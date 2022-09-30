Read full article on original website
Popular Pizza Franchise Opening Their First Restaurant In Buffalo, NY
Papa John's has been around for a while. Somehow, we've never had one in Buffalo. That's about to change. We're getting one soon. But will Buffalo care?. Years ago I tried Papa John's pizza while we were on spring break in Myrtle Beach. It was really good. Almost like, "some of the best I'd ever had from a franchise" good. It was one of those things where you eat it, and you wonder how there isn't one in every city in America kind of good.
#Just4Fun: Do you miss summer?
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — This past week, we asked you on Twitter if you miss summer. See the results and hear what the Wake Up! team thought in the video above. Kelsey Anderson is an award-winning anchor who came back home to Buffalo in 2018. See more of her work here and follow her on Twitter.
SPCA Monday: Meet Duckie
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — A fun-loving Low Rider named Duckie is looking for his forever home. Sarah McEvoy from the SPCA Serving Erie County joined Abby Fridmann on News 4 at Noon to introduce Western New York to Mr. Duckie. He’s a goofy boy who loves to play and...
Tim Hortons offering trick-or-treat buckets
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Want to go trick-or-treating with a Tim Hortons bucket? You’re in luck. Through October 31, participating Tim Hortons restaurants are offering a trick-or-treat bucket filled with 31 Timbits. The bucket costs $9.99 with Timbits and $3.99 without them. The buckets can be refilled for $5.
Dipson Theatre location at Eastern Hills Mall closing
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. (WIVB) — The Dipson Theatre at the Eastern Hills Mall is closing, the company announced Monday. “Prior to the pandemic, this location was an independent art theatre for upscale and foreign films. These films became essentially non-existent. The company shifted to first-run movies after being closed for 16 months due to the pandemic, […]
New Super Walmart For The Southtowns?
The Buffalo Bills are getting ready to start the construction on their new stadium in Orchard Park across from Highmark Stadium. The plans are being finalized but Bills fans will soon have a new place to call home for the Bills Mafia. Before the Bills big win over the Baltimore...
The Beach Boys coming to Syracuse, Buffalo for holiday concerts
The Beach Boys are coming to Syracuse for a Christmas concert. ‘Tis the Season with The Beach Boys featuring The Holiday Vibrations Orchestra will stop at the The Oncenter Crouse Hinds Theater on Wednesday, Dec. 7, to perform songs from the iconic band’s 1964 Christmas album as well as lead singer Mike Love’s holiday album, “Reason for the Season.” The show is scheduled to begin at 7:30 p.m.
Pick 10 lottery ticket worth $500,000 sold in Depew
Someone in Depew is waking up half a million dollars richer! One top-prize winning ticket worth was sold for the Sept. 29 drawing.
One Western New York Town Is Target For Teepeeing
It happens every year, and this year is no different. One Western New York town got hit by some young kids with teepeeing, and it’s been a mess to clean up. If you were driving through Akron, NY over the weekend, you probably saw the weepy willows made out of toilet paper and houses completely covered with rolls of it.
Joshua Costolnick joins Weekend Wake Up!
BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — For sports fans, getting the autograph of their favorite player can be a special moment. Joshua Costolnick, the owner of the recently opened Buffalo Sports Emporium, joined News 4 Weekend Wake Up! to talk about his store and his journey to opening it. You can watch the full interview above.
Report: Popular Pizzeria in Western New York Will Close This Week
Over the past two years, there have been many businesses who have been forced to close its doors; whether it be temporarily or for good, as the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic was in full swing. Some of the closures have not been because of the pandemic, but it's still...
Woman accused of stealing $6K while managing Hamburg youth hockey team
The Erie County District Attorney's Office says the alleged thefts started in April 2019.
Good morning, Buffalo!
AM Buffalo cohosts Emily Lampa and Mercedes Wilson know that a good morning can set the whole day’s tone, which is why they strive to bring viewers joy every weekday. Prior to joining the AM Buffalo team in February 2021, Lampa, an Emmy-nominated investigative reporter and news anchor, worked all over the country. “I bring an outside perspective that supports what Western New Yorkers already know,” Lampa says. “This is one of the best places in the world to live and raise a family.”
Amherst man shot in Buffalo
Buffalo Police tells WBEN that a 39-year-old Amherst man was hit multiple times by gunfire just after 1 p.m. ET Saturday afternoon. Read more here:
5 Halloween Couple Costumes That Only Work In Buffalo
Today is officially the start of the Halloween season and this year if you want to do a couple's costume, why not go as something that will only play well here in Western New York?. Halloween is just a couple of weeks away and now is the time you need...
Judge finds Buffalo man guilty of assault
Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn announced Monday that a Buffalo man was found guilty of one count of assault in the second degree.
Buffalo Area Pizza Spot Named One Of Best In America And World
A pizzeria in Western New York has been named one of the best in America and the world. 50 Top Pizza publishes a guide to the best pizzerias and a spot in Kenmore has made it into the guide. Jay's expressed its gratitude on Instagram, writing,. What an honor it...
Williamsville piano prodigy uses his talent for a good cause
WILLIAMSVILLE, N.Y. — At age 11, Will Deinzer could play Franz Liszt’s Gnomenreigan, or “Dance of the Gnomes,” on the piano. It’s an incredibly difficult piece that only select adults can play, let alone a child. Now 17 and a senior at Williamsville North High...
Man killed in Seneca Street crash
Emergency crews are at the scene of a multi-vehicle accident at Seneca Street and Elk Street.
Newfane man arrested for Petit Larceny
On September 29, 2022, Troopers out of SP Lockport arrested Charles E. Walker, 31 of Newfane, NY for Petit Larceny. On September 29, 2022, Troopers were dispatched to Mercedes Benz on Main Street in the town of Clarence for a past tense larceny complaint. Troopers worked with staff and it was found that former employee, Walker, stole a computer. Walker was located on a later date and responded to SP Lockport for processing.
