Opinion: Desalination is water for industry — prioritization of profit over health

Both the city of Corpus Christi and the Port of Corpus Christi are proposing desalination projects intended to prioritize industrial expansion and profit over the health of citizens and our bay waters. Perhaps the primary fault lies with the Texas Commission on Environment Quality commissioner’s political agenda. Economic growth while sacrificing communities, air and water quality instead of protecting the health and welfare of Texans is a dereliction of duty. Permittees cunningly filed the Harbor Island desalination permit as a “minor discharge” instead of a “major permit” for 50 million gallons per day (MGD) discharge. My belief is that the Environmental Protection Agency will set the record straight, requiring a major permit thus nullifying the TCEQ Commissioner’s ruling.

I appreciate Mr. Larry White’s background in engineering ("Desalination for Corpus Christi is possible, with caveats," Aug. 26). Like many other scientists and engineers, he recognizes that bay water desalination is “unproven technology in a Corpus Christi-type bay system.” Many recognize the risks of a hypersaline environment in the bay, the high turbidity and aquatic organisms that will clog filters. Furthermore, the extra chemicals, sludge disposal, and increased pump pressures needed for muddy bay water is a huge technological challenge. Although Mr. White indicates that “…these technologies have been used for over 25 years,” nowhere in the world are these “technologies” challenged as they would be in our bay. Just look at the Brownsville Ship Channel’s failed desalination pilot project!

Mr. White’s statement that water rights costs for groundwater price are higher than desalination of the bay water is inaccurate. Laguna LP’s proposes water rights to 23,000 acres of Evangeline groundwater immediately adjacent to the Mary Rhodes pipeline with 25 MGD drought-proof water deliverable to the city. This resource has supplied the city of Sinton with water for over 25 years. Based upon information provided to Region N Water Planning group in 2020, 1,000 gallons of delivered, treated water from Laguna LP would cost $5.42. Estimated cost for the Inner Harbor is $7.84 for 30 MGD. The real problem for the City of Corpus Christi and POCC is that there is enough future water supply for residential users but not for thirsty industrial expansion.

Disturbingly, there is a direct correlation between industry locations and our health. A Men’s Health article on Aug. 24, 2017, listed Corpus Christi as the worst city for cancer risk. “We’re NUMBER ONE! … for Cancer” is not a slogan we should chant in the Coastal Bend.

The Texas Health Institute published a report in 2021 stating; “Black and Hispanic communities facing the poorest health outcomes in Nueces County today are those impacted by a legacy of discriminatory policies of the past, and at risk for continued disadvantage in the present.” ZIP code maps clearly show communities nearest to refineries continue to experience a “disproportionate burden of disease, death, and loss.” Northside communities can expect to live to just 70 years compared to higher-income neighborhoods in the East, which can live to 85 years in Nueces County, according to the 2021 report. A 15-year difference in life spans separated by 10 miles!

Communities such as Portland, Gregory, Ingleside, Aransas Pass and Taft are on the frontline for expanding industrial toxic emissions. As build-out continues, this risk spreads to all the Coastal Bend. Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association and Coastal Alliance to Protect Our Environment have deployed eight air monitors to determine the sources of harmful emissions for the Coastal Bend. The TCEQ has ZERO monitors in San Patricio County, so citizens, organizations, and scientists from TAMU-CC and UT-Arlington have taken on this duty because of the agency’s lack of monitoring and enforcement.

This isn’t just about desalination, but about our health in the Coastal Bend. Corpus Christi city leaders and the POCC continue to promote water needs for industrial growth that are almost guaranteed to increase toxic emissions. In a nutshell, desalination is bad for the environment and worse for residents in the Coastal Bend. Let’s urge leaders to utilize the abundant groundwater to fulfill our residential needs for future generations. Save our bay and save our families!

Patrick Nye is a geologist and board president of Ingleside on the Bay Coastal Watch Association.