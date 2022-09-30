ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

These 10 States Have the Cheapest Monthly Household Bills

By Kailey Hagen
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sOuJp_0iGUnwvI00

Image source: Getty Images

Talk of inflation and cost of living seems to be everywhere these days, and that's not likely to change anytime soon. While everyone has undoubtedly felt an extra strain on their bank accounts these last few months, some have it worse than others.

Residents of the 10 states below can breathe a little easier knowing that they have some of the most affordable monthly bills in the nation.

The ten states with the cheapest monthly bills

The following 10 states have the cheapest average monthly bills in the U.S., according to doxo:

  1. West Virginia ($1,452 per month)
  2. Arkansas ($1,552 per month)
  3. Mississippi ($1,559 per month)
  4. Indiana ($1,607 per month)
  5. Kentucky ($1,627 per month)
  6. Oklahoma ($1,634 per month)
  7. South Dakota ($1,654 per month)
  8. New Mexico ($1,663 per month)
  9. Alabama ($1,688 per month)
  10. Nebraska ($1,696 per month)

The above figures might seem a little low to you. That's likely because this data only focuses on predictable monthly payments, including the following:

Unpredictable expenses, like monthly grocery bills and gas, weren't factored into this data, so actual household spending in these states is likely quite a bit higher once you add these in. And these unpredictable factors likely vary quite a bit, depending on the size of the household and the lifestyle of its members.

Another thing the numbers above don't take into account is how the average monthly bills compare to the average monthly household income. For example, the average West Virginian only needs to spend about 38% of their monthly income to cover the expenses above while the average Mississippian must spend 42% of their monthly income to do the same.

Interestingly enough, some of the states with the largest average bills, like Maryland, only spend 34% of their monthly income on them. So despite a higher cost of living, they end up with more money to spend on other things thanks to higher average salaries.

Strategies for keeping your monthly costs down

There are ways to bring your monthly costs down, but your options depend on the type of bill you're dealing with. For rent payments, there's not much you can do other than get a roommate or look for a more affordable place once your lease is up. But if you own a home, you can refinance your mortgage when interest rates are low to get a lower monthly bill.

As for your insurance premiums, shopping around is often the best way to find a low price. Contacting an insurer to notify them about a change that might reduce insurance rates, like getting married, is also wise.

You may be able to find a better deal on your phone, TV, and internet service by switching providers. Sometimes, you can negotiate a better rate with your current carrier just by calling and threatening to quit. However, you may have to make good on that if your current provider doesn't counter with a better rate.

Bringing utility bills down is best done by reducing your usage, but you may also be able to set up a payment plan with your provider. This doesn't change how much you owe. But it does spread your annual costs evenly throughout the year so you don't get hit hard in the winter when you're using more natural gas to heat your home.

Some of these tips may not work for you, but give the ones that do a try. And consider keeping track of how much you're saving each month to help you stay motivated to continue. See if you can brainstorm additional ways to save as well.

We're firm believers in the Golden Rule, which is why editorial opinions are ours alone and have not been previously reviewed, approved, or endorsed by included advertisers. The Ascent does not cover all offers on the market. Editorial content from The Ascent is separate from The Motley Fool editorial content and is created by a different analyst team.The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy .

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
246K+
Followers
108K+
Post
108M+
Views
