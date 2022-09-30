Read full article on original website
fireapparatusmagazine.com
Franklin County (PA) Fire Department Gets FEMA Grant
Almost $4.2 million of FEMA funds were delivered to firehouses across the Commonwealth as part of the Assistance to Firefighters Grant program, Local21News.com reported. Of the millions of dollars granted to Pennsylvania fire departments, Franklin County’s Fannett Metal Fire and Ambulance Company received over $20,000 in grant funds, the report said.
Amish Farmhouse Destroyed In Massive York County Fire: Authorities
An Amish farmhouse was destroyed and an early morning fire in central Pennsylvania on Monday, Oct. 3, authorities say. Multiple fire departments were called to a two-story home in the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m., according to York County Emergency Management. When crews arrived people were running...
Franklin County: Residents can help shape county’s future
Franklin County residents and stakeholders can share their thoughts and vision for Franklin County’s next 10 years and beyond by completing an online survey, available at www.surveymonkey.com/r/imaginefranklin2035 through Nov. 11. Paper copies of the survey are also available at select locations such as local libraries, post offices and senior...
I-83 project uproots Dauphin County residents, businesses: ‘Not knowing causes anxiety’
Mary Eichelberger knows her days along tree-lined South 42nd Street are numbered. The two-story home she shares with her husband, Robert Eichelberger, in Swatara Township’s Sunnydale neighborhood is targeted for demolition as part of the ongoing I-83 Capital Beltway expansion project. “We’ve been through a lot back here,” said...
abc27.com
Dauphin County mother allegedly tried to drown “possessed” kids in “baptism”
HUMMLESTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) – A Dauphin County mother is facing multiple felonies after Pennsylvania State Police allege she intentionally attempted to drown and kill her children during a “baptism.”. According to a criminal complaint, on Sept. 6, State Police responded to Stone Glen Road in Middle Paxton Township...
Driver in crash that caused Lancaster County power outage charged with suspicion of DUI, police say
LANCASTER, Pa. — The driver in a single-vehicle crash that caused several thousand Lancaster County residents to lose power for nearly 10 hours on Saturday is suspected to have been driving impaired, police in Manheim Township said Monday. George B. Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was arrested on suspicion...
4 people charged in connection to man's 2020 fatal overdose in Perry County
SHERMANS DALE, Pa. — State Police have charged four people in connection to a man's fatal overdose in Perry County almost two years ago. The 18-year-old victim died of a drug overdose in Carroll Township on Oct. 10, 2020. He was found unresponsive in his room by two residents of the home where he'd been staying, according to police.
Emergency responders see muzzle flash before gunshot hits ambulance in central Pa.
An unknown assailant shot at an ambulance in Lancaster County in the early morning hours of Saturday Sept. 24. Northern York County Regional Police are searching for that assailant, reporting nobody was injured. The emergency responders were traveling eastbound on Loucks Roud in Manchester Township when they noticed a vehicle...
Coroner called to scene of vehicle crash in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The York County Coroner's Office was dispatched to the scene of a motor vehicle crash with entrapment in Newberry Township, according to police and emergency dispatch. The crash was reported shortly after 9 a.m. on the 700 block of Old Trail Road, near Old York...
1 Harrisburg resident killed, 2 injured in Indiana crash that killed 3
One person from Harrisburg was killed and two others remained in the hospital Monday after a crash that killed three people on the Indiana Toll Road Sunday evening, according to Indiana State Police.
Carlisle man died in September crash: Police
A 24-year-old man from Carlisle died in a vehicle crash on Sept. 23, Pennsylvania State Police in Carlisle report.
abc27.com
Early morning fire damages Adams County church
FRANKLIN TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — An early morning fire on Sunday, Oct. 2 caused damage to a church in Adams County. According to a post on the Cashtown Community Fire Facebook page, firefighters and surrounding departments were dispatched at 3:57 a.m. to Jesus is Lord Ministries church at 3245 Chambersburg Road in Franklin Township, Adams County.
Thousands Lose Power When Drunk Scientist Plows Through Yards, Shearing Utility Pole: Police
A 23-year-old man— believed to have been drunk— caused a serious crash and wiped out the power to thousands of homes in Lancaster on Saturday, October 1, police say. George Benjamin Hetrick IV, 23, of Lancaster, was driving his 2013 BMW 535i when he "failed to negotiate a left-hand curve in the 300 block of East Roseville Road" around noon, according to the release by the Manheim Township police department.
Officer injured while responding to multiple-vehicle crash involving a school bus in Middle River
BALTIMORE -- Police and emergency personnel responded to a multi-car crash Monday afternoon in Middle River.The crash happened on Eastern Boulevard in Middle River around 4:05 p.m., according to the Baltimore County Police Department. It involved several vehicles, including a Baltimore County school bus, police said.Several adults were taken to local hospitals but no children were injured, police said.A Baltimore County officer en route to the crash was involved in a separate collision, according to authorities.He was transported to a local hospital with injuries that he is expected to survive, police said.The other driver involved in the collision was treated for their injuries on site, according to authorities.
Dismembered body discovered on side of the road in Westminster
On Sunday evening, deputies from the Carroll County Sheriff's Office were responding to a home for reports of a missing person when they discovered dead man on the side of the road.
Early morning fire in York County destroys farmhouse
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — An early morning fire in Peach Bottom Township destroyed a two-story Amish farmhouse Monday morning. Multiple fire departments across the county battled the fire for about three hours on Oct. 3. Emergency crews were dispatched to the 300 block of Booker Road at 3:30 a.m.,...
therecord-online.com
Jersey Shore bank robber gets his wish; sentenced to prison
WLLIAMSPORT, PA – The wheels of justice moved quickly in the arrest and prosecution of a Dauphin County man who admitted to a Sept. 6 robbery of the Jersey Shore State Bank on Main Street in Jersey Shore. Robert A. Jones, 60, of Harrisburg, was in Lycoming County Court...
Trust in the police in Harrisburg is not the issue | PennLive letters
The scourge of gun violence in the city of Harrisburg has nothing to do with trust of the police. Many of the victims would not cooperate with the police or identify their assailants because of fear of retaliation from family and friends of the shooter. Still others were bent on revenge, street justice on their own terms.
WGAL
UPDATE: All lanes open after crash shuts down portion of I-83 southbound in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: All lanes are now open. A vehicle crash is shutting down a portion of I-83 in York County on Monday night. According to emergency dispatch, the crash occurred around 8 p.m. on I-83 southbound, between Exit 21: U.S. 30 East- Arsenal Road and Exit 19B: PA 462 West- Market Street.
local21news.com
Two vehicle crash sends several to the hospital in Manheim
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHP) — Officials are investigating a crash that occurred on the 2100 block of Fruitville Pike in Manheim Township, that lead to multiple people being hospitalized, according to Lancaster County dispatch. Dispatch says that the crash happened last night at around 7:06 p.m. and had involved...
