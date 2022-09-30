Read full article on original website
Related
Trapping Permits Now Available For 3 WNY Wildlife Areas
Trapping permits are now available for three DEC Wildlife Management Areas in Western New York. The trapping locations are located in DEC's Region 8. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation opened the application process yesterday, Monday, October 3, 2022. The permit applications for Oak Orchard, Tonawanda, and John...
Famous Western New York Town Called “Absolutely Shameful”
It’s hard to believe that anyone would call us “absolutely shameful.” After all, we are known as “The City of Good Neighbors.”. However, one Western New York town is getting slammed after people witnessed some questionable behavior over the weekend, and now it’s getting serious attention on social media.
12 Stores That Will Be Open on Thanksgiving in New York State
We're three days into the month of October, which means that spooky season is upon us. It also means that the colder weather is here and we can now look forward to the 2022 holiday season. I know, it's early. We're still four weeks away from Halloween and eight weeks...
Western New York Fishing Groups Blast Cheaters [VIDEO]
There is a major controversy surrounding the professional fishing world this week. Cheaters have been caught attempting to add weight to their catch prior to the official weigh in and things got heated to say the least. It got UGLY when the other contestants found out and this video has...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Top Spots To Go Glamping In Western New York
One of the best things about fall in Western New York is going camping. For the most part, it's still nice enough to be out in nature without a lot of heavy gear, but also the major summer heat is long gone. With the heat having moved out of the area, that makes those evening campfires even more appealing.
Soaring Food Prices In New York State Could Cancel Your Thanksgiving Dinner
Buying food is almost 20 percent more for certain staple items this year compared to last year in New York. According to data from the United States Department of Agriculture, food prices have increased significantly. The rising prices are the highest increases in over 40 years. The food index increased...
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Two Shockingly Hidden Laws in New York State
Believe it or not, there are new laws that are proposed and either passed or never get off the ground in the State of New York. There are many obstacles that a potential new law needs to get through in order to be signed into law. Most people know the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
15 Illegal Marijuana Plants Growing In New York State Forest Seized And Burned
Rangers with the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation found 15 illegal marijuana plants growing in a state forest. While adult-use marijuana is legal and you will eventually be able to grow a limited number of marijuana plants at home, growing them on state property IS ILLEGAL. On September...
New York State DMV Announces Temporary Shutdown
There can be nothing more frustrating than having to wait in long lines at the DMV. Thankfully, Erie County seems to have figured out how to make things easier and even allow people to schedule appointments. There are multiple locations around Western New York to get your vehicle business done....
Top 5 Reasons People Hate Living In New York
New York State is an amazing place to live, but it is not all perfect. If you ask anyone in New York or who just left New York State why they wanted to leave New York chances are they will mention one of these reasons. Here are the Top 5...
You Can’t Drink Alcohol On Sunday In New York State
You may have to change your plans for this Football Sunday. Everyone has something different they do to prepare for the upcoming Bills game. A lot of it may have to do with tailgating food, organizing amongst your friends who the Grill Guy/Gal will be, or maybe it simply has to do with the seating arrangements for watching the game.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
New Destructive Invasive Insect Found In New York State For First Time
New York State just got another destructive invasive pest, as if we needed any more. The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation recently announced that the elm zigzag sawfly has been found in the state for the first time. It was detected at three locations in St. Lawrence County, including Wilson Hill Wildlife Management Area, Brasher State Forest, and Lost Nation State Forest.
First Snow Forecasted For This Saturday In Western New York
Yep...the dreaded "S" word has been utter already here in Western New York. We are only four days into October and it looks like snow could be coming our way this weekend. Channel 7's meteorologist Aaron Mentkowski, there is a slight chance that the rain we will be getting here in Westen New York on Thursday and Friday will change over to snow early Saturday morning.
This Is The Best Cinnamon Roll In Western New York
This is your sign to treat yourself to one of Western New York’s favorite sweets. There’s nothing like locally baked goods at one of our favorite bakeries, and while they all taste homemade with love, there are some bakeries that are known for one sweet treat over the others.
Watch Horror Movie About Western New York Urban Legend
Did you know the Urban Legend of the infamous Pigman of Evans, New York?. If not, this Halloween you can watch a movie about him. According to the urban legend, Holland road in Evans, New York is called Pigman road because of a hog farmer and butcher who killed several boys on the road outside his home.
New York State Is One Step Closer To Ban On Gas Vehicles
New York State is making progress with its ban on gas-powered cars, essentially making them illegal to buy. Just like California, a new report from News 8 WROC says that New York is on track to ban all gas vehicles. The U.S. Department of Transportation recently approved New York's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan, pushing the state closer to making the ban a reality.
Wanted: Police In WNY Need Your Help Finding These 9 Suspects
Police in Buffalo and Western New York need your help finding these suspects. Crime Stoppers WNY is offering rewards that lead to the capture and arrest of these 9 people. Please do not try to apprehend any suspect yourself. Each of these 9 suspects is considered innocent until convicted in a court of law.
New York State Minimum Wage Set To Increase Again Soon
Ever since December 31, 2016, New York's minimum wage has been increasing incrementally every year. Unlike some other states, New York is trying to ensure that workers have a more livable wage. Many states still have the federal minimum wage, which is ridiculously low, especially now that inflation is kicking everyone's butt. It's difficult to believe, but 21 states still adhere to the federal minimum wage of $7.25 per hour - Alabama, Georgia, Idaho, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, New Hampshire, North Carolina, North Dakota, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, South Carolina, Tennessee, Texas, Utah, Wisconsin, and Wyoming.
Scam Alert: New York State Police Warn Residents About Fundraising Scam
The New York State Police are warning New Yorkers of a new scam involving the agency. NYSP says that the Police Benevolent Association does not call people to ask for donations. There have been reports that a person from a 607 area code has been contacting people via telephone to ask for donations. If you receive a call from this area code and someone asks you to make a donation to the PBA, do not give any personal information and hang up.
Power 93.7 WBLK
Buffalo NY
32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
93.7 WBLK plays the best urban music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Buffalo, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.
Comments / 0