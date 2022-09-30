ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgeon Bay plan commission looking at proposal for senior duplex community

By Christopher Clough, Green Bay Press-Gazette
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PYAtw_0iGUo3rj00

STURGEON BAY - A proposal working its way through the City Plan Commission looks to build a senior duplex/condominium community on Sturgeon Bay's near north side.

The proposal is from local developers Steve Estes and Mark Isaksen of E&I Property Investments, LLC. Intended for ages 55 and older, it would build 19 duplexes on an 11-acre plot of land between North Sixth and Eighth avenues and Colorado Street, which Mayor David Ward said was known to locals as the Thenell property.

The duplexes would stand around a road that loops through the property, with a clubhouse and other amenities possibly including a community garden and pickleball courts. Extra garages would be built that could be rented for residents to store a boat or RV, for example. Residents would need to join a condo association that would be formed for the retirement community.

The Plan Commission made a preliminary review of the proposal in its Sept. 21 meeting and asked E&I continue working on it, although there's a long way to go before construction might start, Ward said to the Advocate.

"The reaction of the Plan Commission is that it looked good to them," said Ward, who is chairman of the commission as well as mayor. "Moving forward, more detailed drawings need to be made, there are sewer and water issues. At this point, I would call it a full development project, but we're nowhere near breaking ground."

Ward acknowledged that the development isn't expected to be considered affordable housing, a longtime concern throughout Door County, if it comes to market and is priced as currently planned. He noted the city also currently is working with Estes on another proposed housing project for a 22-unit apartment building, most being one-bedroom units, at the site of a blighted former processing plant on North 14th Avenue.

"I think when you look at any property, there are people at one end of the price point and people at another end of the price point," he said. "This (senior community) is not a solution (for affordable housing)."

Contact Christopher Clough at 920-562-8900 or cclough@doorcountyadvocate.com.

