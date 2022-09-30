Read full article on original website
Storms possible through Monday afternoon, then mostly sunny week for Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Some isolated showers and thunderstorms are possible in Casper and on Casper Mountain through Monday afternoon, according to the forecast from the National Weather Service in Riverton. Storms are more likely on Casper Mountain, which has a 30% chance of rain on Monday alongside a 20%...
Slides, leisure pool close at Casper Family Aquatic Center due to broken pump
CASPER, Wyo. — The leisure pool and slides at the Casper Family Aquatic Center are closed due to a broken pump, and repairs are expected to take about a week, the City of Casper said in a press release Monday. The closure includes the lazy river and play features...
ATTENTION: Missing Juvenile Last Seen in Casper on October 1st
The Hot Springs County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate juvenile runaway Katherine Wagle. She is 15 years old, white female, 5'05", 105 lbs. Wagler was last seen in Casper, Wyoming on October 1st, 2022. She is believed to be headed towards Alaska. Wagler has changed her appearance to include...
Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming invites you to Friday’s Calcutta and Saturday’s Smoke & Soul Fest
This year’s Smoke & Soul Fest is coming up on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022! This event is hosted by Brain Injury Advocates of Wyoming (BIAW). BIAW is a nonprofit organization that provides a variety of services to the community, including a durable medical equipment loan closet, waiver case management, payee services, and employment services. To learn more about BIAW, you can visit our website at wybia.org.
Gruner Bros. Brewery to host Wyoming author C.J. Box book signing Monday night
CASPER, Wyo. — Wyoming author C.J. Box will be appearing at a book signing event at Gruner Brothers Brewery in Casper on Monday night. The event is organized by Wind City Books and will go from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., according to Box’s website. He’s also scheduled to appear at the Laramie County Library in Cheyenne on Tuesday for a signing, starting at 6 p.m.
PHOTOS: Super Flea Market Happening Sunday at Central Wyoming Fairgrounds
If it's October, it can only mean one thing- the Super Flea Market at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds. For two days only (well, for one day only by the time you're reading this), countless vendors have filled the Industrial Building at the Central Wyoming Fairgrounds with their treasures, which are ripe for the picking.
Guild holding first-ever Wyoming Craft Spirits Week; Casper to host ‘MASQUERADE!’ gala
CASPER, Wyo. — The Wyoming Distillers Guild is preparing to hold its first-ever “Wyoming Craft Spirits Week” from Oct. 15 through Oct. 22. Wyoming has at least 11 craft distilleries that make everything from bourbon, whiskey and gin to absinthe and canned cocktails, the Wyoming Distillers Guild said in a press release Monday. Wyoming Craft Spirits Week aims to celebrate “the intrepid and committed small distilleries that call Wyoming home.”
Yellowstone: Beartooth Highway to close Friday morning ahead of ‘heavy’ weekend snow
CASPER, Wyo. — A section of the Beartooth Highway, also known as U.S. Highway 212, will close at 8 a.m. Friday, Sept. 30, according to Yellowstone National Park. “This is a temporary closure due to expected winter weather, heavy snow and hazardous driving conditions through the weekend,” Yellowstone said on Thursday. “The highway will reopen as conditions allow.”
Pet deceased, family displaced by Friday night fire; cause deemed accidental
CASPER, Wyo. — A fire that displaced a family on Friday night is believed to have been caused by overloaded electrical extension cords, according to a release by Casper Fire-EMS on Monday. “Unfortunately, a family pet succumbed to the fire,” the release said. Callers reported a single-family residence...
What is a white cane? Council of the Blind asking community to help make Wyoming streets safer
CASPER, Wyo. — With “White Cane Safety Day” approaching, the Wyoming Council of the Blind is working to raise awareness about what white canes are as well as things people, particularly drivers, should be mindful of in regards to blind and low-vision pedestrians. The term “white cane”...
Candidate Questionnaire: Bernie Studer for Natrona County school board
CASPER, Wyo. — Election season is underway, and Oil City News has sent a list of questions to all candidates who have filed to run for a seat on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees. These questions are designed to give our readers a better understanding of...
Parade seeking floats, volunteers for ‘Christmas Past, Present & Future’ in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — The downtown Casper Christmas parade will be held starting at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 26. The theme for this year’s parade is “Christmas Past, Present & Future,” and the Casper Area Chamber of Commerce is seeking floats and other forms of support from the community.
Wyoming man succumbs to injuries in Sept. 17 motorcycle crash
CASPER, Wyo. — A 47-year-old Etna, Wyoming, resident died last Wednesday due to injuries sustained in a motorcycle crash on Sept. 17. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol report, Daniel Jesson failed to negotiate a curve on Lincoln County Road 109 in rainy conditions shortly before 4 p.m. A helmet was not in use, the report notes.
Firefighters respond to Friday night blaze
CASPER, Wyo. — On Friday night, the Casper Fire Department responded to a blaze at a residence on 15th Street, containing the structure fire to a single room. The fire remains under investigation.
13th Annual Ta Ta Trot in Casper, PHOTOS
Despite the odds, it was the perfect weather for a 5K. There was a legion of pink walking and running around Casper this morning for the 13th Annual Ta Ta Trot, a fun run for breast cancer awareness. Humans and their four legged friends showed up at 8:00 AM to...
Wyoming high school football scores (9/30/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here’s a look at the high school football scores for this Friday night (unless otherwise noted) all across Wyoming. Local schools (in Natrona County) are in bold. Only varsity-on-varsity games involving Wyoming schools are listed below. Class 4A. Cheyenne Central 49, Cheyenne South 0. Laramie...
Obituaries: Mauro & Mateo Diaz
Mauro E. Diaz, age 52, and Mateo Diaz, age 8, both of Casper, died on September 24, 2022, in a car accident near Thermopolis, Wyoming. Mauro, born April 21, 1970, in northern Mexico to Mauro and Guadalupe Diaz, had a life defined and influenced by the outdoors. He grew up as a Boy Scout, cyclist, Little Leaguer, and overall athlete.
Natrona Collective Health Trust awards over $1.8 million in grants
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona Collective Health Trust announced today that it will award $1.86 million to 13 area nonprofit organizations whose goal it is to help area children in a variety of ways. The organizations that received the most funding are the Habitat for Humanity, the Science Zone,...
Wyoming Driver Killed, Passenger Injured in Rollover Crash
A Wyoming driver was killed and his passenger injured Wednesday when the pickup they were traveling in went off the highway and rolled, the highway patrol says. The crash happened shortly before 7 p.m. near mile marker 60 on Wyoming 28, roughly 20 miles south of Lander. According to a...
Obituaries: Lopez Sr; Park; Parker
David Ray Lopez Sr: August 10, 1947 — September 26, 2022. David Ray Lopez, Sr., 75, passed away September 26, 2022 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. David was born August 10, 1947 at Natrona County Hospital in Casper, Wyoming with his twin brother, Daniel Joe Lopez, to Phillip C. and Susan (Blas) Lopez.
