Habitat for Humanity years ago, she wasn’t making enough money to qualify for the payments because of her nearly $9-an-hour wage and pre-existing bills.

When Jamias came into the world, she knew she had to do whatever it took to make enough to qualify. She became a personal banker, and she kept applying until this year, when she finally received the phone call she had been waiting for.

“I was so happy, I cried. I cried,” she emphasized, laughing. “Like I said, I’ve been applying for years. So finally getting to hear that 'You’ve been approved,' my heart stopped. I couldn’t believe it. But I just knew one day it was going to happen, I just didn’t know when.”

The community can help support Evans and future build recipients by donating online, donating lunches for volunteers and sharing stories on social media.

More information can be found on the Pensacola Habitat for Humanity website.

