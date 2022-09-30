Wisconsin borrowers can follow these steps to ensure they receive student loan forgiveness

APPLETON - On Aug. 24, President Joe Biden announced the student loan payment pause was extended until Dec 31.

Additionally, individuals making less than $125,000 or households making less than $250,000 could have up to $20,000 in student loans forgiven.

"My administration is announcing a plan to give working and middle-class families breathing room as they prepare to resume federal student loan payments in January 2023," Biden announced via Twitter.

Those who received Pell Grants and have loans with the Department of Education will receive $20,000 in forgiveness, while those who did not receive Pell Grants will receive $10,000

Loan forgiveness might not be automatically applied, so following the proper steps will ensure you receive the loan forgiveness you are entitled to.

How do I receive student loan forgiveness

The student loan payment pause will automatically continue through the end of the year. Payments for loans are expected to start back up as early as Jan. 1, 2023.

In order to receive loan forgiveness, you must first ensure that you meet the individual or household income requirements.

If you qualify, it's possible that the Department of Education already has your loan information and will automatically apply the loan forgiveness to your balance. They will also be able to determine if you've received a Pell Grant.

"The Department of Education has income information for certain populations of students," said Jill Desjuan, senior policy analysist for the National Association of Student Financial Aid Administrators. "If you're already in a loan repayment plan where your monthly payments are based on how much you earn, versus how much you owe, then the(department) already knows how much you make, because you've already documented that for them."

Desjuan said current students who have filled out a FAFSA have also documented their income for the department.

An application form for those whose information they may not have is expected to be released in early October.

To be notified when the application is released, loan holders can sign up on the department's subscription page, ed.gov/subscriptions.

Even if you believe the department has your income information, you can still fill out an application to ensure you receive loan forgiveness.

Once the application is complete, borrowers can expect to see changes in their loan balance four to six weeks after submission.

"If you fill out the application by Nov. 15, you should have your application processed by Dec. 31," Desjuan said.

Applications will continue to be processed after Dec. 31, but it's possible that your payments could resume before you receive your relief, resulting in interest being added on to your total balance.

What if I still have a remaining balance?

The loan forgiveness is capped, meaning if you have a higher balance, you'll only get that amount taken off of your loan.

If you have a balance less than the amount of forgiveness your allocated, you will not receive any additional money and only the balance will be forgiven.

Although $20,000 in loan forgiveness could take a decent amount of money off of student loans, for many, it won't completely wipe away all of their debt.

According to Education Data Initiative, student loan debt across the U.S. totals $1.75 trillion as of July 29.

The average public university student borrows $32,880 in order to obtain a bachelor's degree.

What about the income-driven repayment plan?

Along with his announcement on loan forgiveness, Biden has proposed a new income-driven repayment plan that will reduce monthly payments for lower and middle class borrowers.

With this proposal, undergraduate loan repayments will be capped at 5% of their monthly income. This is a decrease from the current 10% of monthly income under the most recent repayment plan.

The proposal will also raise the amount of income that is considered non-discretionary income, protecting it from repayment.

"No borrower earning under 225% of the federal poverty level, about the annual equivalent of a $15 minimum wage for a single borrower, will have to make a monthly payment," the federal student aid website states.

Forgiving loan balances for those who have $12,000 or less after 10 years is also part of the proposal.

Do I qualify for the Public Service Loan Forgiveness program?

Those working full time positions for for federal, state, tribal, or local government as well as military or a qualifying non-profit may be able to use the Public Service Loan Forgiveness (PSLF) program.

The program forgives the remaining balance on loans after 120 payments for those who qualify. It has existed since 2007, but strict restrictions on what qualified as loan payments and the correct way to pay them through the program resulted in a lot of participants not actually being able to receive their forgiveness.

Under the original program, participants had to make 120 payments while working in public service, continue to be working in public service when they submitted their application for forgiveness and be working in public service when the forgiveness was granted.

Participants also had to ensure that the payment plan they were under actually qualified for PSLF.

"Last October, the president put into effect these temporary waivers of certain PSLF provisions," Desjuan said. "They waive some of those tricky provisions that have sort of tripped people up."

The temporary waivers give a short grace period for payments and amounts, allowing more leeway on what qualifies as a successful payment through the program.

The waivers also ensure that payments under any previous plans would count toward the 120 needed for the PSLF.

Those who qualify have until Oct. 31 to apply in order to receive any waivers.

"The big thing that people want to do before Oct. 31, is if they have loans that are not direct loans, they want to consolidate their non direct loans into the direct loan program," Desjuan said.

She also suggests participants get all of their past public service employers to fill out the employer certification form, which confirms the time frame of employment, and submit this information.

"The department has said that if those things are done before Oct. 31, even if they aren't processed before, then they'll still be considered under the waiver," Desjuan said.

Borrowers can sign up at pslf.gov.

Can student loan forgiveness be challenged?

As of Tuesday, a California law organization is attempting to block the loan forgiveness plan, and is the first to file a lawsuit against it.

Pacific Legal Foundation (PLF), headquartered in Sacramento, called the plan "flagrantly illegal" because it was not authorized by Congress.

Plantif Frank Garrison, a public interest attorney at PLF, qualifies for the PSLF program. He will receive forgiveness on his loans after 10 years of payments.

"The challenged program will stick him with a new state tax bill which he would not have under his existing PSLF program," according to the news release. The Associated Press reported similar state taxes exist in Arkansas, California, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina and Wisconsin.

The case, Garrison v. U.S. Department of Education, has been filed in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Indiana.

PLF has filed a temporary restraining order in hopes of preventing the loan forgiveness from going into effect.

