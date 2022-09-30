ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

How Eddie Payton the NFL player became Eddie Payton the hall of fame golf coach

By J.T. Keith, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
The Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=26SCm2_0iGUnbdH00

Former Jackson State football player Eddie Payton had the nerves of a jewel thief. For five years, from 1977-82, he made his living as an NFL kickoff returner and punt returner with the help of another former JSU Tiger, Lem Barney

One day after a training camp practice with the Detroit Lions, Barney told Payton that the only way he would make the team was on special teams. Barney taught him how to judge the ball off the kicker’s foot.

On Dec. 17, 1977, Payton returned a kickoff and a punt for a touchdown for the Lions in a game against the Minnesota Vikings. Being a return man taught Payton that patience and purpose would prepare him for his second career as golf coach at Jackson State — and his hall of fame moment.

Payton was inducted into the Black College Golf Coaches Hall of Fame on Oct. 23, the cap on an incredible career that saw him turn the JSU men's and women's golf programs into an HBCU power from 1986 to 2016.

In 1994, he helped start the women’s golf team, which won 14 Southwestern Athletic Conference titles. After taking the 2001 SWAC Championship, the Lady Tigers received an at-large bid to the NCAA tournament, becoming the first women’s golf program from an HBCU school to accomplish the feat.

Payton is a 21-time SWAC Coach of the Year and eight times was named National Minority Coach of the Year. Payton’s men’s team won 25 SWAC Championships, including 20 straight. The Tigers made NCAA history in 1996 when they became the first HBCU to qualify for an NCAA golf regional.

“It was the greatest experience of these kids’ life,” Payton told the Clarion Ledger. “To compete against the best players in the nation and against some of the top schools, they realized the golf ball does not see any color. The ball is white, and it does not know what color the person is that hits it, as long as it is hit well.”

Payton's path to a golf hall of fame came after playing in the NFL for the Lions, Cleveland Browns, Kansas City Chiefs and Minnesota Vikings. He also played in the Canadian Football League for a year.

Payton explained his rise in golf coaching during a recent question-and-answer-style interview with the Clarion Ledger:

Clarion Ledger: How did you become the golf coach at Jackson State?

Eddie Payton: My entire family was at JSU at the same time. There came a time when I wanted to give back to repay what the university had done for my family, and they needed a golf coach. I went into Dr. Walter Reed’s office and told him I never coached, but I have been around a lot of great coaches. He told me to come back the next day, he gave me $4,000 to coach men’s and women’s golf for the year.

CL: What were some of the challenges you had to overcome in taking over as coach?

EP: When I took over, we did not have a golf course, a player, or a budget, but I had a willingness to learn. I wanted to do something that had never been done before and win a national championship. It took us three years before we won our first SWAC championship.

CL: Who was the first male and female recruits you offered a scholarship to?

EP: Sam Norwood was from California and was recommended by the National Minority Juniors scholarship fund. He became our leader and was like having another coach. He led us to our first SWAC championship and is a doctor now. It was one of the best decisions I ever made.

The first female was Precious Thompson out of Jackson. Her father was a fireman and one of the best golfers in the state. I built the women’s program around her and a couple of other women golfers, and then later he had Shasta Averyhardt. We signed the gem of the group, my daughter, Erica Payton, who won four SWAC championships.

CL: Did any of your golfers ever play on the professional tour?

EP: We had Tim O’Neal, AJ Montecinos, as the caddy, Michael Brennan, Shasta Averyhardt and Clay Myers are some of the standouts who went on to have professional golf careers.

CL: Did your brother, Walter Payton, play golf?

EP: He played, poorly. He was getting invited to more celebrity golf tournaments than I was at first. He flew me up to Chicago and I stayed with him for a week, we took golf lessons twice a day to the point where he wasn’t embarrassed.

CL: What are you most proud of?

EP: We graduated 95% of our student-athletes, with 90% of them graduating with honors. I tried to teach my golfers that golf is like life, it is not always going to be good. It is not always going to work the way you want it, but if you don’t give up and keep working you will have a chance to be successful. If you quit and take shortcuts, no one has ever been successful taking shortcuts in life or anything else.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Whiskey Riff

Former NFL Running Back LeGarrette Blount Throws Punch At Another Dad After Youth Football Game

What’s up with these former professional athletes getting involved in fights at youth sporting events? Not too long ago, we saw former star NFL cornerback Aqib Talib get involved in a fight during a youth football game, resulting in his brother shooting and killing a coach. Now, we have yet another former NFL athlete getting involved with an on-field altercation at a youth football game. This time, it was LeGarrette Blount, former star running back for the Oregon Ducks and […] The post Former NFL Running Back LeGarrette Blount Throws Punch At Another Dad After Youth Football Game first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
GILBERT, AZ
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to Brett Favre hiring Donald Trump’s lawyer

Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre is currently weathering a massive scandal. The scandal relates to the misappropriation of millions of dollars in Mississippi welfare money to finance a volleyball stadium for a team including Favre’s daughter and a football facility. Both of those facilities are on the campus of Southern Mississippi University, Favre’s alma mater.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Mississippi Sports
State
California State
Jackson, MS
Football
City
Jackson, MS
Jackson, MS
Sports
Local
Mississippi Football
247Sports

Ole Miss considered top-10 baseball program in America by D1Baseball

After years of heartbreak and what ifs, one of the most successful college baseball programs in America finally brought home a national championship for the first time this past June. In D1Baseball.com's countdown of top-100 baseball programs, the listed Ole Miss as their No. 8 program. Upon the countdown's debut in 2015, D1Baseball has attempted to asses the overall health of each college baseball program in the current era.
OXFORD, MS
The Associated Press

No. 14 Mississippi beats mistake-prone No. 7 Kentucky 22-19

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Lane Kiffin changed his opinion of his defense after No. 14 Mississippi forced two turnovers in the final three minutes to preserve a 22-19 win over No. 7 Kentucky on Saturday. “Our guys really showed up, especially in the fourth quarter, getting those two turnovers to win it,” Kiffin said. “I had told them at halftime, I didn’t think they were very good. At the end, our team found a way to come through.” Even better, Austin Keys and Jared Ivey each created those takeaways inside the red zone. They forced Wildcats quarterback Will Levis to fumble on consecutive possessions with AJ Finley and Tavius Robinson recovering each, respectively. Both plays stopped potential game-winning drives inside the 20 to preserve the victory for the Rebels (5-0, 1-0 Southeastern Conference).
LEXINGTON, KY
The Clarion Ledger

The Clarion Ledger

6K+
Followers
2K+
Post
742K+
Views
ABOUT

Your one stop shop for news, weather, and activities in the Jackson Metro area.

 http://clarionledger.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy