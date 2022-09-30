ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Ole Miss football vs. Kentucky on TV, live stream Saturday

By Francisco Guzman, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
Ole Miss football is set to host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. CT at Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi.

The Rebels enter the game unbeaten (4-0) after beating Tulsa 35-27 last weekend. The Wildcats also enter the game 4-0 after a win vs. Northern Illinois University last week.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Saturday's game.

How to watch Ole Miss football vs. Kentucky on TV, live stream

Start time: 11 a.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 1

Location: Vaught Hemingway Stadium in Oxford, Mississippi

TV: ESPN

On DirecTV, ESPN is channel 206. On Dish, ESPN is channel 140.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Ole Miss Radio

