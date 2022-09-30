ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida schools prepare to resume classes after Hurricane Ian

By Jeffrey S. Solochek
Tampa Bay Times
 4 days ago
Several Pinellas County schools opened as hurricane shelters on Tuesday. They expect to resume classes on Monday. [ DIRK SHADD | Times ]

The big story: Nearly all Florida school districts shut their doors to students as Ian approached, allowing time for families to protect themselves as workers prepared classrooms for shelter use.

Now that the storm has passed, they’re getting ready to restart instruction.

Damage assessment started early Thursday, and with the exception of the most heavily hit regions, officials determined they’d be able to have campuses ready fairly quickly. In the Tampa Bay area, that meant Monday, so long as all power is restored. Citrus County also expected to get back Monday, the Citrus County Chronicle reports.

Some districts, such as Palm Beach County, planned to get back to classes even sooner, the Palm Beach Post reports. Broward and Miami-Dade county schools also were on track to reopen today, the Miami Herald reports. On the Treasure Coast, Indian River County schools prepared to reopen today, while Martin and St. Lucie counties had to hold off because of power outages, TC Palm reports.

Others, including Duval County, said they would wait until the weekend to determine when to bring students back, the Florida Times-Union reports.

Leon County was one of the few to keep its schools open throughout the week, the Tallahassee Democrat reports. At the same time, Tallahassee area universities closed, giving students time to catch up on sleep and homework, the Democrat reports.

Many who fled the storm, meanwhile, said they were grateful that schools were available as shelters.

Other school news

Education agenda setting: Florida-based Moms for Liberty has its sights set on creating a conservative education policy platform for schools across the nation, the Hechinger Report reports.

Student loans: The Biden administration reversed course on who will be eligible for federal college debt relief, NPR reports. The move came as six states sued over the plan, the Associated Press reports.

School board politics: The Palm Beach County School Board has two seats remaining to decide in the November election, the Palm Beach Post reports.

