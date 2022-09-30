ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Dry, breezy, cooler air arrives after Ian’s glancing blow

By Rich Jones
WOKV
WOKV
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19uQcp_0iGUoMYH00

Jacksonville, Fl — Northeast Florida has a chance to dry out and enjoy a preview of fall now that Ian has passed our latitude. We will still feel some lingering gusty winds closer to the coast of 30-40 mph.

Elevated water levels will remain in the St. Johns River through next week as the extra water/surge takes a while to “escape.” Some surge is still likely along the immediate coastline. However, offshore winds will be here today and help push some of that water out.

LISTEN: Mike Buresh ‘All the Weather, All the Time’ Podcast

Humidity is low and temperatures will be below average, only in the 70s. And the sun returns!

This weekend will be really nice. Mornings in the 60s and afternoons in the lower to mid 80s. The cooler temps continue into next week, as well.

TROPICS: Hurricane Ian is moving NNE this morning and will approach the coast of South Carolina this afternoon just south of Myrtle Beach. Gusty winds will remain this morning closer to the coast. However, we will be dry today with some sun breaking out this afternoon. Elevated water levels in the St. Johns River will last into if not through next week. Some storm surge is still likely along the immediate coastline and with the lingering surge in the St. Johns River/tributaries. An offshore wind will help today, at least. Another area to watch in the tropics is in the Eastern Atlantic near the West Coast of Africa.

Comments / 0

Related
WOKV

City of St. Augustine ending water restrictions after Ian

St. Augustine FL — On Monday the City of St. Augustine announced it was ending water restrictions after Ian moved through the area. The city says sewer service is back to normal operations and residents can use water as normal for tasks like showers, laundry, and dishwashing. The restrictions were put in place last Friday to put as little stress as possible on the sewer system following the storm.
SAINT AUGUSTINE, FL
WOKV

Ian aftermath: Central Florida residents go fishing in front yard

BARTOW, Fla. — As residents grapple with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian’s destructive winds and flooding, at least one Central Florida man is taking advantage of the river that has suddenly appeared outside his front door. The Peace River has overflowed in Polk County, but Eric Cornell of...
BARTOW, FL
WOKV

Frustration and desperation mount as Ian's effects linger

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Days after the skies cleared and the winds died down in Florida, Hurricane Ian's effects persisted Monday, as people faced another week without power and others were being rescued from homes inundated with lingering floodwaters. Ten additional deaths were blamed on the...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Lead weights and lie detectors: The scandal that rocked a Cleveland fishing tournament and became worldwide news

The walleye that swim in the cold, murky depths of Lake Erie are the waters' apex predator, a sleek torpedo of teeth that dine on shad, minnow and any other fish smaller than themselves. They do not, as far as marine science has determined, dine on lead pellets the size of golf balls or precisely-trimmed fillets of other walleye. So when Jason Fischer, director of the Lake Erie Walleye Trail tournament series, pulled handfuls of lead sinkers and fillets from the bellies of some prize-winning fish, he knew he had a hell of a problem in his hands.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Jacksonville, FL
State
Florida State
State
South Carolina State
WOKV

Florida deaths rise to 47 amid struggle to recover from Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. — (AP) — Rescuers evacuated stunned survivors on a large barrier island cut off by Hurricane Ian and Florida's death toll climbed sharply, as hundreds of thousands of people were still sweltering without power days after the monster storm rampaged from the state's southwestern coast up to the Carolinas.
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Management#Offshore Wind#St Johns River#The Cooler#Fl#Nne
WOKV

Judge: ITG is liable for Florida tobacco settlement payments

DOVER, Del. — (AP) — Cigarette manufacturer ITG Brands assumed liability for tobacco settlement payments to the state of Florida when it acquired four brands from Reynolds American in 2015, a Delaware judge has ruled. Vice Chancellor Lori Will ruled Friday that, as a result, ITG must compensate...
FLORIDA STATE
WOKV

Suspect arrested after jumping into Tampa Bay to evade police

TAMPA, Fla. — Officers worked by air, land and sea to arrest a man suspected of robbery in Florida. The Tampa Police Department shared a photo of Dewayne Dean’s arrest, after police said Dean jumped into Tampa Bay to try to escape from officers. The photo shows Dean standing in waist-deep water with his arms raised and a police helicopter overhead.
TAMPA, FL
WOKV

Nevada county's plans to hand-count early ballots challenged

RENO, Nev. — (AP) — A rural county in Nevada where conspiracy theories about voting machines run deep is planning to start hand-counting its mail-in ballots two weeks before Election Day, a process that risks public release of early voting results. Several voting and civil rights groups said...
NYE COUNTY, NV
WOKV

Arizona clinic has workaround for abortion pill ban

PHOENIX — (AP) — A Phoenix abortion clinic has come up with a way for patients who can end their pregnancy using a pill to get the medication quickly without running afoul of a resurrected Arizona law that bans most abortions. Under the arrangement that began Monday, patients...
ARIZONA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
WOKV

Kelly, Hobbs face different prospects in crucial Ariz. races

PHOENIX — (AP) — A year ago, Arizona’s Democratic Secretary of State Katie Hobbs was all over cable news, building a national profile as a defender of democracy and raking in cash for her campaign for governor. Democratic Sen. Mark Kelly, newly elected to finish the late...
ARIZONA STATE
WOKV

Police: 5 California killings may be work of serial killer

STOCKTON, Calif. — (AP) — A serial killer may have ambushed five men in central California separately in recent months, shooting them to death alone in the dark, and police are baffled as to why the victims were targeted. None of the men were robbed or beaten before...
STOCKTON, CA
WOKV

Herschel Walker paid for girlfriend's abortion, report says

DUNWOODY, Ga. — (AP) — Herschel Walker, who has vehemently opposed abortion rights as the Republican nominee for U.S. Senate in Georgia, paid for an abortion for his girlfriend in 2009, according to a new report published late Monday. The candidate called the accusation a "flat-out lie" and said he would sue.
GEORGIA STATE
WOKV

Supreme Court takes up key voting rights case from Alabama

WASHINGTON — (AP) — The Supreme Court is taking up an Alabama redistricting case that could have far-reaching effects on minority voting power across the United States. The justices are hearing arguments Tuesday in the latest high-court showdown over the federal Voting Rights Act, lawsuits seeking to force Alabama to create a second Black majority congressional district. About 27% of Alabamians are Black, but they form a majority in just one of the state’s seven congressional districts.
ALABAMA STATE
WOKV

WOKV

Jacksonville, FL
9K+
Followers
91K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WOKV 104.5 FM radio for Jacksonville's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wokv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy