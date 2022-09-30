BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel responded to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River around 4:05 p.m., according to the Baltimore County Police Department. It involved several vehicles, including a Baltimore County school bus, police said.Several adults were taken to local hospitals but no children were injured, police said.A Baltimore County officer en route to the crash was involved in a separate collision, according to authorities.He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that he is expected to survive, police said.The other driver involved in the collision was treated for their injuries on site, according to authorities.

MIDDLE RIVER, MD ・ 18 HOURS AGO