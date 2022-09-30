LSU football vs. Auburn: Scouting report and score prediction

BATON ROUGE - Will LSU football drill the final nail in the coffin of Bryan Harsin's tenure at Auburn?

We're about to find out this Saturday (6 p.m., ESPN) when LSU (3-1, 1-0 SEC) heads to Jordan-Hare Stadium to face off against Auburn (3-1, 1-0) in coach Brian Kelly's first road game at LSU.

LSU enters Saturday's matchup having won three straight over Southern, Mississippi State and New Mexico. Auburn, meanwhile, is coming off of a miraculous 17-14 overtime win over Missouri and a blowout loss the week before to Penn State.

Here's a look at the matchup and a score prediction for the game.

Will LSU QB Jayden Daniels continue to improve as a pocket passer against SEC competition?

Daniels took a clear step forward with his decision-making and decisiveness as a passer last week. It came against New Mexico, an athletically inferior opponent.

So the question remains: Can Daniels display that progress against the likes of Derick Hall, Colby Wooden, Eku Leota and the rest of Auburn's defense?

The importance of that answer could be mitigated if LSU can play with tempo early and often on Saturday. Every time the offense has played with a brisk pace this season, it has turned into good results.

If LSU can't get off to a fast start, the offense will need to lean heavily on Daniels, especially given the offensive line's struggles in generating a consistent traditional running game.

Auburn's offense is going to have trouble scoring points

Auburn has no clear tactical or personnel advantage over LSU's defense.

Sure, LSU's defense is dealing with some injuries. Maason Smith is done for the season, Major Burns is out for three-to-six more weeks and BJ Ojulari has dealt with a nagging patella injury.

This unit has been nothing but dominant since their middling Week 1 performance against Florida State. They held Mississippi State to under 300 yards of offense and 16 points two weeks ago, and last week allowed just two first downs against New Mexico.

And Auburn has been anemic on offense.

Quarterback Robby Ashford, the reported starter given TJ Finley's shoulder sprain, has more interceptions than touchdown passes. He also struggles against pressure, a major problem against an LSU defense that thrives in that department.

Outside of Ashford, the offensive line has struggled to generate holes for star running back Tank Bigsby and is on its third-string center, the wide receiver corps has yet to catch a touchdown pass and even Bigsby has been underwhelming.

So yeah, this could get ugly.

Player to watch: D.J. James

James, a transfer cornerback from Oregon, has stepped up as Auburn's best cornerback this season.

He's allowed only four receptions on 16 targets this year, according to Pro Football Focus, and opposing quarterbacks have a 39.6 NFL passer rating when throws have been sent in his direction.

Auburn's secondary has had a tendency of allowing big plays this season. But that hasn't been the case with James, who is likely Auburn's best option to combat Kayshon Boutte on Saturday.

Score prediction: LSU 28, Auburn 10

Auburn has no discernable matchup advantage entering this game. LSU has been the better coached, more explosive, and much more well-rounded side the last handful of weeks. As long as Jayden Daniels and the LSU offense can play with tempo early on, they should be OK.

Koki Riley covers LSU sports for The Daily Advertiser and the USA TODAY Sports South Region. Email him at kriley@theadvertiser.com and follow him on Twitter at @KokiRiley.