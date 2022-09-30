Memphis football vs. Temple: Scouting report, score prediction

Memphis football’s loss at Temple last season was a low point. Not only did Tigers give away a 17-point lead, they gave the Owls their only American Athletic Conference win of 2021.

They meet again Saturday (11 a.m., ESPNU) at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Memphis (3-1, 1-0) is on a three-game winning streak, while Temple (2-2, 0-0) is coming off a 28-0 win over UMass.

If Memphis wins, it’ll be the Tigers’ first 2-0 start in conference play since 2016. A four-game win streak would also be the longest since the Tigers had a seven-game streak in 2019.

Here’s what to watch for as the Tigers resume conference play.

Who will be up front for Memphis?

How will the Memphis offense react to a tough performance last week? It might come down to offensive line health as much as anything.

Left tackle Austin Myers and left guard Jonah Gambill will be gametime decisions due to injury. Freshman Makylan Pounders (left tackle) and sophomore Brackston Alford (left guard) filled in last week and were seen getting first-team reps at practice this week.

If Myers and Gambill play, it adds more protection against a Temple front that’s tied for third nationally with 15 sacks. As much as the Tigers hope for a better passing game from Seth Henigan and his receivers, the line strength will determine if the offense returns to the form it showed against Navy and Arkansas State.

CLIMBING THE LADDER:How Memphis football's Caden Prieskorn went from walk-on QB to scoring machine at tight end

TURNOVER MARGIN:How Memphis football's emphasis on takeaways is paying off during win streak

Temple two-QB system

Temple, ranked 124th in total offense (out of 131 teams), has a bit of a quarterback quick-change. D’Wan Mathis started the season opener but true freshman E.J. Warner started the last two games.

Warner – the son of Pro Football Hall of Famer Kurt Warner – could start Saturday but Memphis is expecting both he and Mathis will play. Mathis led Temple's win over Memphis last season so whoever starts, the Tigers’ defense must be ready.

At the same time, the Tigers need to make a statement. The Owls have only scored 30 points once this season, so if they light up the Memphis secondary, it won’t ease concerns even if the Tigers get multiple takeaways.

Temple defense remains “Tuff”

“Temple Tuff” is a way of life for the Owls defense, and this year is no different. Besides the sacks, the Owls are third in opponent third-down conversions, fifth in passing defense and eighth in red zone defense. That last stat is key to watch, since Memphis is a perfect 17-for-17 on red zone scoring.

Memphis offensive coordinator Tim Cramsey also praised the secondary as long and athletic while adding that the Owls like to shuffle multiple defenders up front for different looks. Keep an eye on junior linebacker Layton Jordan, who already has 4½ sacks and a 41-yard interception return for a touchdown.

To pass or not to pass

Memphis is coming off its lowest passing total – 165 yards last week vs. North Texas – since 2017. Things should improve despite Temple holding each of its three opponents under 100 passing yards and allowing only three pass plays of at least 30 yards all season.

A closer look at those numbers, however, reveal that Temple has faced three struggling offenses in Louisiana-Lafayette, Rutgers and UMass. Memphis will be a lot more potent, and Seth Henigan threw for 305 yards in last year’s game.

The Tigers hope to repeat their 193-yard rushing performance, which will help them challenge the Temple secondary. Even if Memphis is more methodical than explosive Saturday, the Tigers must have more success downfield after the offense had just one second-half scoring drive.

Protect the ball

Last year’s meeting saw Memphis cough up two fumbles, including one on Temple's goal line. The Tigers must avoid that fate this time around.

Memphis has lost just one fumble this season, but the worrying trend is the Tigers having five other fumbles they recovered in the past three games. Their luck could run out despite facing a Temple team that only has two takeaways this season.

On the flip side, the Tigers’ defense might continue their takeaway streak; Temple's 10 turnovers are tied for 118th in the country. Seven of them are fumbles, so keep an eye on Memphis looking to punch out the ball.

Prediction

Memphis 31, Temple 21: Several gambling sportsbooks did Memphis no favors, with the Tigers opening as 20-point favorites this week. Don’t be surprised if this one is close because the Tigers’ offense will struggle with Temple’s defense. Temple, however, doesn't have the weapons to score enough points and Memphis extends its win streak ahead of a showdown with Houston next Friday.