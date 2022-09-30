ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

'Happy accident': Montwood upsets Franklin on fire-drill 2-point conversion, 43-42

By Felix F. Chavez, El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
The El Paso Times
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZHzVp_0iGUpiS800

The final exclamation point on Montwood's wild 43-42 victory against Franklin Thursday that resuscitated the Rams' season was, in the words of Montwood coach Ariel Famaligi, a "happy accident."

Those two words don't describe the spirit and fightback from a two-touchdown deficit in the final five minutes, or the heart Montwood showed in overcoming a 1-3 start against a Cougars team that came in 4-1.

"Happy accident" was preparation meeting opportunity with 58 seconds remaining when backup quarterback and holder Michael Southern took a low extra-point snap that was meant to set up a tie, rolled out and found tight end Brandon Salcedo in the back of the end zone for a game-winning two-point conversion.

That redeemed the amazing comeback Rams quarterback Isaac Galvan engineered in going 36 of 49 for 442 yards and three touchdowns. After leading his team to what appeared to be a tying touchdown with 58 seconds remaining, Galvan, often the holder, had to leave for the extra point because of a sore hand. In the game came Southern.

What they said

"That was one of those plays (painter) Bob Ross calls a happy accident," an emotional Famaligi said in the wake of Montwood's celebration. "We take pride in preparing our backups just like they are starters and when their time is called they have to perform.

"(Southern) was in there, he wasn't our holder to start the game, but our quarterback took a shot on his hand so he came in for us. Michael Southern made a clutch play in a key moment, a heads-up play, he found his tight end in the back of the end zone, two point conversion, the rest is history."

Said Southern: "We messed up the snap, I got it, I rolled out to my right, I saw that guy wide open and took a chance on it. We got the two points and that led us to the win."

The comeback

There did seem to be some destiny to Montwood's win, though it didn't seem that way when Franklin's defense forced Galvan into back-to-back turnovers, leading the Cougars to 21 consecutive points that staked them to a 42-28 lead with 6:33 remaining.

Galvan and his teammates didn't blink. Galvan completed eight of nine passes on the ensuing drive, most of those to Salcedo, before finding Kaleb Alvarez (10 catches, 178 yards) for a 9-yard touchdown with 3:50 remaining.

On the ensuing drive Montwood appeared to get the three-and-out it needed, which became a four-and-out on the Cougar 31 when quarterback/punter Shay Smith was baited into trying a 4th-and-2 fake punt and stepped out of bounds before heaving a long interception (overturned by the step out of bounds on the 31).

That gave the Rams a short field, and after Galvan passed his team down to the 2, Izayuh Claudio scored his third rushing touchdown to get Montwood within 42-41.

What else they said

"From the first play to the last play, we played our butts off," Galvan said. "I give a shout out to everybody: My coaches, my team, everybody. We all played our hearts out, it means so much to me we got the win. Our mentality was, 'Keep going, don't let off the gas.' If we let off the gas that was going to be it. But we didn't, we kept going and we got it."

Famaligi was ecstatic after his team improved to 2-3, a mark that included two three-point losses in heartbreaking fashion.

"I have a hard time finding words right now," he said. "I'm proud of our kids, I'm proud of our coaches, we dropped a couple of early losses in the year and that could have devastated our season. Noboby hung their heads, nobody got down, we worked our butts off, we didn't care about the naysayers who counted us out.

"Our attitude was you can count out the Rams if you want but you do it at your own peril."

They proved that on a wild Thursday night.

Here's a rarity: Both teams play Eastlake next. Montwood gets another Thursday game next week when it takes on the Falcons at the SAC at 7 p.m. Eight days after that, on Oct. 14, Franklin hosts Eastlake.

Bret Bloomquist may be reached at 915-546-6167; fchavez@elpasotimes.com; @Fchavezeptimes on Twitter.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Sports

WATCH: UTEP defensive end takes fumble back 100 yards for touchdown on incredible scoop-and-score play

Defensive ends are known for a lot of things, including their size, strength and tenacity. Endurance is not generally on that list, but UTEP defensive lineman Jadrian Taylor tried to change some minds in the Miners' 41-35 win over Charlotte on Saturday. In the fourth quarter, it looked like Charlotte was about to punch in a touchdown to cut into UTEP's lead. 49ers running back ChaVon McEachern plunged into the end zone, but the ball popped out right before he crossed the goal line.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Rain forecasted this week with temperatures dropping

EL PASO, Texas- It’s starting to feel like Fall in the Borderland. Temperatures are dropping into the high 50’s overnight with a high of 84 on Sunday. The rain will stay in the area for the next seven days reaching a 30% chance which will continue from Tuesday through Saturday.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA ABC-7

El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert

EL PASO, Texas -- A memorable night for the borderland as Pitbull's concert made a stop in El Paso. Eager fans waited in line ahead of Pitbull's return to the 915. 'I'm watching Pitbull. Just gonna be right front. It's gonna be fun," said Diana Rios, a Pitbull fan. One fan waited months for this moment.  "We've The post El Paso fans flock to the Don Haskins for Pitbull concert appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

3 sent to hospital with minor injuries in northeast crash

EL PASO, Texas — A three-car crash in the northeast sent three people to the hospital with minor injuries and closed down a portion of a busy thoroughfare. El Paso safety officials say three cars crashed at the intersection of Fred Wilson and Dyer. Three people were sent to the hospital with minor injuries.
EL PASO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Happy, TX
El Paso, TX
Sports
City
Franklin, TX
City
El Paso, TX
Local
Texas Sports
El Paso, TX
Football
Local
Texas Football
El Paso News

A Much Cooler Workweek; Three Days of T-Showers — Your 9-Day Forecast

Well, my friends, we made it!! October. In my opinion, there’s no place more beautiful in the world than El Paso in October. It’s time to pick out that perfect pumpkin for the front door and start plotting out the over-the-top Halloween costumes. It’s time to get lost in a corn maze and sip pumpkin spice coffee. Are you ready for a much cooler workweek? Here’s your forecast…
EL PASO, TX
KVIA

Man thrown from motorcycle, run over in deadly I-10 crash

EL PASO, Texas -- A man was thrown from his motorcycle and landed on the opposite side of I-10 before he was run over by a car Sunday night, according to El Paso police. It happened at 8 p.m. on I-10 east at Lee Trevino. Investigators say 38-year-old Martin De...
EL PASO, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Michael Southern
Person
Bob Ross
nmsuroundup.com

Update: NM State Police continues investigation into NMSU student’s death

This article contains descriptions of suicide and domestic violence. If needed, the Aggie Health and Wellness Center provides mental health resources for students by visiting wellness.nmsu.edu or calling 575-646-1512. A spokesperson for New Mexico State Police confirmed Friday Sept. 23 that the death of New Mexico State University student Emilia...
LAS CRUCES, NM
NewsTalk 1290

‘We’re All Gonna Die!’ American Airlines Diverts Flight to Texas

Earlier this week, American Airlines had to divert a Los Angeles to Miami flight to El Paso. Unlike previous American Airlines flights that had disruptions, this flight had nothing to do with creepy moans and groans. Instead, the disturbance on Tuesday was from a woman who kept screaming, according to the Houston Chronicle.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Southern
KTSM

El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33, will employ 200 people when it opens

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – El Paso is getting a Bubba’s 33 restaurant and it will employ 200 people when it opens in early December at 11925 Gateway West. The restaurant will employ pizza makers, meat cutters, hosts, servers, bartenders, dishwashers and server assistants. Those interested in jobs can apply online at https://tinyurl.com/b33hiringelpasotx or apply at […]
EL PASO, TX
KWTX

Texas DPS: woman arrested in kidnapping scheme of 18-month-old baby

EL PASO, Texas (KWTX) - A woman and a teen have been arrested following a kidnapping scheme of an 18-month-old boy Sept. 26 in El Paso. Jenna Roark, 45, was arrested and charged with smuggling of a person and aggravated kidnapping. Department of Public Safety troopers stopped Roark Sept. 16...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
KTSM

Juarez murders dial down during month of September

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Juarez authorities have recently reported that murders have gone down in September. According to Juarez authorities, during the month of September there were 93 less murders compared to the month of August. August is said to have had a total of 111 murders, however authorities do say that September was […]
EL PASO, TX
Transportation Today News

New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10

The U.S. Department of Transportation recently awarded the New Mexico Department of Transportation (NMDOT) a $45 million Infrastructure for Rebuilding America (INFRA) grant. Funding will be used for a project in southwest New Mexico that will provide a 6-mile direct route to El Paso and I-10. In addition, the roadway will connect the Santa Teresa […] The post New Mexico receives $45 million federal grant for direct route to El Paso, I-10 appeared first on Transportation Today.
KVIA

Famous European art makes three-month stop in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas -- Michelangelo’s Sistine Chapel: The Exhibition, opened Friday, September 30 and will run through January 1st at Sunland Park Mall in El Paso. This exhibition is a collection of the artist's renowned ceiling artwork from the Vatican's Sistine Chapel that takes visitors through an audio tour.
EL PASO, TX
The El Paso Times

The El Paso Times

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
706K+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest in El Paso, TX news, breaking news, sports, business, classifieds, and entertainment.

 http://elpasotimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy