'A desperate political stunt': Lawmakers slam Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed grocery tax cut

By Annie Todd, Sioux Falls Argus Leader
 4 days ago
Lawmakers across the aisle are slamming Gov. Kristi Noem's proposed cut on the state's sales tax of food items, saying there had been broad support months ago to provide relief to South Dakotan families hit by the tax at the supermarket during a rise in prices with ongoing inflation.

"My first reaction is that this is a desperate political stunt on the part of a political campaign who sees it's about ready to lose what many thought was a slam dunk race," Sen. Reynold Nesiba (D-Sioux Falls) said.

Nesiba had authored legislation in January to repeal the sales tax on food and has been a consistent advocate for the tax cut. That legislation did not pass.

Noem's Wednesday announcement at Dakota Butcher in Rapid City comes less than six weeks before South Dakotans head to the polls to vote for a number of races, including whether Noem should return for a second term. Noem faces Democratic challenger Jamie Smith, who has served six years in the state House of Representatives.

Smith has supported the repeal of the sales tax on food for the entire time he's been in the legislature, he said over the phone Wednesday.

"We were able to work in the house in a bipartisan fashion to get this passed, but it was killed promptly upon its receipt in the Senate," Smith said. "Our governor has not supported this nor did she support tax cuts in general throughout the last session.

"I think our governor's afraid of losing an election, and she's going to do anything she can to ensure that election," Smith added.

The governor's proposal would fully repeal that tax for people at the grocery store, but any taxes levied by the city or municipality would not be part of the plan, said Ian Fury, a campaign spokesperson for the governor.

The current state sales tax is 4.5%, according to the South Dakota Department of Revenue.

If passed, the tax cut would be worth over $100 million, Noem said.

Nesiba said Noem had four years to work on the policy, but "she has not been reaching across the aisle to work on this."

"The only thing that the governor has accomplished in terms of taxes is she repealed the trivial tax on bingo games," he said.

Rep. Chris Karr (R-Sioux Falls) said that if the proposal passes, it "would be a great relief for South Dakotans."

Karr had introduced a bill in January to decrease the state sales tax from 4.5% to 4%, without the exception for food. The bill made it through the House before it failed in the Senate. But, he wished the tax cut could've happened during the winter.

"It's really frustrating that this could have happened sooner. It's frustrating when we faced opposition during session with folks that are Republicans saying that it was irresponsible to provide that tax relief," Karr said.

Other Republicans are split. Lee Schoenbeck (R-Watertown), the President Pro Tempore of the Senate, wrote in a text message he didn't support the tax cut.

"When you consider the responsibilities the state has under the Constitution to fund K-12, a state workforce, and nursing homes and Medicaid, plus a new women's and men's prison, cutting state revenue would be irresponsible," he wrote.

On the other hand, Rep. Mary Fitzgerald (R-Spearfish), who was present at Noem's announcement, said she was excited for South Dakotan families who will benefit from the tax cut.

"I think families are struggling right now to put food on the table when you have a lot of children," she said Wednesday. "It can cost quite a lot of money to feed those kids so I'm very, very much in agreement of it. I can't wait for us to head back to Pierre in January and go to work on that."

Any tax cut on groceries will have to be introduced and passed by the state legislatures for individuals to see relief on their supermarket receipts.

KELOLAND TV

Yankton lawmaker, challenger discuss food sales tax

YANKTON, S.D. (KELO) — Jean Hunhoff considered herself surprised when Gov. Kristi Noem announced a campaign promise to repeal the state sales tax on groceries. While many Democrats, including Noem’s challenger Jamie Smith, called it a political stunt a few weeks before an election, Hunhoff believes it has reopened a door on discussing tax dollars in the state.
YANKTON, SD
clayconews.com

Pierre, South Dakota: Governor Kristi Noem Announces Intent to Combat Inflation Because "Tax Dollars Belong to the Taxpayers"

Pierre, S.D. - On Friday September 30th, 2022, Governor Kristi Noem Released the following statement about easing economic hardships in South Dakota. South Dakotans don’t ask much from their government. They just want the Freedom to live their lives and for the government to guarantee a level playing field with common sense rules for everyone to play by. As I travel our beautiful state, I hear from South Dakotans who are grateful for that Freedom. But many of them are struggling under the weight of inflation caused by President Biden’s extremist policies. They ask me what can be done to give them relief.
BUSINESS
The Center Square

South Dakota gubernatorial candidates spar over Medicaid expansion

(The Center Square) - South Dakota's three gubernatorial candidates argued over the taxpayer cost of Medicaid expansion and the elimination of sales tax on groceries in their only scheduled debate before the November election. Incumbent Republican Gov. Kristi Noem continuously linked Democrat Jamie Smith to President Joe Biden, while Smith...
POLITICS
dakotanewsnow.com

Coverage of the Dakota News Now/KOTA gubernatorial debate

RAPID CITY, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Dakota News Now/KOTA South Dakota gubernatorial race debate is available below. Jamie Smith said he is in favor of cutting taxes on groceries, and the state can replace that revenue with taxes on recreational marijuana. Marijuana was something the people voted for, and says as a leader, he needs to listen to the voices of the people, and voters have stated they do want to legalize marijuana.
ELECTIONS
Kristi Noem
Reynold Nesiba
dakotafreepress.com

Democrats Persuade Noem to Promise Food Tax Repeal—Smith Winning?

Did Dr. Bydon slip and replace Noem’s heart as well? Was it something Reynold said? Or is Team Noem in trouble at the polls?. Last winter, Governor Kristi Noem refused to consider cutting South Dakota’s food tax, arguing that while she could justify subsidizing the packing of pistols in civilians’ pants, the economy looked too grim to risk giving up the revenue that South Dakota gets from applying its sales tax to food.
POLITICS
KELOLAND TV

Sioux Falls man requests his image be removed from Noem’s latest attack ad

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) – In a 500-plus word social media post, a Sioux Falls man is requesting his image be removed from Governor Kristi Noem’s latest attack ad. Vaney Hariri, a Sioux Falls entrepreneur and co-founder of Think 3D Solutions, said the image of him standing with Jamie Smith during a protest in May 2020 should not “be conflated with what happened at the mall later that night.” Hariri said the protest in downtown Sioux Falls was “one of the most beautiful things I’ve laid my eyes on.”
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KEVN

Early voting is under way in South Dakota

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - Absentee voting and mail-in ballots allows voters to cast a ballot outside of in-person voting on election day. The Pennington County Auditors Office says that the first week of early voting is going smoothly, claiming that so far for absentee voting, they have seen about 1,200 people.
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
#Tax Cuts#State Senate#House Of Representatives#Politics State#Politics Legislative#Politics Governor#Dakota Butcher#South Dakotans#Democratic
The Center Square

Economists say Alaska agency has overspent billions in taxpayer money

(The Center Square) - A state government corporation has cost Alaskans the equivalent of $10 billion over the last four decades, according to a new report. Economists analyzed the cost and financial performance of the Alaska Industrial Development and Export Authority and found its development projects have lost $233.3 million. The entity has received a total of $301 million of public money from the State of Alaska.
ALASKA STATE
sdpb.org

Broken Arrow in South Dakota: Averting nuclear disaster

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. Hurricane Ian made landfall Wednesday as a Category 4 storm. As of Friday, two million customers in Southwest Florida are still without power. We talk to Red Cross volunteer Charla Imrie who is providing aid in Orlando. If you want to help, visit redcross.org.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sdpb.org

The future of nursing homes in South Dakota

Subscribe to the podcast on Apple, Spotify, or Google Play. Have an idea for the show? Email us or text - 605-956-7372. U.S. Senator Tom Daschle joins moderator Chuck Raasch and featured guest journalist Jonathan Karl on stage at SDSU. Today the men discuss democracy around the world and the perils of this moment. They also talk about how today's politicians can go months and months without taking questions from an independent press.
HEALTH SERVICES
Republican Party
Politics
U.S. House of Representatives
Hot 104.7

South Dakota Sets Locations for October Sobriety Checkpoints

Law enforcement officials in South Dakota have announced the October locations for sobriety checkpoints around the state. After setting up sobriety checkpoints in 16 different counties in September, the Department of Public Safety has announced plans to expand to 16 counties this month. In a press release, the DPS outlined...
POLITICS
csengineermag.com

Port of Alaska Makes Major Modern Move

Decade-long Modernization Plan Could Approach Nearly $2 Billion. When the Port of Alaska opened in 1961, the largest container ships were about 800 TEUs (20-foot equivalent units), which measures the volume of units in 20-foot long containers. In shipping, TEUs are the standard unit of measure. Since then, however, containerships...
ALASKA STATE
cowboystatedaily.com

Why Are There Giant 70-Foot Concrete Arrows All Across Southern Wyoming?

***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. Across the arid scrubland of southern Wyoming, in seemingly random locations, is what remains of a network of large concrete arrows that point east. In a wide, desert area just north of Green River and Little America off state Highway 41,...
WYOMING STATE
KELOLAND TV

Where are the best nachos in South Dakota?

(WXIN) – There’s nothing like the perfect bite of nachos — getting the ideal amount of meat, cheese, veggies and sour cream on one chip. In the interest of keeping us all well fed, the food-centric website Mashed has attempted to single out the “absolute best” nachos in each state, citing not only reviews from Tripadvisor and FourSquare, but assessments from Eater, Axios and even ESPN, along with critiques and best-of lists from local newspapers.
RESTAURANTS
kxrb.com

You Could Wait Out Doomsday In a Fancy Bunker in South Dakota

South Dakota may not have creepy crawlies like they do in Australia. But, there are a fair amount of snakes to be found here. A few can be found in the Black Hills, some enjoy life on the west-river plains and several are concentrated in the southeastern part of the state along the Missouri River.
POLITICS
ktwb.com

Track the changing colors of autumn in South Dakota

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Along with pumpkin spice everything, October brings a new set of colors to the landscape. Fall foliage color changes are considered patchy to partial in southeast South Dakota. Palisades State Park reports ash trees are yellow and nearing the end; sumac, cottonwood, and linden trees are starting to turn. Most of South Dakota’s state parks have patchy to partial color changes, with near peak fall foliage viewing in areas of the northeast and southwest portions of the state. You can view the fall foliage tracker at https://sdgfp.maps.arcgis.com/apps/instant/minimalist/index.html?appid=be0336bafdbe4cc4a6b12c83e3a1fbf8.
POLITICS
