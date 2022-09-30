ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Cruces, NM

New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 7 scores

By Stephen Wagner, Las Cruces Sun-News
Las Cruces Sun-News
 4 days ago

It's the start of Week 7 in New Mexico high school football, and the Sun-News will be on hand to cover this week's high school football action in Las Cruces.

Sports reporter Stephen Wagner ( @stephenwag22 ) and photographer Meg Potter ( @megpotterphoto ) will be on hand Friday night for Las Cruces High's district opener against Hobbs at the Field of Dreams. Mayfield will travel to Deming, and Organ Mountain and Centennial are both off this week. All kickoffs will be at 7 p.m.

Live scores: 2022 New Mexico high school football scoreboard

Be sure to check back to the Sun-News Sports section at lcsun-news.com and social media throughout the evening for scores from across the state.

More: In first game following Abe Romero's passing, Knights look to find balance between grief, football and normal life

More: Organ Mountain's Abraham Romero passes away after weeks-long battle in ICU

More: ‘You’ve got to be dang good on every play:’ Bulldawgs shift focus to district-opening challenge against Hobbs

More: Organ Mountain falls to Centennial, but team bond has never been stronger after Romero's passing

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: New Mexico high school football: How to follow Week 7 scores

Las Cruces Sun-News

