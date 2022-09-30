ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

IGN

Hive Knight Boss Guide

After slogging your way through The Grub Pit, you'll be tasked with defeating Shovel Knight Dig's next Hexcavator, Hive Knight. Hive Knight's boss battle is unique because of the inclusion of his buddy Fleck who interacts with Hive Knight for various combo attacks. In this Shovel Knight Dig guide, we'll...
dexerto.com

Pokemon Go glitch turns new Team Leaders into a nightmare

Following in Professor Willow’s footsteps, each of the iconic leaders for Pokemon Go’s Teams – Mystic, Instinct, and Valor – has received an updated look… but a mysterious bug is making them look like nightmares. When players first set out on their Pokemon Go journies,...
ComicBook

Pokemon's Life-Size Spheal Plush Is Now for Sale Stateside

The Pokemon Center knows what fans want, and what they want is life-size plushies. In the past few years, the franchise has put out a number of massive stuffies for fans to collect with items ranging from cute plushes to beanbag chairs. Of course, one of its most popular was Spheal as the round monster captured the hearts of netizens. And now, fans in the United States can nab Spheal for themselves.
IGN

How Titanfall 2 Made Movement the Star of the Show - Art of the Level

Titanfall 2 is a giant among shooters thanks, in part, to its near-flawless depiction of the ultimate power fantasy: causing untold destruction with a massive, gun-toting mech. But Titanfall 2’s very best moments occur when you’re stripped of your walking tank and must survive its industrial sci-fi universe as a mere squishy human.
IGN

Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond

Welcome to IGN’s Walkthrough for Harvestella. This page contains information on the first step of your journey - Chapter 1 - The One From Beyond - which will include items to be found as you follow the games basic introductory tutorial. It will also cover what you can do after leaving the introductory phase of the game.
GAMINGbible

'Red Dead Redemption 2' Stadia Player Losing 6,000 Hours Of Progress

As I’m sure you’re now aware, Google has officially announced that Stadia will shut down on 18 January, 2023. Employees reportedly found out about the closure just 45 minutes before the public. All Stadia-related hardware, games, and add-on content purchased through the Google Store will be refunded to customers. Indie developers have since taken to social media to share how the decision will impact their upcoming releases, but it’s a move that will impact players too. One Red Dead Redemption 2 player has revealed that they could lose 6,000 hours worth of progress.
ComicBook

PlayStation Losing Popular 2022 Console Exclusive to Nintendo Switch

PlayStation is going to be losing one of its best console exclusives of 2022 to Nintendo Switch in just a couple of short months. While PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 owners have already had a handful of great exclusives this year with titles like Ghostwire Tokyo, Horizon Forbidden West, and Gran Turismo 7, it's a game that falls outside of Sony's first-party realm that will now be making the jump to Switch.
IGN

God of War Ragnarok Preload Date for PS4 and PS5 Revealed

The excitement for the sequel to 2018 Game of the Year winner God of War continues to build, as the title is around a month away from release. With Santa Monica Studio returning to the Norse realm, fans are hyped about seeing the return of the Greek God of War Kratos and his son Atreus, as they continue their adventure, which will be filled with all kinds of threats.
IGN

The Biggest Game Releases of October 2022

The spooky month of October is upon us and that means we’ve got a whole new list of games coming out that you just might want to check out. From Gotham Knights, to Bayonetta 3, and Overwatch 2, there’s a little something for everyone!
IGN

10 Best Magical Girl Anime of All Time

Transformative. Captivating. Heart-warming. The magical girl genre has become a staple of anime over the past three decades, with its own delightful tropes, unforgettable characters, and legions of fans.
IGN

Interchange

Interchange is a popular playable map in Escape from Tarkov thanks to its noticeable shopping mall with multiple stores. Each one of these has its specific loot and valuable items, so you’ll need to learn them pretty well in order to get the best from this level. Plus, keep an eye on the boss wandering around.
IGN

Crafting Guide

This page contains information about the different Crafting Systems available in Gotham Knights. Here you'll find how the crafting system works in this game and what kind of equipment you will be able to craft. Keep in mind that all the information on this page is based on pre-release information;...
ClutchPoints

Top 10 New Games of Q4 2022

Looking for the best new games to purchase this fourth quarter of 2022? Check out ClutchPoints Gamings’ Top 10 New Games of Q4 2022 here. A Plague Tale Requiem continues the story of brother-and-sister Hugo and Amicia as they discover that the refuge they thought would help keep them from danger turns out to be yet another group of people they have to run away from. They escape to an island, but wherever Hugo goes, danger and the plague follow. Pushing again the boundaries of what video games can do in telling stories, in portraying realistic graphics with realistic lighting, and in what video games can do to commandeer and program a swarm of rats in the most realistic but also the most disgusting way possible, A Plague Tale Requiem is one of the best new games coming out this fourth quarter of 2022.
IGN

Magic Landfill

Magic Landfill is one of the two worlds you may need to traverse as Shovel Knight Dig's third and penultimate region. Compared to the other worlds, Magic Landfill has minimal traps in the terrain but, this region is far from a breeze as it introduces several new mechanics that help incorporate environmental puzzles.
thenewscrypto.com

Sega To Build First Blockchain Based Games

The game will be developed with Oasys. Double Jump Tokyo intends to use the Sangokushi Taisen IP from Sega. One of the major Japanese gaming firms, Sega, has announced that it is partnering with Double Jump Tokyo, another Japanese game development company to launch its first blockchain game. Double Jump...
ComicBook

Dead Space Remake Gameplay Reveal Coming Very Soon

The first look at some polished Dead Space remake gameplay is coming very soon. Dead Space is a pretty seminal piece of horror in the video game medium. It took the ideas of games like Resident Evil and launched them into space, creating some of the most unnerving and disgusting atmospheres seen in gaming at that time. As a new horror IP, it quickly became a massive success and one of EA's most prominent franchises during that time. Dead Space 2 was arguably even better as it expanded the scale of the game and added even scarier moments, such as the infamous eye sequence. Dead Space 3 wasn't received as highly as the others, but many still enjoyed it, especially with the addition of co-op.
VIDEO GAMES

