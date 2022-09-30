ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to watch Mississippi State football vs. Texas A&M on TV, live stream Saturday

By Francisco Guzman, Mississippi Clarion Ledger
 4 days ago
Mississippi State football is set to host Texas A&M on Saturday.

The game is scheduled to begin at 3 p.m. CT at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi.

The Bulldogs enter the game 3-1 after beating Bowling Green last weekend. The Aggies enter the game 3-1 overall after a win vs. Arkansas last week.

Here is everything you need to know to watch Saturday's game.

How to watch Mississippi State football vs. Texas A&M on TV, live stream

Start time: 3 p.m. CT on Saturday, Oct. 1

Location: Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Mississippi

TV: SEC Network

On DirecTV, SECN is channel 611. On Dish, SECN is channel 404 or 408, depending on the receiver.

Online live stream: ESPN.com/watch

Online radio broadcast: Mississippi State Radio

REPORT CARD:Mississippi State football earns straight A's against Bowling Green. Here's why.

MIKE LEACH:Mississippi State football's Mike Leach questions how Texas spent $280,000 on recruiting visit

OFFENSIVE LINE:Mike Leach says OL 'most important position' and it will be for Mississippi State vs. A&M

#Live Tv#Texas A M#Live Stream#American Football#Sports#Texas A M On Tv#Bulldogs#Aggies#Sec Network On#Mississippi State Radio
