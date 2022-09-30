UTEP women's basketball: Five players to watch

The road in front of the UTEP women's basketball team is more typical than it would have been five years ago.

The Miners have to replace five departed players, including their top two scorers to transfers, with a roster that includes seven returners and eight newcomers.

Numbers like that aren’t so unusual anymore in NCAA basketball's transfer portal era, nor is UTEP's newcomer breakdown: four Division I transfers including former Miner Sabine Libe; three junior college recruits; and one high schooler.

In other words, a UTEP team that had its “first official practice” Wednesday after more than a month of offseason work is like a lot of women’s college basketball teams in late September as it angles for the Nov. 5 exhibition opener against Western New Mexico.

"It's been fun," coach Kevin Baker said in advance of his sixth season at UTEP. "We have a lot of new faces, a lot of different talent levels from a lot of different places who can do a lot of different things. We've got tremendous depth on this team already. I'm excited about that.

"If we get them to come together like we think they can, we'll have something special."

Here are five players to watch:

Avery Crouse, 6-0 junior guard

The native El Pasoan by way of Sache High School in the Dallas suburbs begins her fourth year as a full-time starter as she motors toward the program record of most games played (thanks to the free COVID 2020-21 season).

She averaged 8.0 points and 3.6 rebounds last year and UTEP will need its most veteran player to push those numbers up.

"I'm not going to put too much pressure on myself, when I do that I end up playing worse or not doing what I need to do," Crouse said. "But I definitely think I should take on the role of contributing more on both ends, defense and offense. Pulling the team together and staying level-headed throughout the season."

Elina Arike, 6-2 sophomore center

Arike will be the starting center and anchor in the middle for a third consecutive season. She averaged 8.8 points to make her the top returning scorer and her rebounding average of 6.6 led the Miners during the 2021-22 season.

Mahri Petree, 5-11 junior guard

The Bradley transfer, in her second year with the Miners, spent much of last season as the sixth player, but received some late starts because of injuries and averaged 10.6 points and 4.4 rebounds in those five games.

Her six 3-pointers in an upset of Southern Miss was a career high and she had double-figure scoring in three of the last six games.

"As far as being a leader and making sure we're doing the right things in practice and following the system that Baker teaches us, I'll have a big role," Petree said.

Jazion Jackson, 5-9 junior guard

The three year letter winner at North Texas was targeted to rebuild the point position after starting every game there for the Mean Green the last two years.

In the 2021-22 season she averaged 9.2 points and led her team with 87 assists.

"Even if you didn't come to our practices and didn't see what we had on the floor, if you just saw on paper N'yah Boyd and Jazion Jackson, you'd be pretty excited about those two because of what they've done before they got here," Baker said. "Then you come to practice and see what they do on the floor, they are two special players. They are the kind of players everybody is going to have their eye on all season."

N'yah Boyd, 5-6 junior guard

The other half of UTEP’s plan at point guard played with Jackson for two years at North Texas and was a C-USA player of the week after scoring 20 points with five assists against Oklahoma State in Dec. 2020.

That impressed OSU enough to recruit her out of the transfer portal last year and she started 11 games while averaging 3.1 points. She averaged 12.1 points two seasons ago at North Texas.

"I do a little bit of everything, both defense and offense," Boyd said. "I'm a playmaker, I can score when I need to. I can play both sides."

Bret Bloomquist can be reached at 915-546-6359; bbloomquist@elpasotimes.com; @Bretbloomquist on Twitter.