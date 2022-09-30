Northwest ISBDC reveals 2022 Entrepreneurial Excellence (E-Day) Award winners

The 2022 E-Day honorees will be recognized at an event on Oct. 26. (File photo)

A range of entrepreneurs, a Region business news journalist and a teacher who is inspiring future business owners are among the 2022 Entrepreneurial Excellence (E-Day) Award winners.

This year’s class will be honored at an awards luncheon Oct. 26 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Avalon Manor, 3550 E. Lincoln Highway, in Hobart.

“We are at 31 years of marking the entrepreneurial spirit and how it brings synergy to our Region and communities,” said Lorri Feldt, NW-ISBDC regional director. “Again, this year, our honorees are a unique cross-section of our small businesses in Northwest Indiana.”

Tickets for the E-Day luncheon are available online at www.edayleaders.com/event .

This year’s honorees include:

Small Business Person of the Year: Rani Saxena, Bionic Prosthetics & Orthotics, Merrillville

Entrepreneurial Success: Momax Marble, Hector and Gloria Cornejo, Merrillville

Minority-Owned Business of the Year: Joslyn RW Kelly, J’s Breakfast Club, Gary

Women-Owned Business of the Year: Tabetha Alvarado and Sherry Langdeau, Great Lakes Communications, Crown Point

Family-Owned Business of the Year: Kelly Tichacek and David Wilson, Monroe Pest Control, Hobart

Young Entrepreneur: Lindsey Liesenfelt, Truly Teas, Merrillville

Small Business Advocate: Joseph Pete, author, writer and journalist at The Times of Northwest Indiana, Munster

Advocate for Youth Entrepreneurship: Daniel Schultz, Hobart High School, Hobart

Lifetime Achievement Award: Linda Woloshansky, Center of Workforce Innovations, Valparaiso

“Every year, the stories of our honorees are truly inspiring and showcase how strong and unique an entrepreneur needs to be,” Feldt said. “All of our entrepreneurs and advocates have followed their own special path to success.”

Learn more about last year's E-Day honorees through Northwest Indiana Business Magazine.

The post Northwest ISBDC reveals 2022 Entrepreneurial Excellence (E-Day) Award winners appeared first on Northwest Indiana Business Magazine .