The Texas football team will face Big 12 foe West Virginia at 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1 at Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.

The Longhorns enter the game coming off an overtime 37-34 loss to Texas Tech in Lubbock.

The Longhorns held a 14-point lead in the second half, but Tech kicker Trey Wolff's 20-yard field goal was the difference in the Red Raiders' 37-34 victory at Jones AT&T Stadium.

The loss cost Texas its No. 22 ranking in the Associated Press Top 25. In fact, Texas (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) didn't receive a single vote in this week's poll.

In their previous game, West Virginia dropped Virginia Tech 33-10.

How to watch Texas football vs. West Virginia Mountaineers

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1

Where: Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium

TV: FS1

Radio: Longhorn Radio Network

Danny Davis of the Austin American-Statesman contributed to this report.