Baltimore, MD

FanSided

Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
FanSided

Chase Claypool under fire for another costly Steelers faux pas

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool becomes the talking point after a close loss to the Jets after another costly mistake. Last December, Steelers fans were livid about what they saw from wide receiver Chase Claypool. The second-year wide receiver had become an integral part of the Steelers offense, averaging...
Front Office Sports

Orioles’ New Lease Unlocks $600M in Development Funds

The Orioles are committing to Baltimore, as the team and city look to collaborate on a development surrounding Oriole Park at Camden Yards. Team CEO John Angelos signaled his intent to sign a new lease with the Maryland Stadium Authority to keep the team in their beloved Camden Yards. A potential sale of the team had stirred up chatter that it could move to Nashville or elsewhere.
FanSided

FanSided

