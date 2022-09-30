TCAT recognizes Clarksville nursing graduates

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Dickson & Clarksville Campus recognized the Summer 2022 practical nursing graduates from the Clarksville campus with a traditional pinning ceremony held on Aug. 18, 2022. Health Careers Coordinator Stephanie Murphy officiated, and President Arrita Summers gave the address.

During the traditional ceremony, graduates took the Florence Nightingale oath, lit candles symbolic of the transfer of knowledge from instructors to students, and received pins designating their newly earned alumni status.

Summer 2022 TCAT Practical Nursing Graduates – Clarksville Campus include: