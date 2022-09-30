ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mailing a Package Through the USPS This Holiday Season? Expect to Pay More

By Natasha Gabrielle
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 4 days ago

Image source: Getty Images

It's no surprise that the USPS is incredibly busy during the weeks leading up to the winter holiday season. That's because more people are sending out gifts to loved ones. To prepare for the upcoming peak season, the USPS has announced temporary rate increases that will begin on October 2. That means it will cost you more money to mail out packages this fall or winter.

Knowing about these temporary rate increases in advance allows you to rework your budget so you can avoid unexpected financial stress before you head to the post office with a package in hand.

Announcing temporary pricing changes for package mailings

From Oct. 2, 2022, through Jan. 22, 2023, you can expect to pay more to mail packages through USPS. Price increases vary and depend on what shipping service and speed you choose, along with your package's weight. Here's what you need to know.

For retail customers sending Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express packages, price increases will be as follows:

  • Price increases for Priority Mail and Priority Mail Express Flat Rate boxes and envelopes are $0.95.
  • Price increases for Zones 1 to 4 range from $0.30 to $3.25, depending on weight.
  • Price increases for Zones 5 to 9 range from $1.00 to $6.45, depending on weight.

For customers sending First-Class and USPS Retail Ground packages, price increases are as follows:

  • Price increases for Zone 1 to 4 range from $0.30 to $3.25, depending on weight.
  • Price increases for Zone 5 to 9 range from $0.60 to $5.85, depending on weight.

You can review details regarding the temporary price increases before you arrive at the post office.

Three tips for mailing success

If you're planning to mail out gifts to friends and family this year, here are some steps you can take to have a better experience and to keep more money in your bank account :

  1. Compare delivery options. Ask about different methods of mailing your package before checking out. You may be able to save a few dollars by choosing another delivery method. For example, you may be able to keep more money in your pocket by choosing a slightly slower delivery speed.
  2. Consider packaging before you go to the post office. You may be able to avoid buying boxes. The USPS has free boxes for some delivery types, like flat-rate Priority Mail packages. If you want to send your package another way, re-use extra boxes around the house to save money.
  3. Send packages earlier than you think you should. Because the holiday season is near, many more people will be mailing out packages, and USPS staff members will be very busy. Give yourself extra time and mail packages early to be sure they arrive on time.

Even small price changes can impact your wallet significantly. If you're looking for more tips for better money management, check out our personal finance resources .

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Costco Is Getting Criticised By Customers

By ZidaneHartono - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0, https://commons.wikimedia.org/w/index.php?curid=88266413. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
