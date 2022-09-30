ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Even with two key players in contract seasons, the Milwaukee Bucks remain drama-free

By Jim Owczarski, Milwaukee Journal Sentinel
 4 days ago
Will he stay, or will he go?

What Instagram post did he comment on? What tweet did he like?

What does it mean?

One of the most consistent drumbeats in the NBA – offseason or not – is the perpetual discussion surrounding contract statuses and potential player movement. It can be argued those conversations about the future and what-might-be supersede the present and the games counting on the court day in and day out.

The Milwaukee Bucks are no stranger to this, of course. One need only to remember the breathless humdrum surrounding Giannis Antetokounmpo prior to signing his extension in December 2020.

But this offseason, very little has been made (at least in the broader NBA discussion) of a three-time all-star and an all-defensive team, three-point shooting big man potentially heading into free agency. Khris Middleton has a player option to decide upon and Brook Lopez is in the final season of a four-year deal signed in 2019.

The lack of noise around the pair and their futures makes some sense, of course.

There isn’t a basketball stage of import Middleton hasn’t been on as a professional, but he’s a human metronome. He rarely posts on social media. Lopez has a unique personality on the Bucks but he’s not exactly running to the cameras and isn’t obvious in his use of social channels, if he even is on any.

“Uh, I wasn’t exactly aware this was a contract year,” Lopez said Tuesday. “I didn’t know last year, like, I didn’t know what year, what part of the deal it was or anything like that. That’s not who I am. I’m going to be the same player whatever year it is, regardless of all that stuff.”

Then there is the fact Middleton just turned 31 and is coming off a sprained knee that knocked him out of the playoffs and is currently rehabbing from offseason wrist surgery. Lopez is 34 and is less than a year removed from back surgery.

This is Middleton’s 11th season in the NBA, and Lopez’s 15th. Including this season, they’ve been in Milwaukee for 10 and five years, respectively. Perhaps at these stages, the general populous feels they are predestined to stay in Milwaukee, or perhaps there is a feeling the veterans are once again in “prove it” territory.

If that is the case, proving anything has more to do with making a run at another championship than any other individual accomplishment.

In a sit-down interview in August Middleton said, “One of the biggest things I’ve learned is that winning will take care of it. The way I tackle this is, in the offseason do what I’m supposed to, try to make myself better, be in the best shape that I can going into the season and then after that just focus on winning. That’s the only thing that matters. If you win, everybody wants you. Everybody.

“I mean, I’m not the KD (Kevin Durant), the Giannis, the LeBron (James) where it’s one of the greatest all-time players and no matter what – you can have a bad season – everybody’s going to want you no matter what. I mean, I would like to put myself in that conversation but realistically I know if I win, everything will take care of itself.”

The pair may be understated, but it’s clear the league knows how good they are.

Middleton has made three all-star appearances in the last four years and had a legitimate quarrel with not making it in 2020-21. And if the conference finals MVP had existed the year the Bucks won the title, no doubt he would’ve earned it with his dominant showing against Atlanta. And, he’s still the 19th-highest paid player in the game on average salary with an option for $40 million next season.

He’s not a lightweight.

Of the potential free-agent class next summer the only other players with at least three all-star trips who could be available are Kyrie Irving, James Harden, Kevin Love, Al Horford, Kemba Walker and Russell Westbrook. Only Irving, 30, is younger.

Lopez was a 2019-20 all-defensive team member and has been the anchor of the Bucks’ defense whenever he plays – and last season showed how valuable he was in that regard when he missed 69 games with the back injury. He’s become a 34.4% three-point shooter with the Bucks, and while he’s maybe the fourth or fifth option on offense the last two years he’s shown he’s capable of reviving “Brooklyn Brook” by scoring at least 18 points on 13 different occasions.

While it’s fair to pump the brakes on any extension speculation considering his still-recent back problems, it is hard to imagine there isn’t a place for Lopez in the league should he be healthy.

“It was really good, yeah,” Lopez said, noting he got in workouts in Milwaukee, Orlando and Los Angeles. “I felt healthy, felt great. So it’s been a good offseason.”

Despite his wrist injury, Middleton said his legs feel great after a full offseason also.

And if Middleton says winning will help determine his future – and if Lopez insists he’s not going to worry about his – it only sets the pair (and the team) up for the ultimate success. And at that point, everyone will be talking about them.

Yardbarker

Three standouts from Bucks' preseason opener

October is a great month for sports. Major League Baseball is wrapping up the regular season and heading into the playoffs. Football, both professional and college, has been underway for weeks. Not to be outdone, both the NHL and NBA start their preseasons in October. The Milwaukee Bucks, who recently...
MILWAUKEE, WI
