Never again: Inside Willowbrook’s infant ward, where 40 babies wait for 2 staffers’ attention

Never again: Hearing revealed 11 choking deaths at Willowbrook in 1 year
Children perpetually naked, left to sit in their own excrement, locked behind steel doors. It is exceptionally hard to relive, but the events that led up to the full exposure and eventual closure of the Willowbrook State School decades ago are as important as ever. There is nothing more impactful – or heartbreaking – than reading the original Staten Island Advance reporting, which first brought average Staten Islanders inside the institution. We are publishing the most meaningful stories from that time in full.
Getting students ‘excited’ about STEM: Staten Island teen helps youth discover passion for science and math
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A physics lab in her junior year of high school is when Ana Varela, 17, discovered her passion for hands-on experiments in the STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) field. It was then she realized that all students should get the same opportunities — but starting at a younger age.
Missing Brooklyn boy, 13, rode trains for 4 days before returning home, mom says
BROWNSVILLE, BROOKLYN (PIX11) — A 13-year-old Brooklyn boy who disappeared after taking out the trash late last month returned home on Wednesday and was taken to Brookdale Hospital for evaluation, police said on Monday. The teen’s mother had flown to New York City from Kansas City, Missouri to search for her son who was staying […]
Adams’ migrant ship plan at homeport not the kind of waterfront development Staten Islanders want. Or deserve (opinion)
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – The old Navy homeport in Stapleton has been a disheveled blight for years. Staten Island officials and advocates have repeatedly called on the city to redevelop the site. Mayor Eric Adams finally has a plan for the area, but not something that will actually benefit...
Slain FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo devoted herself to Long Island volunteer ambulance crew for 30 years: ‘Hard to imagine the squad without her’
Slain FDNY Lt. Alison Russo’s dedication to saving lives didn’t stop when she took off her EMS uniform — for three decades she gave her time during off-work hours with her local Long Island volunteer ambulance crew. She joined the Huntington Community First Aid Squad in November 1992, starting as an EMT before obtaining her critical care and paramedic certifications. Now her colleagues there ...
8-year housing wait for NY developmentally disabled population is too long | Our Opinion
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. -- The closure of Willowbrook State School in 1987 ended the cruel warehousing of developmentally and intellectually disabled (I/DD) children and adults during the 20th Century. While the Willowbrook Consent Decree laid the groundwork for national reform in the care, education and housing of people with I/DD in 1975, it didn’t solve all the problems faced by this community.
St. John’s professor leaves her mark with impressive internship opportunities for students | In Class column
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A St. John’s University professor has left her mark on the Grymes Hill campus through an impressive internship program provided to students.
If migrants arrive, we should practice our faith (letter to the editor)
The news that Mayor Eric Adams is attempting to temporarily house some migrants on a cruise ship to be docked at the Homeport seems to have upset Staten Island politicians from both parties. The Advance headline read: “Fears of ‘masses of people in our Staten Island parks’…”
NYC student dress code policy remains point of debate: Can guidelines co-exist with self-expression?
Editors Note: The author of this article is a Curtis High School student who participates in the Advance/SILive.com journalism e-mentorship program. She did the writing and research for this piece. The Curtis-Advance/SILive.com partnership is designed to help young people explore the world of journalism, photography and social media. STATEN ISLAND,...
Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you
Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
Staten Island street to be renamed for once-enslaved man buried beneath it
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. – When Heather Quinlan first set foot in the strip mall parking lot at the corner of Forest and Livermore avenues, she hoped she would somehow reconnect with the past and feel, hear or see something – anything – that would help her uncover the injustice that lies beneath. But when she first visited the site – which according to city records, is the final resting place for at least 1,000 Black souls -- no physical or emotional reaction came.
Glam UK
Tips That Will Help Even The Clumsiest Person Master The Art Of Walking In Heels
Have you ever dreamed of walking down the streets of New York City à la Carrie Bradshaw in her three inches heels? You know, with that elegant and smooth supermodel-like walk? If you have ever stood in front of a store window, drooled over a pair of high heels but had no idea how to walk in them without looking like a robot, we've got your back!
(PHOTOS) The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze is a must-see this Halloween season: How to get tickets
Halloween is less than a month away and if you and your family are enthusiasts of this fun holiday, plan a day trip or a weekend to see The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze. You will not be disappointed. The Great Jack O’Lantern Blaze runs from Sept. 16 through Nov....
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PASTOR STEVE FROM DESTINY’S BRIDGE IS SEEKING DONATIONS OF WARM CLOTHES AND CAMPING GEAR FOR THE HOMELESS
Two days ago I got a call from a local church saying they had been putting up a woman in a local hotel for a while, but now they were running out of money, and weren’t able to put her up any longer. I asked the fellow if he would give the woman my number, and to have her call me a little later in the day.
Adams remains silent on possible migrant ship at Staten Island Homeport, emergency centers
CITY HALL, N.Y. — Mayor Eric Adams didn’t have much new information Monday about emergency relief efforts to address the city’s influx of asylum seekers, but he did have blame for the far ends of the political spectrum. The mayor pointed to the actions of the far...
PICS & VIDEOS: NJ animal center welcomes shelter dogs from Florida
Nearly 90 pets from Florida shelters were airlifted to New Jersey Sunday in the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Where are the best tacos in NYC? | Best of Staten Island 2022 ultimate guide
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — What’s better than chowing down on a good taco?. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
NYC dining: We’ve ranked the 20 hottest restaurants about to open on Staten Island
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — In the next month, a spate of new food spots will open on Staten Island. Based on the number of email inquiries, pings on the @WhereStatenIslandEats and @StatenEats pages plus the volume of clicks on stories, check out the most anticipated restaurants imminently opening on Staten Island.
Amazing! One of the Oldest Schools in America is Right Here in New Jersey
Talk about real American history, this is one of those cases involving one of the oldest schools in the United States and right in Burlington County, New Jersey. This one-room schoolhouse dates back to 1759, making it 263 years old and still standing. According to Google, the oldest school in the United States is the Boston Latin School, established in 1635.
Huge N.J. go-kart track with 45 mph speeds plans December opening. Latest updates.
Surface work at a massive go-kart track set to open this December in Edison has been completed and the company, Supercharged Entertainment, plans to begin hiring workers this month. The complex is slated to open in early December on Route 1 South in Edison next to Topgolf Edison, the company...
