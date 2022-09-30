ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wichita, KS

Hutch Post

New CEO announced at Hutchinson Clinic

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The Hutchinson Clinic has announced the appointment of Kolbe Sheridan as their new Chief Executive Officer. This is the first new CEO appointment for the clinic in over a decade. Sheridan was most recently Chief Operations Officer of Wesley Medical Center in Wichita. Before moving to...
thesunflower.com

52 years later university athletic community remembers the ‘70 plane crash

The beginning of the day, Oct. 2, 1970, was just like any other day for the Wichita State football team. Now Oct. 2, is the annual reminder of what happened that day. “I don’t think you can ever forget that, we’re going to honor that forever. It will be an important day for us in athletics,” Director of Athletics Kevin Saal said.
KSN News

52 years since plane crash killed 31 WSU football players and staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – On Sunday, Oct. 2, people gathered at Memorial ’70 at Wichita State University to remember those lost in a plane crash in 1970. The annual remembrance ceremony was held at the memorial sculpture. A Martin 404 charter, also known as the ‘Gold Plane,’ carrying 36 passengers and a crew of four, […]
Travel Maven

This Kansas Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the State

Sundays are the best days of the week for a relaxing meal. A perfect chance to catch up with friends and family, indulging in a scrumptious breakfast is always a great way to end the weekend. While Kansas is filled with tons of amazing brunch restaurants there are none quite as good as the Doo-Dah Diner. This Sunday Buffet in Kansas boasts an incredible assortment of breakfast and lunch dishes, keep reading to learn more.
KSN News

City announces final 2 candidates for new Wichita police chief

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The City announced its final two candidates in its search for a new Wichita police chief. The final two candidates are Mario Knapp and Joseph Sullivan. City Manager Robert Layton will be in charge of making the final hire. City council members say they plan to play a very active role […]
sportsinks.com

Football in Kansas: Jett Vincent sets two state marks, Miege ends a 23-year streak in win, La Crosse and Andale each reach a 100 milestone; who else impressed?

Jett Vincent’s state records, Andale’s navigating a 108-0 victory and winning streaks highlight Week 5. Week 5 was highlighted by historical dominance of four teams: 3A No. 1 Andale, the top-two Eight-Man, Division II squads Axtell and Canton-Galva and 4A No. 1 Bishop Miege. Canton-Galva senior Jett Vincent,...
Hutch Post

Big help needed in Reno County

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — The need for volunteer mentors in Reno County with Big Brothers Big Sisters is at an all-time high. According to the agency, over 80 youth in Reno County have asked for a Big and are waiting to be matched. A few hours each month including youth...
KSN.com

Kansas employer’s crew all in substance abuse recovery

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Securing a home or finding a job can be an obstacle for a former addict. However, one Wichita employer has dedicated his life and business to help people in recovery. At Kansas Tree Service, supporting one another is what the team lives by. “It’s my...
KWCH.com

Kansas refinery taking new approach to save water

MCPHERSON, Kan. (KWCH) - A Kansas refinery is rethinking how it accesses water for diesel and gasoline production. The CHS Refinery at McPherson is taking a different approach to saving water, utilizing wastewater instead of drawing from the Equus beds that see a lot of usage across the state. The...
KSN News

Amidon bridge closes today for 14 months

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Amidon bridge that connects the Twin Lakes and Benjamin Hills neighborhoods of 21st and Amidon to the Riverside neighborhood is closing today, Oct. 3, for the next 14 months. Northbound lanes have already been closed for several weeks, but now both directions will be shut down starting Monday for extensive […]
butlercountytimesgazette.com

Self inflected errors cost Butler football in loss to unbeaten Hutch

HUTCHINSON, Kansas—COVID Sophomore Dylan Kedzior had 230 yards rushing and Butler committed 12 penalties for 100 yards as second-ranked Hutchinson beat the Grizzlies, 27-19. The Grizzlies, shot themselves in the foot on numerous drives, having to settle for field goals and it came back to bite them as the Blue Dragons were able to capitalize on mistakes to make Butler pay.
kfdi.com

October 2, 2022

Flu Shots Available at Sedgwick County Health Department Starting Monday, Oct. 3rd. Beginning Monday, Oct. 3rd, flu shots will be available at the Sedgwick County Health Department. SCHD and the CDC recommend an annual flu shot for everyone six months or older unless directed by a physician. The flu.
KSN News

Crowds gather downtown for the 2022 Chili Cookoff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Crowds gathered in downtown Wichita Saturday for the 2022 Wagonmasters Chili Cookoff. Part of Douglas was shut down for live music and plenty of chili from 56 teams who competed in this year’s cookoff. There was a pepper-eating contest and a 50/50 raffle, with proceeds going to the Wagonmasters. “We raise […]
WICHITA, KS

