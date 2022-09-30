ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clarksville, TN

TCAT recognizes Clarksville nursing graduates

By Courtesy of TCAT
The Leaf-Chronicle
The Leaf-Chronicle
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0q2CUQ_0iGUnqcw00

The Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Dickson & Clarksville Campus recognized the Summer 2022 practical nursing graduates from the Clarksville campus with a traditional pinning ceremony held on Aug. 18, 2022. Health Careers Coordinator Stephanie Murphy officiated, and President Arrita Summers gave the address.

During the traditional ceremony, graduates took the Florence Nightingale oath, lit candles symbolic of the transfer of knowledge from instructors to students, and received pins designating their newly earned alumni status.

Summer 2022 TCAT Practical Nursing Graduates – Clarksville Campus include:

  • Chelsea Brown
  • Brionna Buckler
  • Sharon Chepngeno
  • Jenna Christiansen
  • Brianna Cloyd
  • Allison Cooley
  • Kyla Deere
  • Brianna Dupuis

Comments / 0

Related
nashvillemedicalnews.com

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View now open

Vanderbilt Health Pleasant View is now open. The new outpatient facility is operated by physicians, nurses and staff of Vanderbilt University Medical Center. Offering greater convenience to primary care and specialized medical services for patients in Cheatham, Montgomery and Robertson counties, the 25,000-square foot structure is located just off Interstate 24 at 6536 Highway 41A in Pleasant View, Tennessee.
PLEASANT VIEW, TN
Tennessee Tribune

Letter to the Editor: Please Help! Need Food, Childcare and Housing in Nashville

For the sake of my and my children’s safety I would like my name kept confidential. I am a single mom of two autistic children, ages 4 & 6. I was sexually assaulted earlier this year and I am currently 29 weeks pregnant and on bedrest for preeclampsia. My family and I were living in Idaho in a beautiful home, with a large yard, in one of the best school districts in the state. I had my own bakery and everything was going so beautifully before I was assaulted. We had a large loving cat and a Golden Retriever with the personality of Marmaduke.
NASHVILLE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Clarksville, TN
State
Tennessee State
fox17.com

Gov. Lee's response to $500 million funding owed to TSU

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Tennessee owes Tennessee State University, (TSU), about $250 million, half of the total $500 million, after decades of holding out on the university. This is hundreds of millions of dollars from federal research money the state never passed along and as part of 2022’s budget,...
NASHVILLE, TN
rewind943.com

The Bones Family is back for another spooky Halloween!

The Bones Family have been a site to enjoy for almost a decade in Clarksville! Many eyes have enjoyed the creativity and the spirit of the season!. The decorations that are used in the front yard are mostly made of foam and a lot of imagination!. The Bones Family gets...
CLARKSVILLE, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brianna#Tcat
williamsonhomepage.com

Five Free and Cheap Family Things To Do in Middle Tennessee

We’re starting to see words like craft and apple and pumpkin in the listings for activities with the family, and that’s reflected in this week’s batch of cheap fun:. In this week’s installment, you can sleep under the stars at Owl Hill Nature Sanctuary, check out a day or two of the Tennessee Craft Fair or take the family to a festival dedicated to the delicious apple.
TENNESSEE STATE
Tennessee Tribune

Henry Foster, a Preeminent African American Physician Dies

NASHVILLE, TN —Preeminent African American Physician Dr. Henry Foster passed away September 25, 2022. An Arkansas native, Dr. Foster was born September 8, 1933. He graduated valedictorian of his high school class, earned a BS from Morehouse College in Atlanta and received his M.D. from the University of Arkansas in 1958 where he was the only African American admitted in his class of 96. Because of his strong academic performance, he was elected to Alpha Omega Alpha national honor society. Dr. Foster served as a Medical Officer, USAF from 1959–1961 and went on to complete his residency trainings in surgery in Massachusetts and obstetrics and gynecology at Meharry.
NASHVILLE, TN
clarksvillenow.com

Wanda Smith running for re-election to Clarksville City Council, Ward 6

CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Wanda Smith has announced she is running for re-election to the Clarksville City Council in Ward 6. Smith was born and raised in Clarksville and is a 1976 graduate of Clarksville High School. She has served on the council for eight years and is currently mayor pro tem.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
103GBF

Dunbar Cave State Park in Tennessee is an Archeology Buff’s Dream Destination

A short drive from Nashville and just south of the Kentucky border, Dunbar Cave State Park in Clarksville, TN is a must-visit if you're a fan of prehistoric history. The Mississippian People were the last major prehistoric indigenous people group in North America before the settlement of European explorers in the 15th and 16th centuries and were plentiful in the southeast region of the United States. This 144-acre park has been in use for thousands of years by the Mississippian people and the caves here were deemed a sacred oasis for religious rituals, shelter, and possibly meat storage.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Florence Nightingale
Person
Chelsea Brown
Person
Stephanie Murphy
Person
Kyla
whopam.com

Candidates for family, circuit judge talk qualifications, goals

When candidates for local political office came together recently for a League of Women Voters event, that included the ones running for family court judge and circuit court judge in Christian County. Christian County gained a second family court judge after passage of House Bill 214 by the Kentucky General...
CHRISTIAN COUNTY, KY
z975.com

Real ID services available at City Hall, North Clarksville Service Center starting Wednesday

CLARKSVILLE, TN – The City of Clarksville will begin offering Real ID services both at City Hall and at the North Clarksville Service Center beginning this Wednesday. As of now, the only place in Clarksville to apply for Real ID is the Driver Service Center located at 220 W. Dunbar Road. The addition of two new locations will help to alleviate wait times for applicants and make it easier for residents to receive their new identification.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
WSMV

Motorcyclist hospitalized following crash in Clarksville

CLARKSVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - A serious crash involving a motorcycle shut down a main road in Clarksville on Sunday night. According to Clarksville Police, a motorcyclist travelling north ran a red light and struck the back of a pickup truck at the intersection of Fort Campbell Blvd. and Ringgold Road around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday. The motorcycle actually hit the truck’s rear driver’s side panel.
CLARKSVILLE, TN
Murray Ledger & Times

Obituaries, Sept 27, 2022

David Lee Cornelius, Ph.D., died Wednesday, Sept. 21, 2022, at Providence Sacred Heart Hospital in Spokane, Washington, after an extended illness. Born April 9, 1945, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky, he was the son of James Wilson Cornelius and Sarah Susan Cornelius. He is survived by his husband, Fredrick A. Montgomery; two...
MURRAY, KY
The Leaf-Chronicle

The Leaf-Chronicle

1K+
Followers
925
Post
196K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in and around Clarksville, Montgomery County and Fort Campbell

 http://theleafchronicle.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy