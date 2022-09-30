ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power 93.7 WBLK

Trapping Permits Now Available For 3 WNY Wildlife Areas

Trapping permits are now available for three DEC Wildlife Management Areas in Western New York. The trapping locations are located in DEC's Region 8. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation opened the application process yesterday, Monday, October 3, 2022. The permit applications for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John...
BASOM, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Western New York Fishing Groups Blast Cheaters [VIDEO]

There is a major controversy surrounding the professional fishing world this week. Cheaters have been caught attempting to add weight to their catch prior to the official weigh in and things got heated to say the least. It got UGLY when the other contestants found out and this video has...
HOBBIES
State
New York State
Power 93.7 WBLK

Top Spots To Go Glamping In Western New York

One of the best things about fall in Western New York is going camping. For the most part, it's still nice enough to be out in nature without a lot of heavy gear, but also the major summer heat is long gone. With the heat having moved out of the area, that makes those evening campfires even more appealing.
TRAVEL
Power 93.7 WBLK

Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State

Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown

There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
ERIE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State

You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
LIFESTYLE
Power 93.7 WBLK

New Destructive Invasive Insect Found In New York State For First Time

New York State just got another destructive invasive pest, as if we needed any more. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that the elm zigzag sawfly has been found in the state for the first time. It was detected at three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, Brasher State Forest, and Lost Nation State Forest.
SAINT LAWRENCE COUNTY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York

Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York

This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Watch Horror Movie About Western New York Urban Legend

Did you know the Urban Legend of the infamous Pigman of Evans, New York?. If not, this Halloween you can watch a movie about him. According to the urban legend, Holland road in Evans, New York is called Pigman road because of a hog farmer and butcher who killed several boys on the road outside his home.
EVANS, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Is One Step Closer To Ban On Gas Vehicles

New York State is making progress with its ban on gas-powered cars, essentially making them illegal to buy. Just like California, a new report from News 8 WROC says that New York is on track to ban all gas vehicles. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently approved New York's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, pushing the state closer to making the ban a reality.
POLITICS
Power 93.7 WBLK

New York State Minimum Wage Set To Increase Again Soon

Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's difficult to believe, but 21 states still adhere to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour - Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam

The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Buffalo NY

Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo NY
