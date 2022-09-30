Read full article on original website
Lima News
School delays for Tuesday, Oct. 4
Foggy conditions led some area schools to delay the start of classes Tuesday:. Ada schools: Two-hour delay. Hardin Northern schools: Two-hour delay. Kenton schools: Two-hour delay. Minster schools: Two-hour delay. Upper Scioto Valley schools: Two-hour delay. Waynesfield-Goshen schools: Two-hour delay, plan B preschool.
Precautionary evacuation Monday at Ottawa Elementary
OTTAWA — Ottawa Elementary School was evacuated Monday morning as a precaution after a student reported smelling smoke. According to an email from Principal Audrey Beining, “The fire department was then called. The source of the smell was found to be an outlet that shorted out. The fire department investigated and determined that the building was safe for the staff and students to return within a very short period of time.”
South Science and Technology Magnet will hold active shooter scenario drill on Wednesday
LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Preparing for an event that they hope they will never have to respond to is what will be happening this Wednesday at Lima City Schools South Science and Technology Magnet School. Lima City Schools, in conjunction with the Lima Police Department and the Lima Fire Department,...
Northwest Physical Therapy to offer free consultations
LIMA — Northwest Physical Therapy is offering free “ask a therapist” appointments at its outpatient locations in Delphos, Ottawa, Bluffton and Lima in October. Each session lasts approximately 10-15 minutes and will be performed by a licensed clinician to identify sources of unnecessary pain. Anyone interested in scheduling a free consultation should call one of the numbers below:
Boil advisory in effect for parts of Bellefontaine
Due to a water line repair, a boil advisory has been issued until further notice. You are asked to boil any water for consumption purposes for approximately five minutes. The Bellefontaine Water Department will notify you when test results return and the boil order will be lifted. If you have...
Kalida shuts out Ottoville, 3-0
KALIDA — Kalida got goals from Meredith Bockrath, Audra Hovest and Kendal Bockrath. Hovest and Livia Recker each recorded assists. Kalida keeper Kassidy Hipsher made six saves and Ottoville goalie Madison Hoersten made seven. Cory-Rawson 3, Delphos St. John’s 0. MT. CORY — Cory-Rawson’s Paige McVetta, Lanie Kempf...
Semi crash on southbound I-69
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - INDOT is advising people of traffic delays on I-69 due to a semi tractor-trailer crash. Indiana State Police are investigating the crash and want people to know that traffic is restricted to one lane heading south with a lengthy backup. The crash happened at mile-marker...
Semi rolls off I-69; traffic backed up
ALLEN COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) — A semi crashed off Interstate 69 south of Fort Wayne on Monday. The crash happened around 10:15 near the 300 milemarker, two miles south of the Jefferson Boulevard/U.S. 24 interchange. Authorities told WANE 15 a southbound semi went off the roadway and rolled into...
Crowds gather in Minster for the 48th annual Oktoberfest
MINSTER — A large amount of people traveled to Auglaize County this weekend for the 48th annual Oktoberfest in Minster. >>Centerville to host annual Fall Festival today, collect donations for hurricane victims. Among those in attendance and participated in this year’s Minster Oktoberfest Parade were Governor Mike DeWine and...
Sheriff's Office Daily Activity Log (Thursday, Sept. 29)
The information provided allows for a timely snapshot of events in the community. The crimes reported here are preliminary investigations, taken in the field by deputies, and may or may not be assigned to a detective for further investigation. The information provided may be found after further investigation to be incorrect or false. Certain details of these incidents have been removed due to potential follow up investigation into the incident and/or for privacy rights.
Columbus Grove man dies in crash
LIMA — A Columbus Grove man is dead after a single-vehicle crash late Saturday in Monroe Township. According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, at approximately 10:06 p.m. Todd M. Donaldson, 46, of Columbus Grove was driving a pickup truck north on Stewart Road just south of Hook-Waltz Road when his vehicle started going off the right side of the roadway. After getting back on the roadway, Donaldson’s vehicle then spun out and went completely off the right side of the roadway, striking a utility pole and coming to rest in a field.
Cross country: Ottawa-Glandorf’s Fortman, Bluffton’s Armstrong race to victory
OTTAWA — A cross country frontrunner with a strong kick usually spells trouble for the opposition. This was in full display at Saturday’s Kalida Wildcat Invitational at the Kalida Fish and Game Club. In the girls race, Ottawa-Glandorf senior Alexa Fortman stayed with Bryan’s Kate Thormeier for most...
INDOT: Culvert work to close section of SR 37
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - The Indiana Department of Transportation (INDOT) says culvert work will close a section of State Road 37 until mid-December. Officials say the work for culvert replacement, is scheduled to begin on or after October 3 between Interstate 469 and Bruick Road. Drivers...
100th birthday: Marjorie Coby
LIMA — Marjorie Coby is celebrating her 100th birthday. Coby was born Oct. 7, 1922, in Lima to Alvena and Harold Wagner. On Oct. 17, 1941, she married William Coby, who died June 11, 2007. She has four children, Gary (Kay) Coby, Kathie Metzger, Karen (Daniel) Booren and Teresa...
Van Wert woman gets prison time for leaving accident scene
VAN WERT — A Van Wert woman who fled from the scene of an injury accident she caused last November has been sentenced to up to 12 years in prison. Van Wert County Common Pleas Court Judge Martin Burchfield on Sept. 28 sentenced Sherry Ramsey, 46, to up to 6 years prison on each of two counts of aggravated vehicular assault, second-degree felonies, for her role in a Nov. 7, 2021 crash at the intersection of Convoy and Richey roads. The sentences were ordered to be served consecutively. A 12-month sentence for failure to stop after an accident will be served consecutively to the other counts.
One injured in crash between tow truck, tractor in Crawford County
TOD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WCMH) — One person was injured after a crash involving a tow truck and a farm tractor Monday morning in Crawford County. According to the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at approximately 8:39 a.m. on a bridge on Lincoln Highway near Hensing Road. A Massey Ferguson farm tractor, driven by […]
Allen County Farm Park hosts pioneer life demonstrations
LIMA — For one afternoon, life at the Allen County Farm Park on Slabtown Road was more about hand-powered cider presses than handheld cell phones. The park was the site of early-1800s re-enactors Sunday. There were demonstrations on food preservation, food preparation and the use of various herbs. Meat...
Local driver injured following single-vehicle accident
A local driver was injured following a single-vehicle crash Sunday evening just after 5:30 in Huntsville. The Logan County Sheriff’s Office reports Jonathan Dalton, 32, of West Liberty, was traveling southbound in the 6400 block of Findlay Street, when he went off the right side of the roadway, struck a yard ornament and a tree which caused the vehicle to roll, nearly striking a house.
Sidney crowns 2022 homecoming king, queen
Allie Stockton, left, and Sam Reynolds, right, pose shortly after being named Sidney High School 2022 homecoming king and queen before a football game against West Carrollton on Friday at Sidney Memorial Stadium. Stockton and Reynolds are cousins, and both are multisport standout athletes. Sidney’s homecoming dance was held Saturday at the high school.
