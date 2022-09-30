Read full article on original website
Public Comment Taken on Next New York State Minimum Wage Increase
Public comment is open now that the New York State Department of labor is taking the next steps in raising the state’s minimum wage for non-farm workers. While reaction is coming in for the phase-in of a 40-hour workweek and overtime for agricultural workers, Labor Commissioner Roberta Reardon Friday issued an Order calling for the minimum wage in counties outside of New York City, Long Island and Westchester go up by one dollar an hour from $13,20 to $14.20 as the phase-in toward a $15 minimum hourly wage continues.
Overtime Pay For New York Farm Workers Steps Forward
New York is now joining several states that are changing the way farm workers are compensated for their time. The state's labor commissioner on Friday, September 30 approved a recommendation to phase in a 40-hour threshold for farmworker overtime over the next decade. Right now, farmworkers in New York qualify for overtime pay only after they have worked 60 hours in a week.
This New York Couple Makes Over $3,000 a Month Dumpster Diving
Imagine being able to bring in an extra $3,000 a month just by digging through things thrown away by others. This is exactly what one New York couple has perfected!. Dave and Erin Sheffield live in Buffalo and both of them have full-time jobs, but when they get some free time, they sift through things that other people have thrown out and turn into a profit.
New York Gun Control Law Challenge by Federal Judge
A lawyer challenging provisions of New York’s new gun law argued that the state restricts people from carrying weapons in too many places. The argument was made during a hearing Thursday, September 29 before Federal Judge Glenn Suddaby in Syracuse as he decides whether to temporarily order a hold on provisions of the law while a federal challenge to its constitutionality continues.
New York Court Rules Christian Adoption Agency Can Reject Applications from Same-Sex or Unmarried Couples
In early September, the United States District Court Northern District of New York ruled that a Christian adoption agency is allowed to deny applications from same-sex or unmarried couples. The decision, handed down by U.S. District Judge Mae A. D'Agostino, found that attempts by the New York Office of Children...
New York Families Hold Rallies to End Prison Package Ban
According to a report by New York Amsterdam News, families from across New York held concurrent rallies this week calling for an end to the prison package ban put in place by the Department of Corrections and Community Supervision. The ban was put in place earlier this year in an...
New York Bear Breaks into SUV, Gets Stuck and Rescued
Imagine taking a nice hike in a beautiful New York park during the crisp fall weather and returning to your car to find that a bear has broken in and now can't break back out. At least one person doesn't have to imagine that anymore. The New York State Department...
New York Governor to DEC: All Vehicles Must Be Zero Emissions
If everything pans out the way New York Governor Kathy Hochul hopes it will, she and the Department of Environmental Conservation will work together to ensure that all new vehicles in the state of New York are completely zero emissions. On Thursday, September 29, Governor Hochul announced at a briefing...
Study Ranks New York as the Fifth Friendliest State for Drivers
A recent Forbes study ranked New York as the fifth friendliest state for drivers, surprising just about everybody who has ever driven here. Now I don't want to get into it with Forbes, but are we sure? Because I've spent well over 100 hours sitting on the Cross Bronx Expressway on my way out of New York. And I can tell you for a fact that I've never had a friendly experience on that road.
Southern Tier Swimming Hole Gets $4.5 Million Upgrade
Early last week, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul announced a $4.5 million investment to improve facilities at a popular Southern Tier swimming hole. According to the press release, Stony Brook State Park will receive a $4.5 million investment to build a new modern bathhouse and lifeguard office. The investment will also go towards a new playground, renewed footpaths, wayfinding signage and an area for a food truck for special events. The work is scheduled to begin this fall and will run through the off-season and into the 2023 operating season.
Scam Calls from 607 Area Code Seek “Donations” to Police
New York State Police are reminding people they don’t make calls to raise money for their police benevolent charity. The warning comes as Troopers say there have been several recent reports being made to the authorities concerning telephone calls coming from the 607 area code where the caller is trying to get people to “donate” to the P.B.A.
New York Gets Applications for 6X the Number of Available Pot Shop Licenses
As the deadline has passed for requesting licenses to legally sell recreational marijuana in New York State, regulators say more than 900 would-be pot shop operators have applied. New York plans to issue about 150 licenses in this first round, which was open only to people with past marijuana-related convictions...
Man Claims He Got $21,000 in Gift Cards at New York Gun Buyback for 3-D Printed Guns
According to a report by Joleen Ferris of News Channel 2, a man claimed he received $21,000 in gift cards at a gun buyback sponsored by New York State Attorney General Letitia James in Utica, New York with 3D printed guns. According to the report, the man saw people claiming...
Good News: Free Breakfast Program Begins For Pennsylvania School Children
When I was growing up, the schools I attended did not offer breakfast. We couldn't afford to buy school lunches, so I brought lunch to school. Once in a while, I'd get to but a school lunch, but to be honest, I prefer the paper bag lunch my mom would prepare for my siblings and me.
Your Guide to 11 Great October Festivals in Upstate New York
There is nothing like a seasonal festival in Upstate New York. In the winter we get ice sculpture festivals and Victorian strolls. In the spring we get garden festivals, and in the summer it is "anything goes" from Memorial Day to labor Day. But, autumn? Yeah, now we are talking.
New York Police Officers Help Bald Eagle In Time Of Need
This kind of feels like a metaphor for America as we seem to be are colliding into all kinds of things. We need to be rescued but we need help from a higher authority. Last week, police from Suffolk County came to the rescue of a bald eagle that was on the highway after it had collided with a truck. A good Samaritan woman saw a low-flying bald eagle strike the top of a truck on the highway and called 911.
New York State Police Save Horses from Slaughter, Train Them to be Police Horses
If you've ever wondered where the New York State Police get their horses from, the answer is a lot more wholesome than you were probably imagining. According to a report by the News 12 New Jersey staff, many of the horses used by the New York State Police were literally saved from the slaughterhouse just in time.
With Winter Looming, New York Offers Energy Saving Help
New Yorkers are up in arms over word that electric rates are expected to jump between 17 and 50 percent this winter season and with as brutally cold as it gets in the Northeast, many wonder how they will be able to afford to properly heat their homes. New York...
Is It Illegal To Drive Barefoot In New York State?
I hate wearing shoes, sneakers, or pretty much anything else that is considered footwear. Yes, I know. That sounds a bit weird. Well, my feet get hot quickly, and while I will tolerate wearing socks, shoes come off whenever I can get away with it. As soon as I get...
Broome Clerk Warns Veterans About Discharge Paper Scam
The Broome County Clerk is alerting veterans that a group in Arizona is trying to dupe them into paying for documents that they can get anytime for free from the county in which they live. Clerk Joseph Mihalko says it has been brought to the attention of the Clerks’ Office...
