Larimer County, CO

Here's who Larimer County voters are supporting and why: 2022 election endorsements

This is a running string of select candidate endorsement letters sent to the Coloradoan by Larimer County residents. It will be updated weekly through Oct. 30, with the newest endorsements at the top.

Vicino, running for House District 52, will protect choice, fight government overreach

I recently met Dee Dee Vicino at a meet and greet because I wanted to know what is important to her.

I was not disappointed to discover that she wants to reduce crime and ensure safe communities.

It impressed me that she is running to protect small businesses from government overreach. I have been an independent contractor for many years and have been extremely disappointed in the increased taxes for those that operate their own business. The past 2-3 years have been especially difficult with the state causing it to be almost impossible to continue operating, due to the restrictions they have imposed.

As a strong supporter of school choice, Dee Dee believes that parents should have the opportunity to choose where their children are educated. My children are now grown, but the ability to choose where all three of my daughters were able to attend school provided a chance for each of them to be successful in the professions to which they are well suited.

Unlike many career politicians, Dee Dee is a successful business woman who understands what it means to represent the community and state that she lives in. She is interested in what the individuals in her district want, not just what politicians may think is best. She does not demonstrate negative, discrediting tactics, but identifies the voting records of her opponents.

Lorrie Wellman, Fort Collins

In Senate District 15, Marchman will vote to protect people

Election Day is approaching. It's time for us to get informed on the candidates. Those of us in Senate District 15 have a clear choice; Janice Marchman is that choice.

Her opponent has voted no on bills that would help all of us moving forward. HB20-1265, Increase Public Protection Air Toxins Emissions, would require us to be notified if hydrogen cyanide, hydrogen sulfide, and benzene were leaked into the atmosphere. Voting yes on this bill would seem obvious; not for Rob Woodward, he voted no. Why would he keep us from knowing we could be breathing these toxic chemicals?

How about SB19-085, Equal Pay For Equal Work Act. This bill clearly defined how to identify the need for workers to get equal pay for the same work. This bill would have helped women get the same pay for the same work their fellow workers perform. Yet again the incumbent voted no. Why does he want to make it harder for women to get the pay they deserve?

We need someone that will vote yes on these types of issues. That person is Janice Marchman. She will represent our values in the state Senate.

Bob Massaro, Loveland

Canaga has the extensive knowledge, skills required to be Larimer County coroner

Do you understand the role our coroner’s office plays in our community? It’s vital. The Larimer County Coroner’s Office investigates local deaths, led by the elected coroner, a position that best serves us when the coroner is very familiar with our residents, county government responsibilities, and most importantly, the business of competent and trustworthy death investigation.

Matt Canaga, our current and tenured chief deputy coroner, is the clear choice for coroner this November. Matt has served us there for 13 years and is the competent and trustworthy manager and leader of that office.

I spent over 20 years supervising investigations in Larimer County and understand the importance of professional and competent death investigations. Our coroner must have an extensive knowledge of death investigations, must be able to work effectively with law enforcement agencies, have county government experience, and exhibit competence in management and leadership.

That is everything Matt Canaga provides for us now and will, as he transitions from chief deputy to elected coroner with our support. There is much you should know about the Matt Canaga I know; please visit www.canagaforcoroner.com and vote for experience and competence for Larimer County coroner!

Andy Josey, Windsor

Comments / 1

