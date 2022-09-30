'Five have to play as one': Wisconsin works to build continuity, chemistry on offensive line

MADISON – The constant is change.

That has been the story for Wisconsin’s offensive line this season. Due to injuries, illness and the growing pains of building the unit, coach Bob Bostad has not employed the same five players from one week to the next through the first four weeks of the season.

Are we getting closer to what the final product might look like?

With left tackle Jack Nelson set to return after an illness sidelined him for the Ohio State game, the Badger coaches will get an extensive look at their retooled line when they play host to Illinois at 11 a.m. Saturday.

While it would have been nice see how the group fared last week against the third-ranked team in the nation, this game with Illinois is more important in the scheme of the season. The path for the Badgers to regain prominence in the Big Ten starts with taking care of business in the West Division.

“I think they’re battling. I think we’ve got some good pieces up there. But those guys – five have to play as one,” UW offensive coordinator Bobby Engram said. “I think Bo is doing a great job of having guys ready to go play, sub in and rotate when needed.”

Eight linemen have started in the first four games for the Badgers. Three of those players made their first career start this season. Combine that inexperience with steady changes in the lineup and the unit is one of many for UW that has a high ceiling for growth during the final two months of the season.

Fourth combo set to start this week

Saturday's projected starting lineup of center Joe Tippmann, Nelson, left guard Tyler Beach, right guard Tanor Bortolini and right tackle Trey Wedig will be Wisconsin’s fourth in five games. When you consider the mid-game change against New Mexico State that saw Michael Furtney make way for Bortonlini and Logan Brown make way for Wedig, the unit has basically been different every week.

The switch to Bortonlini, who missed a significant portion of camp due to a knee injury, and Wedig, who worked at center and right guard before returning to right tackle, the position he played in high school, provided an immediate boost to the offense two weeks ago. Last week, under the spotlight of a nationally televised game on the road, the two were solid despite the lopsided final score.

“I thought there were some good points in it,” Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst said. “I’m not trying to sound like a broken record, but there are some areas that we’ve got to be better on this, but I thought they both handled the situation. … I thought they handled the noise, handled going against the players. We’re in the Big Ten now, conference play and you’re going to see really good players."

Junior Logan Brown filled in for Nelson last week but Chryst confirmed Thursday that Nelson, a redshirt sophomore from Stoughton, will be back on the field Saturday,

He’ll anchor a line facing an Illinois defense that has allowed a touchdown or less in three games.

“Nellie is a guy that certainly brings an energy to us,” Chyrst said. “We feel like he is a talented player. There is a reason he was a starter for us. Hopefully the week continues to go in a positive trend. … He’ s a guy we all trust.”

Wisconsin ranks 10th in the Big Ten in total offense with the only times it moved the ball consistently coming against Illinois State, an FCS team, and New Mexico State, which is 1-4.

UW has chance to build continuity

With right tackle Riley Mahlman, the Game 1 starter, out indefinitely due to a right leg injury, what we see Saturday could be the Badgers' No. 1 unit for the foreseeable future. After being sidelined for a month, Bortonlini, who started five games last year, is getting better each week. Wedig, meanwhile, said he feel growing confidence after playing extensively the past two games.

The value of allowing a group to jell isn't lost on Chryst.

“You are in as close a space and there aren’t many things a lineman doesn’t do that doesn’t entail another individual,” he explained. “If it’s a run play, typically there are one or more combination blocks, and if you look at pass protection there aren’t many times where you’re just getting flat-out straight rush up the field and you’re just blocking your guy.”

Ask the Badgers about the effects of the constant changes to the line and they’ll downplay them. Beach, the Port Washington native, and Bortolini, said there are enough other times during camp and practice when different combinations are used that lineup changes aren’t a big deal. Wedig echoed those thoughts, saying that if you gave him a week of preparation he’d feel comfortable playing next to anyone.

They're focused on getting the season back on track against Illinois.

“New opponent. New stuff. New defense,” Beach said. “I think the biggest thing is bringing over the corrections from last week and any confidence we gained as a group, carry that over to next week.”