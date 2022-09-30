12 Trader Joe's Products Under $10 That You Need to Try

Trader Joe's has a loyal customer base -- and for good reasons. The retailer sells various branded food items and essentials at an affordable price. All Trader Joe's locations are open to the public with no membership fees.

Many households shop at Trader Joe's because doing so helps their budget . If you have a Trader Joe's nearby, you may be wondering what products to buy. As you fill up your shopping cart, keep an eye out for the following items -- they all have a price tag under $10.

1. Greek Yogurt

Trader Joe's sells greek yogurt in larger 32 oz containers and smaller 5.3 oz containers. The smaller, individual-sized containers are affordable, with a price tag of $0.99. This is the perfect item to have on hand for snacks and lunches.

2. Green Goddess Dressing

If you're looking for a healthy and delicious dressing for salads, Trader Joe's Green Goddess Salad Dressing is a good buy. The ingredients are simple, and you'll only pay $3.99 per bottle.

3. Potato Pancakes

Trader Joe's sells a wide variety of freezer items. Don't miss out on the potato pancakes. For $3.29, you'll get eight latkes. This is the perfect addition to your next brunch.

4. Soy Chorizo

For plant-based eaters, Trader Joe's Soy Chorizo is delicious and cheap. It's spicy and has an attractive price tag of $2.49.

5. Tomato Feta Soup

If you're a fan of prepared food items, Trader Joe's Tomato Feta Soup is delicious and only costs $3.99. Pair it with a homemade grilled cheese sandwich for an affordable meal.

6. Coconut Milk

While not a complete meal, Trader Joe's Coconut Milk is affordable and the perfect item to have on hand the next time you're craving a simple curry dish. A can will cost you $1.99.

7. Organic Vegetarian Chili

Vegetarians and non-vegetarians alike will enjoy Trader Joe's Organic Vegetarian Chili. This filling meal is made with beans, vegetables, and spices and only costs $2.49 per can.

8. Jalapeno and Honey Chevre

Trader Joe's is an excellent place to go if you're preparing a charcuterie board. The cheese selection is plentiful and affordable when compared to many other retailers.

While there are many winners in the cheese aisle, the jalapeno and honey chevre cheese is delicious. You'll pay $2.99 for a 5 oz package.

9. Vegetable Fried Rice

Another star of the freezer aisle is Trader Joe's Vegetable Fried Rice. You can score a bag for only $2.99. Add some meat or fry up an egg or two to complete this simple meal.

10. Chocolate Chip Hold the Cone

If you have a sweet tooth, you'll find many dessert and snack items worth trying at Trader Joe's. But you don't want to miss the Hold the Cone mini ice cream cones.

While this product is available in several flavors, you can't go wrong with the chocolate chip flavor. You can score a box for $3.79.

11. Chicken-less Mandarin Orange Morsels

For vegetarians, the chicken-less Mandarin orange morsels are a tasty buy. You can get a bag for $3.49 and can complete the meal with some rice or broccoli.

12. Fresh Flowers

Trader Joe's has a fantastic selection of fresh flowers. Prices vary, but almost all options are well under $10. Whether you need a centerpiece for your next dinner party or a gift for a friend, you can find beautiful flowers here.

Trader Joe's is a win for your wallet

Food prices are rising , but that doesn't mean you need to ignore your personal finance goals while you load up your cart at the grocery store.

Check out your local Trader Joe's store if you're committed to sticking to your budget . You can get amazing deals and may leave feeling inspired to cook some new dishes.

