How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Kansas State

By Robb Hibbard, Lubbock Avalanche-Journal
 4 days ago

The Texas Tech football team will play a fourth-consecutive Top 25 opponent when they face fellow Big 12 No. 25 Kansas State at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

The Red Raiders enter the game coming off a 37-34 overtime upset of Texas .

More: Big 12 honors Tech's Wolff, Pearson as players of week

The game was decided by a 20-yard field goal by kicker Trey Wolff.

“It’s tough to ever compare any game to that until we win the Big 12 and play in the playoffs,” Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire said. ”That game was iconic just for so many reasons. But I will tell you I think that a lot of people, 60,000 people will remember where they were Sept. 24 and will remmeber how hard the Red Raiders fought to get the win. Once again, beating an in-state rival, and beating a ranked team at home — that’s a big deal.”

More: Tech DC preps for 'Cats QB he knows from way back

In their previous game, Kansas State toppled then-No. 6 OU 41-34 in Norman.

How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Kansas State Wildcats

When: 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

More: Stephen Garcia Column: Texas Tech overtime victory takes place among classic Texas football clashes

Where: Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, Kan.

TV: ESPN+

Radio: Texas Tech Sports Network

Why is the Texas Tech football game vs. Kansas State on ESPN+

Carlos Silva, Jr., of the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal contributed to this report.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: How to watch Texas Tech football vs. Kansas State

#Texas Tech Football#Texas Football#American Football#College Football#College Sports#Kansas State Wildcats
