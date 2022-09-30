Read full article on original website
Ghostbusters: Afterlife Actor Excited to Be Returning for Sequel
While Ghostbusters: Afterlife served as the first sequel to the original narrative since 1989's Ghostbusters II, it also introduced audiences to a number of new heroes, including McKenna Grace's Phoebe. A sequel to Afterlife has already been announced, with Grace being just as excited to find out what's in store for her and the rest of the cast as fans are, as she revealed that she is pestering director Jason Reitman about what the next film in the franchise could be exploring. Ghostbusters 4 is expected to hit theaters on December 20, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family when it premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
Captain Marvel Actor Confirms They Aren't Returning for The Marvels
In her relatively short career, young actor McKenna Grace has already racked up a number of impressive roles, including playing the young version of Carol Danvers back in 2019's Captain Marvel. With a Captain Marvel sequel set to hit theaters next year, fans are wondering what stars from the debut solo film for the hero could be appearing in The Marvels, though Grace seemingly shut down the idea of her return, though admitted she would be "honored" to get to come back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Marvels hits theaters on July 28, 2023. Grace can next be seen in A Friend of the Family, which premieres on Peacock on October 6th.
Classic Action Comedy Arrives on Netflix Top 10
There hasn't been a new Rush Hour movie in over 15 years, but film fans clearly still have a ton of love for the action comedy franchise. All three Rush Hour films were added to Netflix at the start of October, making the entire trilogy easy to access. Subscribers have responded to the new additions rather well in the first couple days of the month, and the Netflix Top 10 Movies list reflects that.
Moonlighting Creator Reveals Shocking Tease for Cult-Favorite Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd Series
There is some major Moonlighting news coming this week, though fans still aren't quite sure what that news is going to be. Moonlighting, the crime comedy from the 1980s that starred Bruce Willis and Cybill Shepherd, has become a cult favorite over the years, despite the fact that it's not available to stream anywhere online. On Monday, creator Glenn Caron took to Twitter to say that he and Disney (who owns ABC) have worked together to deliver something exciting.
Avatar: The Way of Water Star Stephen Lang Isn't Fighting for Marvel Roles Anymore After Failed Cable Bid
Like a lot of big Hollywood stars, Avatar: The Way of Water's Stephen Lang was in the conversation about who should play Cable in Deadpool 2 -- but after years of answering the same questions over and over, the actor says he is done talking to fans and reporters about whether he will ever get a Marvel role. In an interview with ComicBook.com's Chris Killian, Lang declined to address fan-casting that pitted him against Harrison Ford for the role of "Thunderbolt" Ross, a character previously played by the late William Hurt in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. He cited one half-hearted "yeah, sure" kind of tweet about whether he would like to play Cable as the impetus.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Star Says Namor Is Not a Villain
He may be "coming for the surface world," but Namor the Sub-Mariner is not a villain in the upcoming MCU sequel Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, according to actor Huerta Tenoch, who plays the character. Namor, one of Marvel's first antiheroes, made his comics debut in 1939 and first came to animation in 1966. It's going to be 2022 when he finally makes his live-action debut, though, and the version coming to Black Panther 2 is going to lean into Mayan culture and mythology. The Latin American connection gives Ryan Coogler a chance to envision an entire new society based on the rich cultural traditions of one that exists in the real world, just as he did with Black Panther's Wakanda.
Zac Efron Speaks Out on Wolverine Casting Rumors After Hugh Jackman's Return
Some exciting news came out of Marvel Studios this week when Ryan Reynolds announced the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3. Many people have reacted to the news ranging from fans to director Kevin Smith, and it has left some wondering about the X-Men's future in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The addition of the X-Men is inevitable, and there have been plenty of rumors about who could play Wolverine next. Big names like Taron Egerton and Daniel Radcliffe have been thrown around as well as Zac Efron. Efron recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote his new movie, The Greatest Beer Run Ever, and the subject of Wolverine came up.
Lycoris Recoil Cosplay Goes Viral With Chisato
The Summer might have ended some time ago, but one cosplay has gone viral with fans for showing off why Chisato and Lycoris Recoil was such a massive hit over the last few months! The Fall 2022 anime schedule might be packed with some of the biggest new anime releases of the year overall, but it's not like the other seasons were lacking in great choices to watch. The Summer schedule had its fair share of notable new anime releases, but one original anime production surprisingly got a lot of attention from fans as the weeks went on over the season.
Hocus Pocus Star Reveals Why She Didn't Return for the Sequel
After 29 years, Bette Midler, Sarah Jessica Parker, and Kathy Najimy are all back as the Sanderson Sisters from the beloved Halloween classic, Hocus Pocus. Aside from the original trio and Doug Jones as Billy Butcherson, Hocus Pocus 2 doesn't feature any of the non-supernatural beings from the original film. Thora Birch was 11 when she played Dani Dennison in the first film, and she went on to star in American Beauty, Ghost World, and more. During Variety's Power of Women event, Birch spoke with Entertainment Tonight and revealed she wanted to be a part of the sequel, but the scheduling did not work out.
House of the Dragon Episode 8 Preview Hints at Another Major Death
WARNING: This article contains major spoilers for House of the Dragon! Continue reading at your own risk... Sunday night's new episode of House of the Dragon brought even more twists and turns for fans. The episode delivered fake deaths, highly anticipated marriages, and the beginnings of a conflict that will turn into a war before the series comes to a close. The sneak peek for House of the Dragon's eighth episode suggests that the series isn't lifting its foot off the pedal, as it hints that another major character could be in trouble next week.
The Waterboy 2: Adam Sandler Open to Sequel
Adam Sandler is a fan-favorite funny man with many iconic comedies under his belt. Billy Madison,. , and The Wedding Singer are just some of his 1990s classics. Another movie from that era that doesn't get as much play these days is The Waterboy, which has an impressive 77% audience score on Rotten Tomatoes, proving there's still a lot of love for the movie. Recently, Sandler was interviewed on Variety's Awards Circut Podcast and was asked if he'd ever want to make a sequel to The Waterboy. While nothing is in the works, it sounds like Sandler would enjoy reuniting with the movie's cast.
Star Wars: The Acolyte Report Could Reveal Disney+ Release Date
Filming on Lucasfilm's The Acolyte is set to get underway in the coming days, lasting the better part of the next seven months. While the series has yet to receive a concrete release date from the Disney-owned studio, a new report suggests the show could be hitting Disney+ later than expected. In a new piece from the Bespin Bulletin, the website claims the series will be released at some point in 2024, upwards of two years from now.
Interview With the Vampire Star Sam Reid on the "Fun" of Playing Lestat, Bringing Anne Rice's Beloved Character to Life
AMC's Interview With the Vampire is finally here, bringing to the small screen the eagerly anticipated adaptation of Anne Rice's iconic gothic horror novel of the same name and giving fans a fresh take on the source material as well as one of its most beloved characters — vampire Lestat de Lioncourt. Played by Sam Reid in the series, Lestat isn't the titular vampire being interviewed (that would be Louis de Pointe du Lac, played by Jacob Anderson), but he's very much a larger-than-life figure and one that has a major role in the rest of the books in Rice's Vampire Chronicles series. And for Reid, playing Lestat has proven to be the most fun thing to do.
David Tennant Reveals How His Doctor Who Return Happened
Doctor Who has been unafraid to acknowledge its bizarre and winding history, returning to the tales of previous Doctors and companions through new episodes, audio series, and so much more. In the near future, that will include the return of David Tennant's Tenth Doctor, who has been confirmed to come back alongside Donna Noble actress Catherine Tate in a 2023 stint on the series. The news of Tennant's return definitely surprised those who are fans of his 2005-2010 tenure on the series, especially as he is still regarded by many to be one of the best actors to play The Doctor. In a recent interview with BBC, Tennant explained exactly how his new return came to be — and revealed that it actually had to do with the pandemic-era watch alongs that the Doctor Who fandom held on social media.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Trailer Has Namor Fans Hyped Over Character's MCU Debut
The final trailer for Marvel's Black Panther: Wakanda Forever arrived Monday morning, giving fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe the most in-depth look at the follow-up yet. That includes extended glances at Tenoch Huerta's Prince Namor, even including a handful of action-packed fight sequences. Suffice to say, social media was quickly lit ablaze as fans celebrated the beloved character's imminent arrival.
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners Cosplay Takes on Night City With Lucy
Cyberpunk: Edgerunners has absolutely taken over the anime world in the short time since the series made its premiere with Netflix, and one awesome cosplay has really taken the internet by storm with Lucy! Although the Cyberpunk franchise itself has been running for quite a long time, and Cyberpunk 2077 initially launched to a divisive response among fans, it's like there's been a huge new swell of interest following the launch of its anime adaptation this Fall. And much of that response is due to the characters that fans fell in love with over the course of the new Netflix series.
Tombstone Pizza Offers Free Pizza for a Year for Horror Fans Living on Elm Street
Now that it is October, spooky season is officially and decidedly here, which means that it's time for all things creepy, spooky, and when it comes to creepy and spooky, there are few horror franchises better known than A Nightmare on Elm Street. Now, just in time for the spookiest time of the year, Tombstone Pizza is offering fans of all things creepy and horror a fun and tasty way to celebrate with a truly unique "crossover" of sorts. If you happen to live on Elm Street, this is no nightmare: Tombstone is giving you a chance to win free pizza this month.
Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Releases New Trailer Released as Tickets Go on Sale
Marvel Studios has released a new trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever as tickets are now on sale for the next film installment of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The movie sees the nation of Wakanda reeling from the death of the Black Panther, T'Challa (following Chadwick Boseman's death, the actor who played T'Challa in the MCU in 2020). At the same time, Prince Namor the Sub-Mariner (Tenoch Huerta) emerges from his undersea kingdom of Atlantis with designs for the surface world. It is up to Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), T'Challa's sister Shuri (Letitia Wright), the Dora Milaje, and new heroes such as Riri Williams (Dominque Thorne, who is set to reprise the role as the lead of Marvel Studios' upcoming Ironheart series on Disney+) to ensure Wakanda's future.
House of the Dragon: Bloody Brawl Sets the Stage for a Devastating War
While Game of Thrones followed the stories of several prominent houses in Westeros, House of the Dragon is much more focused, honing in on just one important family and how their decisions affect the rest of the realm. The series is all about House Targaryen and a portion of their time on the Iron Throne, beginning at the end of a long era of peace. Rhaenyra, Daemon, Alicent, Viserys, and their children will ultimately lead Westeros into a bloody war. In Sunday night's new episode, a conflict between a couple of key characters let fans know that war is rapidly approaching.
ABC, ESPN, and Other Disney Networks Go Dark For Some Viewers
ABC, ESPN, and some other Disney networks are dark for some viewers and they're making their presence felt on social media. Dish Network and Sling TV both decided not to renew the carriage agreement for those channels. Other included channels are FX, Disney Channel, Freeform, and National Geographic. A new deal had to be struck by all of these parties by September 30th. Dish Network is no stranger to just dealing with the blackouts to get the deal they want. However, it's college football Saturday in the United States, so a lot of people have gotten up and turned on their TVs to the sight of a blank screen. Dish Network told Variety that Disney is asking for $1 billion more than the last agreement. Both sides are creating leverage and millions of users are going to have to figure out how to watch their favorite games and shows in the meantime. Check out the best posts down below.
