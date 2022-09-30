ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pensacola, FL

The CivicCon Awards are back! Help us recognize the people making Pensacola a better place

By Kevin Robinson, Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
Pensacola News Journal
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qRn8B_0iGUswbH00

Across Escambia and Santa Rosa counties, there are many people quietly working to safeguard the environment, ensure all people have access to "the good stuff" in our community, and make their little slices of the Emerald Coast better places to live.

CivicCon wants to recognize those people and needs your help to do it.

Do you have a nominee?:Nominate them here

CivicCon is accepting nominations for the 2022 CivicCon Awards, a Dec. 5 event meant to identify and honor those community members who have taken one or more of the best practices from the past five years of the CivicCon Speaker Series and put them into action.

2021 awards:CivicCon: 22 award winners named in first-ever CivicCon Awards

Last time at CivicCon:‘It can be done’: A Bose founder tells ‘dream story’ of how the $3 billion business began

A partnership of the News Journal and the Studer Community Institute, CivicCon brings some of the world's leading thinkers to Pensacola to discuss best practices for issues like creating affordable housing and protecting neighborhood character. CivicCon also provides training courses on civic issues such as requesting public documents and understanding municipal budgets, and works to raise the collective "civic IQ" to make our community a better place to live, grow, work and invest.

Since its launch in 2017, CivicCon has featured more than 50 speakers, all of whom brought data, ideas, examples and resources for how people can improve the quality of life in the cities and neighborhoods where they live.

The CivicCon award recognizes area residents and community leaders who are taking that knowledge and putting it to work in any of these 10 categories:

  • Placemaking Award — Recognizes the work of an individual or an organization to create a great public space for anyone in the community to enjoy.
  • Environmental Award — Recognizes work by an individual or organization that results in better water or air for a part or all of the community.
  • Great Neighborhoods Award — Recognizes the individual or organization who has done the most to improve a neighborhood, strengthen a neighborhood association or help others launch their neighborhood association.
  • Safe Streets And People-Centered Transportation Award — Recognizes a group or individual that has worked to make streets safer and more welcoming to pedestrians and people on bicycles.
  • Government Transparency Award — Recognizes an individual, an organization, a local government staff member, an elected official, a journalist or an organization that has helped bring community members into governmental processes.
  • Equity Award — Recognizes an organization or individual who has worked to promote equity among all people in their community.
  • Best New Addition To Downtown Pensacola Award — Recognizes the new business, project or expansion that was the best addition to downtown Pensacola in 2021.
  • Strong Towns Award — Recognizes the person or organization that has best realized the Strong Towns mantra of making the good use of our existing resources and infrastructure, instead of creating costly new sprawl.
  • The Founding Member Award — Recognizes one CivicCon founding member for consistent attendance and involvement with the CivicCon Speaker Series, the Civic Engagement Courses or community involvement that has been inspired by CivicCon.
  • The CivicCon Award — This award is for an individual who best embodies the spirit of civic engagement and shows an appreciation for learning best practices and dedication to improving the quality of life for others.

Nominations are open until Oct. 14 at pnjpoll.survey.fm/2022-civiccon-awards. Anyone can make nominations and can nominate as many people as they wish for an award.

More than 130 nominations were submitted for the 2021 awards and 22 individuals and organizations were recognized with an award at the event this past December.

The awards ceremony is free and open to the public.

For more information about CivicCon visit pnj.com/civiccon.

Comments / 0

Related
OBA

Gulf Shores adds food truck event in November at Gulf Place

Two-day event will include tailgate activities and other entertainment. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – The National Shrimp Festival is planned for the first weekend in October, Oct. 6-9 this year and also this year the city is adding a new event at Gulf Place for the second weekend in November.
GULF SHORES, AL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pensacola, FL
Government
Santa Rosa County, FL
Society
City
Pensacola, FL
County
Escambia County, FL
County
Santa Rosa County, FL
Local
Florida Society
Escambia County, FL
Government
Escambia County, FL
Society
Santa Rosa County, FL
Government
Pensacola, FL
Society
Local
Florida Government
WKRG News 5

20-year-old beehive removed from historic Mobile church

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — First Baptist Church of Mobile has been a house of worship since 1835. It has also been the home to a beehive for the last 20 years, or maybe even longer. First Baptist Church of Mobile contacted B’S Bee, a local company to relocate the beehive colony from their building. The […]
MOBILE, AL
uwfvoyager.com

What’s Happening In Pensacola: October 3-9

On Oct. 8, over 40 teams, supported by thousands of spectators, will be competing for bragging rights in the 8th Annual Pensacola Dragon Boat Festival. The races are set to take place on Bayou Texar, just off Bayview Park near Downtown Pensacola. For more information, call (850)-572-5849. Race for Inclusion...
PENSACOLA, FL
WKRG News 5

Fort Walton Beach Police looking for teen accused of making threats while holding AR-15

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Fort Walton Beach police are looking for a 17-year-old after a video circulated of him making threats while holding an AR-15.  Deputies said a Snapchat video surfaced of the teen making threats while holding an AR-15. The 17-year-old threatened to “harm unidentified persons” while pointing the gun directly at […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#A Better Place#Awards Ceremony#Affordable Housing#Civiccon#Bose#The News Journal
WKRG News 5

Watch: Middle school serenades SRO during pep rally

NICEVILLE, Fla. (WKRG) — C W Ruckel Middle School SRO Chad Smith was in for a nice birthday surprise last week. The school in Niceville held a pep rally on the same day as the officer’s birthday. The crowd brought the SRO to center stage while the entire school sang him a happy birthday. Watch […]
NICEVILLE, FL
utv44.com

Foley parents concerned about fentanyl resembling candy ahead of Halloween

FOLEY, Ala. (WPMI) — For decades parents have been urged to check their children's Halloween candy after a night of trick-or-treating. First, it was razor blades in apples, then marijuana-laced gummies, but this year, parents' Halloween scare is 'rainbow fentanyl'. The DEA warns drug cartels target young people with...
FOLEY, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

UPDATE: Missing 9-year-old Pensacola girl found safe

UPDATE: Oct. 3, 2022 at 7:49 PM: 9-year-old Riley Gobel has been found safe. Original Story: MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Pensacola Police department is searching for missing 9-year-old Riley Gobel who has been missing from Northwood Apartments since about 6:30 p.m. Monday, October 3. According to PPD Riley is...
PENSACOLA, FL
niceville.com

Okaloosa and Walton roadwork, traffic advisory for October 2-6

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. – Drivers in Okaloosa and Walton counties may encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads this week as crews perform construction and maintenance activities, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. Okaloosa County. — State Road 20 (John Sims Parkway) Resurfacing Project. Drivers will encounter...
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Housing
WALA-TV FOX10

Mobile Fire-Rescue on scene of structure fire at former church

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The Mobile Fire-Rescue Department is on the scene of a two-alarm fire at a former church. Heavy flames and smoke are showing on the second floor of a two-story structure, formerly The City of Grace Mobile, at 4400 Government Blvd., officials said. There is no word...
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Mobile Police led on chase, 6 arrested

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police arrested six people after officers were led on a chase along Linnet Drive just before 4 a.m. Monday morning. One of those arrested was a juvenile.  Derrick Parker, 20, Jakobe Morgan, 19, Christopher Dunn, 18, Terrell Lina, 18, Patrick Carlton, 18, and one other were arrested after Mobile Police […]
MOBILE, AL
WKRG News 5

Atmore police looking for man who has 9 felony warrants

ATMORE, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Atmore Police Department said they have identified a man who attempted to use a credit card that was not his at Walmart. Joseph Dooley is the man who investigators have attempted to identify since March. Dooley has 9 felony warrants out for his arrest for fraudulent use of […]
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Final “Victor-y lap” for beloved runner in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Dozens of people spent the day paying tribute to a beloved member of Mobile’s running community. Victor Birch was killed in a vehicle crash one week ago today. This morning friends organized one more run for a man who was always running. A large crowd of people makes their way out […]
MOBILE, AL
WEAR

Man killed in shooting at Escambia County youth football field

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is dead after a double-shooting Saturday night at an Escambia County youth sports complex. It happened around 6 p.m. at the Bellview Ballpark youth football/baseball complex on Longleaf Drive off of Pine Forest Road. Sheriff Chip Simmons says a 22-year-old man was shot and...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, FL
Pensacola News Journal

Pensacola News Journal

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
910K+
Views
ABOUT

Pensacola Florida - Home - pnj.com is the home page of the Pensacola News Journal with in-depth local news, sports, entertainment, community news, opinion and classifieds.

 http://pnj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy