ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Comments / 0

Related
WNBF News Radio 1290

Public Comment Taken on Next New York State Minimum Wage Increase

Public comment is open now that the New York State Department of labor is taking the next steps in raising the state’s minimum wage for non-farm workers. While reaction is coming in for the phase-in of a 40-hour workweek and overtime for agricultural workers, Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon Friday issued an Order calling for the minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester go up by one dollar an hour from $13,20 to $14.20 as the phase-in toward a $15 minimum hourly wage continues.
BUSINESS
WNBF News Radio 1290

Overtime Pay For New York Farm Workers Steps Forward

New York is now joining several states that are changing the way farm workers are compensated for their time. The state's labor commissioner on Friday, September 30 approved a recommendation to phase in a 40-hour threshold for farmworker overtime over the next decade. Right now, farmworkers in New York qualify for overtime pay only after they have worked 60 hours in a week.
AGRICULTURE
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Gun Control Law Challenge by Federal Judge

A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday, September 29 before Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Hunting#Linus Outdoor#Guns#Gun Laws#Hunting Season#Firearms#Dec
WNBF News Radio 1290

Study Ranks New York as the Fifth Friendliest State for Drivers

A recent Forbes study ranked New York as the fifth friendliest state for drivers, surprising just about everybody who has ever driven here. Now I don't want to get into it with Forbes, but are we sure? Because I've spent well over 100 hours sitting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on my way out of New York. And I can tell you for a fact that I've never had a friendly experience on that road.
TRAFFIC
WNBF News Radio 1290

Southern Tier Swimming Hole Gets $4.5 Million Upgrade

Early last week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $4.5 million investment to improve facilities at a popular Southern Tier swimming hole. According to the press release, Stony Brook State Park will receive a $4.5 million investment to build a new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office. The investment will also go towards a new playground, renewed footpaths, wayfinding signage and an area for a food truck for special events. The work is scheduled to begin this fall and will run through the off-season and into the 2023 operating season.
STONY BROOK, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

Scam Calls from 607 Area Code Seek “Donations” to Police

New York State Police are reminding people they don’t make calls to raise money for their police benevolent charity. The warning comes as Troopers say there have been several recent reports being made to the authorities concerning telephone calls coming from the 607 area code where the caller is trying to get people to “donate” to the P.B.A.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WNBF News Radio 1290

New York Police Officers Help Bald Eagle In Time Of Need

This kind of feels like a metaphor for America as we seem to be are colliding into all kinds of things. We need to be rescued but we need help from a higher authority. Last week, police from Suffolk County came to the rescue of a bald eagle that was on the highway after it had collided with a truck. A good Samaritan woman saw a low-flying bald eagle strike the top of a truck on the highway and called 911.
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
WNBF News Radio 1290

WNBF News Radio 1290

Binghamton, NY
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WNBF News Radio 1290 has the best news coverage for Binghamton, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy