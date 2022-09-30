ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police make two arrests within seven days for threats made at Salina South

By Kendrick Calfee, Salina Journal
 4 days ago
In a matter of seven days, the Salina Police Department made two arrests for separate incidents that involved alleged threats made by students at Salina South High School.

The first incident happened last week, on Sept. 21, when a school resource officer was made aware by a staff member of a threatening statement made to students about a bomb being brought to the school.

Some rumors alluded to the fact that there was a bomb present, but authorities determined there was never a bomb present at the school. Police arrested a 16-year-old student and requested charges for a criminal threat.

While there was never any indication that students or staff were in any immediate danger, all threats are taken seriously and diligently investigated by officers, said Capt. Paul Forrester of the Salina Police Department.

“We conduct annual active shooter training with all of our officers,” Forrester said. “We also do a different training… that is also just dealing with general calls to service where we might have to use force.”

The second incident took place Sept. 26, when a school resource officer was informed of a threatening statement written on one of the women’s bathroom walls at Salina South.

The statement indicated that a school shooting would take place on Sept. 27, including the time it would take place. USD 305 staff notified parents of the threat by email.

Salina Police worked with school officials to investigate the claim and ensure local schools were safe. On Sept. 27, Salina Police had an increased presence at Salina South.

The same day, a citizen contacted the Police Department with information that led to the arrest of a 14-year-old girl who attends Salina South. Police requested charges for criminal threat and damage to property.

Forrester described how the department works with the school to help students feel safe in the aftermath of these kinds of incidents.

“It’s basically just communication – making sure we’re on the same page and working together to come up with safety plans,” Forrester said. “We’ve had a good relationship with USD 305. The biggest thing is communicate and make sure we’re doing things we can to keep people informed.”

Salina Police would like to remind the public that citizen tips are often instrumental in helping clear criminal cases.

How Salina Schools is keeping students safe

After the two incidents, Salina Public Schools released a statement about its efforts to help Salina South students and parents feel safe.

Salina Schools said safety remains an important priority and preparation and communication are key to helping students and families feel at ease and safe in their schools.

In the statement, Superintendent Linn Exline said district leadership regularly reviews crisis procedures and engages in drills and various crisis scenarios. Each school has its own crisis team that joins its principal in reviewing crisis plans throughout the school year.

A district-level administrator meets regularly with a community crisis planning team where local experts, law enforcement personnel and first responders come together. They collaborate and provide valuable updates to school plans and procedures.

Any time a crisis occurs, staff complete post-crisis reviews and processes are adjusted accordingly.

“We have completed ALICE active shooter response training and will be revisiting that training this year,” Exline said in the statement. “All these efforts have resulted in improved preparations, consistency and communication."

The district continues to communicate any safety concerns with parents and guardians as soon as possible. This happens through email notifications and sometimes texts or phone calls.

School resource officers work in buildings across the district providing police presence, support and protection at schools. They are trained through the Salina Police Department and serve as expert liaisons during any crisis. Salina Police has used district facilities to train for crisis response.

Students are encouraged to tell adults when they see or hear something of concern, and the district asks parents to reinforce this important message at home.

The statement said the district appreciates students’, parents’ and the community’s help keeping schools safe.

“We are fortunate to live in a community that cares deeply about its students and public schools,” Exline said in the statement.

