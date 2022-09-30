Read full article on original website
National Guard delivers aid to Hurricane Ian victims in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY, Fla. – Local 10 News spent the day with the Florida Army National Guard Monday as its soldiers delivered help to Hurricane Ian victims in the hard-hit Port Charlotte area. The Rotonda area, west of Port Charlotte, was particularly affected by the storm. 22-year-old Tiana Drossel, a...
Hurricane relief supply drive spans Miami-Dade, Broward this week
MIAMI - DORAL - Tens of thousands of people are now struggling with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's western coast.That's why there is a massive relief effort underway here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. This week there will be a collection drive from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the parking lot at Dolphin Mall, then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Shops of Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines. CBS4 talked with several people who stopped by the Dolphin Mall on Monday to donate. "They are human...
DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Ian efforts
CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Monday. He’s held a news conference in Cape Coral alongside state and local officials. DeSantis said 95% of customers statewide had power. However, he said more than half of residents in Lee...
Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian
FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
Dogs, cats needing adoption transported to Broward After Hurricane Ian
20 cats and 13 dogs from Southwest Florida are up for adoption at the Humane Society of Broward County (HSBC) following Hurricane Ian hitting Florida's Gulf Coast.
cw34.com
Gas still hard to find in SWFL
Residents all over southwest Florida are waking up this morning looking for a chance to fill up. We talked with one man who made the trip from Punta Gorda just to fill his tank.
Florida woman hid in closet during Hurricane Ian, rescued days later
A Punta Gorda woman hid in the closet in her mobile home for hours while Hurricane Ian wreaked havoc outside.
This Week in South Florida: Spencer Roach
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Fort Myers and the barrier island to the east Cayo Costa is where Hurricane Ian crashed ashore. Communities now lie in ruins, and so far, where most of those who did not survive are being recovered. Among those who lost pretty much everything is the...
This Week in South Florida: Brendan McPherson
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Search, rescue, recovery, road clearing, power and cell connection, all on going in Florida’s hardest hit areas from Hurricane Ian. Efforts to replenish food, water and other essential supplies are also ongoing. The emergency work underway is massive and multi-layered. Involved in that are...
Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts
(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
Miami-Dade, Miami first responders rescue residents trapped by west coast flood waters
MIAMI - MIAMI - South Florida first responders assisting local, state, and National Guard members on the west coast have had a busy couple of days.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah, a member of the county's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, posted on Twitter that on Thursday they rescued 42 trapped residents on the barrier islands. "Fortunately, no serious injuries to report," he wrote. He said on Friday, they were back on the barrier islands to complete search and rescue operations at the remaining homes. On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian began to lift, the city of Miami Florida Task...
South Florida Law Enforcement Sends Support to Those Affected by Hurricane Ian
The images and stories out of southwest Florida following Hurricane Ian are heartbreaking, but as residents try to pick up the pieces of the destruction, there has been an overwhelming outpouring of support from South Florida. Donation drives, fundraising events, and officers being deployed have all been ways the South...
Parts of Sarasota County still unsafe days after Hurricane Ian, officials say
Parts of Sarasota County are still hazardous to residents days after Hurricane Ian, according to officials.
42 reported dead from Ian in Lee County; sheriff says looters will be ‘carried out’
More deaths from Hurricane Ian were reported Sunday during a press conference held by the Lee County sheriff, along with other sheriffs from across the state.
Elderly residents of southwest Florida left vulnerable after homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. – In the midst of all the destruction across the southwest coast of Florida, elderly residents were left vulnerable after communities, homes were destroyed by the effects of Hurricane Ian. Some like Fort Meyers resident Janet Siegel were brought to a Coral Springs senior living facility...
Stranded Person In Sanibel Island, Florida Puts “HELP” On Windows To Gain Attention Of Rescue Workers
A dramatic rescue in Sanibel Island was caught on camera by a news team from the air. Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody tweeted out, “Amazing video of first responders rescuing a person stranded on Sanibel Island. There are thousands of brave Floridians working around the
This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 2, 2022
PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida state Rep. Spencer Roach, U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation President and CEO Barry Gilway and Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. The full episode can be...
