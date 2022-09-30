Want to see fall's changing leaves in the Devils Lake area? Here's where and when to look.

Fall is here: the temperature is dropping and reds, yellows, oranges and browns will soon begin to dot the Devils Lake tree line.

According to the Smoky Mountains fall foliage prediction map, fall foliage will be near its peak within Ramsey County the weekend of Oct. 3 and will peak the weekend of Oct. 10. By Oct. 17, the foliage will be past its peak and the leaves will be mostly dropped to the ground. By the end of October, North Dakota will be past its peak for fall foliage viewing.

To make the most of this year’s fall foliage, there are plenty of scenic drives and hikes in the area to take part in.

And you don’t have to drive far. Devils Lake is considered one of the most picturesque destinations for viewing the changing leaves within the state, according to North Dakota Tourism.

Drive near the lake shore by Creel Bay from town and you’ll find a wide array of fall foliage to admire, said Kyle Blanchfield, owner of the Woodland Resort and an avid outdoorsman. It’s just a few minutes’ drive, but it packs a punch of color.

Grahams Island State Park, just 15 minutes from Devils Lake, comes alive as a colorful oasis each fall. Bur oak, American elm, green ash, boxelder and northern hackberry fill the state park. The park offers a 1.6-mile hike through the woodlands, which gives hikers a closer and slower chance to admire North Dakota’s seasonal changes.

“As we speak, the reds are coming out and there’s still a lot of vibrant green,” said Linda Duerr, with Grahams Island State Park. “Trees are starting to show tinges of yellow and the deer are abundant. The foliage out here is beautiful and suits a slow drive.”

About 20 minutes south of Devils Lake is the White Horse Hill National Game Preserve, which offers not only beautiful fall foliage and overlooks of Devils Lake, but a bounty of wildlife including bison, elk, deer and waterfowl, Blanchfield said.

In addition to a one-way road that gives drivers a four-mile tour of the preserve, White Horse Hill also has a two-mile trail through prairies, wetlands and woodlands that reaches the highest point around the Devil’s Lake area. It’s a perfect 360-degree view of the landscape and changing leaves.

“I love the area that we live in,” Blanchfield said. “It’s overlooked a lot of times for fall foliage.”

For trips farther from Devils Lake, The Denbigh Forest, encompassing 640 acres of forest, and the Pembina Gorge, which is on the Canadian border, are both within an hour-and-a-half drive to the west and north, respectively. The Turtle Mountains near Lake Metigoshe is one of the most colorful landscapes in North Dakota during the fall, according to North Dakota Tourism, and it is just over two hours from Devils Lake.