High school football: Miller shines in all three phases in rout of Victoria East

By Quinton Martinez, Corpus Christi Caller Times
 4 days ago
Miller's passing game clicked early and often in a decisive 66-21 win against Victoria East at Buc Stadium in District 14-5A Division I play on Thursday.

The Bucs compiled nearly 300 yards passing in the game's first 17 minutes as Trevor Long and Jaedyn Brown each throw multiple touchdowns as Miller poured on 35 points in the second quarter to take a 49-14 lead at the break.

After East took a 7-0 lead, Miller answered with 49 consecutive points, before the Titans scored on the final play of the first half — a 41-yard pass from Jadon Williams to Matthew Jackson.

Miller recovered three fumbles and a popped up kickoff in the first half and scored on defense to vault to a large advantage.

Key moments

Miller was forced to overcome penalty woes on the first two series, but found Lonnie Adkism on deep passes for touchdowns to find the end zone.

The Bucs stopped East with a fumble recovery at the 22 as the Titans were driving to tie the game. Miller marched 89 yards in four plays, the last a 64-yard TD pass from Long to Datron Denmon, kicking off a dominant second quarter.

Starting with Denmon's first touchdown, the Bucs scored four touchdowns in the span of nine offensive snaps to break the game open.

Key players

Adkism finished with four touchdowns on six catches for 169 yards including a 93-yard touchdown grab from Long.

Datron Denmon also went over the century mark with 111 yards and two touchdowns on four receptions.

Both Long and Brown had better than 200 yards passing. Long was 7 of 10 for 211 yards and three touchdowns and Brown was 12 of 18 for 236 yards and four TDs.

Corey Holmes led the Miller rushing attack with 12 carries for 99 yards.

East quarterback Jadon Williams finished 15 of 30 for 209 yards passing but was held to 25 yards on 13 carries.

Nicholas Nunez added a fumble return for touchdown for the Bucs defense.

What the coaches said

Miller coach Justen Evans on the strong second quarter: "I was extremely excited that we finally put a game together in all three phases. We've been harping and preaching about limiting penalties. Pre-snap penalties bother me because it is a lack of discipline. I challenged our guys to lock in. We started off slow. They drove it down and scored. We were lethargic, but we adjusted."

What the players said

Miller receiver Lonnie Adkism on the big passing night: "All of our receivers are good. Both of our quarterbacks can do it. All of our receivers can go down and score on any catch. We had to stay locked in. We had to come out like it was 0-0 at halftime. We just had to come out with our foot on their necks at all times."

Miller linebacker Nicholas Nunez on the success of the defense: "Tonight we executed, played for each other and played disciplined football. We knew we had a tough opponent coming in and we wanted to stay locked in and execute."

Miller vs. King, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7, Cabaniss Multipurpose Stadium; Ray at Victoria East, 7:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 7

