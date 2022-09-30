Aurora Sinai researchers building data on water births. So far, women report feeling more comfortable, and more in control.

For more than four hours, as first-time mother Sarah Hisamoto labored to bring her son, Gavin, into the world, the scene around her was one that would be hard to find in a hospital setting — certainly in southeastern Wisconsin.

In a hospital room at Milwaukee's Aurora Sinai Medical Center, Hisamoto was moving freely in a small inflatable pool.

Up to 10 people surrounded her at any given time: her husband, her mother, her doula, two nurses, one or two midwives and her obstetrician.

They crouched on their knees around the pool, dipping their arms in the water to help Hisamoto maneuver from one position into another or to take readings that told them how she and her baby were doing. They encouraged her to keep pushing as the minutes turned into hours and exhaustion kicked in.

"They couldn't have been much more comfortable than I was," she said. "It was physically a little bit more exerting for the entire team than I anticipated."

As the labor and delivery team brainstormed new positions to try — one was called "Captain Morgan," another involved her squatting while hanging on to her husband for support — they consulted with Hisamoto and family about their options.

Hisamoto was not told what to do, but asked what she wanted. And just before things reached the point at which her doctors would have shifted to a Caesarean birth or used a vacuum delivery to pull the baby out, Gavin slipped out into the water and into the support team's waiting hands.

In the end, Hisamoto, 35, gave birth the way she had wanted: without an epidural or other painkillers.

"I would really like to do it again, and have the opportunity to participate in a water birth for my next child," said Hisamoto, herself a nurse.

Midwives and doctors at the hospital have similar hopes. Right now, Aurora Sinai is the only hospital in southeast Wisconsin where the water birth option is available, and even that is on a trial basis.

Water birth is known as an effective pain management option, one that also lets mothers move around more freely and naturally while giving birth. They are common in Europe, especially in the United Kingdom, where the Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists backs them.

But only about 6%-10% of hospitals in the U.S. offer water births, said Emily Malloy, a certified nurse midwife at Aurora Sinai. Here, they are more common in birthing centers and home births.

While the American College of Nurse–Midwives supports having water birth as an option for healthy women with uncomplicated pregnancies, the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists does not. The organization cites a lack of data on the safety of being born in water, and a lack of data from hospital settings in particular. The OB/GYN group says hospital water births should be limited to research settings.

With the help of mothers like Hisamoto, a team of midwives and doctors at Aurora Sinai is hoping to collect that exact data.

In January, the hospital launched a two-year, randomized study to examine how safe they are for mothers and babies, and evaluate patient satisfaction.

Participants must be healthy and not have any complications in their pregnancy. They can enroll between 28 and 34 weeks of pregnancy. At that point, are randomly assigned to have a water birth or traditional "land" birth.

As of last month, the research team, led by Malloy, had 65 women enrolled. The team's goal is to ultimately have at least 80 participants, with 40 participants using water birth and 40 using land birth. Randomized data is considered the "gold-standard" in scientific research, Malloy said.

"Our hope is that we can show safety and then begin offering this more routinely to people," she said.

So far, the team has seen growing interest in the option, as expecting mothers realize that there is a way for them to have a water birth in the safety of the hospital setting.

"I've had patients come to me who have just heard that we were doing a trial and want to participate," many of them very early in their pregnancies, said Ashanti Dean, a certified nurse midwife at Advocate Aurora who is also working on the study. "So there's definitely an interest in the community."

Benefits for mom and baby

For generations, water has been used to soothe laboring mothers.

Even today, at Aurora Sinai and other hospitals, "hydrotherapy" is an option offered to people who are in labor. Mothers can sit in a tub while they labor, but must come out when actually giving birth.

"Some people even refer to it like a liquid epidural, because it gives people such a sense of relief," Malloy said.

UnityPoint Health-Meriter is the only hospital in Madison that offers the option of water births. The hospital does not have midwives on staff, but partners with UW Health and local midwives who can deliver babies there.

Maggie Mehr, a childbirth specialist in Meriter's Family Health Education Department, said it will be very helpful to have more research, especially randomized data, on water births in hospitals.

There can be risks associated with water births, Mehr said. Those include the risk of the baby breathing in water after being born, the risk of newborn bleeding if the umbilical cord breaks, and of possible infection for both the mother and baby.

Also, because it isn't always possible to continuously monitor the mother and baby with medical machinery during a water birth, there can be a risk of undetected health issues. Nurses do usually monitor the baby and mom intermittently.

Many of these risks can be adjusted for, Mehr explained.

For example, in order to keep the cold air in the room from triggering the baby to start breathing, it's important that once the baby is crowning, the mothers hips stay below the water line. That way, until the baby is lifted out of the water, it continues to "breathe" like it did in the womb, by getting oxygen from the umbilical cord.

The breaking of the umbilical cord can also be prevented by only bringing the baby up to the mothers stomach after birth and until the cord is clamped and cut, instead of all the way up to her chest.

Retrospective studies — which pull data on water births that have already happened — have reported birthing moms have less pain and stress. They can move more freely and report feeling more in control. Some even show lower blood pressure and less perineal tearing and trauma, Mehr said.

For babies, water births are "gentle births," Mehr said.

"They're coming from the birth environment that they're used to into an environment that's really similar — warm, wet, floating — and then kind of have more of a gentle introduction to the cold, bright, world that we all exist in," Mehr said.

Water births are usually not an option for people who have pregnancy complications or are at risk of having them.

But acquiring more research on water births and other birth options can help expand the available options for women. That's particularly important for women of color, who tend to experience more complications during pregnancies.

"We know that especially Black women are more likely to have a primary (Cesarean) section, and other adverse outcomes such as such as hypertensive diseases through pregnancy," Malloy said. "We believe that, just inadvertently, offering more options and especially offering options that are maybe less interventive could prevent that first C-section."

Dr. Natasha Hernandez, an OB/GYN and the medical director of women's health at Aurora Sinai, is one of the doctors working on the study.

Historically, water birth has been seen as something OB/GYN's "keep our hands off of," she said, thinking it is "more in the midwife realm."

"We do things that have a lot of data that shows that there's benefit or safety," Hernandez said. "I think getting more data and more studies (on) some of these...alternative practices, will maybe show that perhaps midwives have had it right all along."

Putting mothers in control

For Beth Connors, 27 of Hartland, her second birth experience was immensely better than her first, and that's not only because the second was a water birth.

She had her first baby at a different hospital, and remembers it as a "hectic" experience. She also did it without pain medication, laboring for a total of 10 hours and pushing for about four.

One of the biggest differences in her experience this time around was that she felt more in control: like she was doing things instead of things being done to her.

"With the first experience, I was in nursing school and I felt like I was prepared and knew all my choices that I needed to make, or that I would potentially have," she said. "Then in the moment, I didn't feel like I could speak up for myself. I didn't know what my options were. Everything just felt like it was standard practice, not necessarily individualized to what I thought was best for myself."

She ended up having extensive tearing because she had to have a vacuum-assisted delivery.

In the pool at Aurora Sinai, Connors said she felt much more like she was in control, at the center of everything that was going on. The team around her gave her options and let her choose. Her midwife explained what was happening and why.

Connors formerly worked as a labor and delivery nurse at Aurora Sinai and was eager to participate in the water birth study when given the opportunity. Her daughter Avery was born on May 26 in about 45 minutes.

"It was fast and furious," Connors said. "She was ready."

Even for birthing mothers who are having land births, the midwives interviewed emphasized the importance of putting the person who is giving birth in control. It's a mentality that even extends to the language they use: midwives say they "catch" the baby, they don't "deliver" it.

In that sense, even beyond efforts to make water births available to more women, medical experts note that a lot has changed around how women are treated during childbirth.

Much of that has come as a result of the advocacy of midwives — who are certified experts in managing low-risk births — and the availability of better data.

In the early 2000s, when Hernandez was in training, she remembered "all women were laying on their back, legs in the air" when giving birth. Now, some 20 years later, she described a delivery in which the woman tried eight different positions. Often, the best option has been to deliver on all fours, she said.

Doctors even wait a little longer before clamping the umbilical cord today, another practice long championed by midwives before being more broadly accepted.

"I think we've really come a long way," she said.

Contact Devi Shastri at 414-224-2193 or DAShastri@jrn.com. Follow her on Twitter at @DeviShastri.