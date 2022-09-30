ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Homestead, FL

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS Miami

Hurricane relief supply drive spans Miami-Dade, Broward this week

MIAMI - DORAL - Tens of thousands of people are now struggling with the devastating aftermath of Hurricane Ian on Florida's western coast.That's why there is a massive relief effort underway here in Miami-Dade and Broward Counties. This week there will be a collection drive from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the parking lot at Dolphin Mall, then 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday at the Shops of Pembroke Gardens in Pembroke Pines. CBS4 talked with several people who stopped by the Dolphin Mall on Monday to donate. "They are human...
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

DeSantis provides update on Hurricane Ian efforts

CAPE CORAL, Fla. – Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update on Hurricane Ian recovery efforts Monday. He’s held a news conference in Cape Coral alongside state and local officials. DeSantis said 95% of customers statewide had power. However, he said more than half of residents in Lee...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Century-old landmark survives Hurricane Ian

FORT MYERS, Fla. – Hurricane Ian’s impact remains evident throughout southwest Florida, especially in the Fort Myers area. In downtown Fort Myers, large boats were tossed around like toys after their marina was inundated with several feet of storm surge. But further south down the Caloosahatchee River, a...
FORT MYERS, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Homestead, FL
City
Miami, FL
Miami-dade County, FL
Crime & Safety
City
Punta Gorda, FL
County
Miami-dade County, FL
Homestead, FL
Crime & Safety
Punta Gorda, FL
Crime & Safety
Local
Florida Crime & Safety
cw34.com

Scam in Broward connected to two other states, suspects identified

BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The suspects behind a phone scam in Broward County have been identified and turns out Broward isn't the only place its been happening. The scam involved suspects impersonating BSO deputies and "spoofing" the BSO Courthouse Control Room phone number. Spoofing occurs when someone disguises...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Police#Hurricane Andrew#Hurricane Ian#The Talking Tropics
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Spencer Roach

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Fort Myers and the barrier island to the east Cayo Costa is where Hurricane Ian crashed ashore. Communities now lie in ruins, and so far, where most of those who did not survive are being recovered. Among those who lost pretty much everything is the...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida: Brendan McPherson

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – Search, rescue, recovery, road clearing, power and cell connection, all on going in Florida’s hardest hit areas from Hurricane Ian. Efforts to replenish food, water and other essential supplies are also ongoing. The emergency work underway is massive and multi-layered. Involved in that are...
FLORIDA STATE
Click10.com

Portable water pump outside Miami mayor’s home causes stir

MIAMI – Portable water pumps are now part of storm preps in Miami’s low-lying neighborhoods. When one pump appeared right in front of the mayor’s home last week, his political critics assumed he got special favors and took videos of the pump. But did he actually receive...
MIAMI, FL
850wftl.com

Governor Ron DeSantis defends Lee County officials evacuation timing as death tole mounts

(FORT MYERS, Florida)– Governor Ron DeSantis defended the timing of evacuation orders issued in Lee County as Hurricane Ian bore down on the west coast of the state. “They were following the data, and you remember people were looking initially at the panhandle on Sunday,” Gov. DeSantis said at a press conference Saturday, “Then Monday came, and people were thinking maybe north of Tampa Bay. When we went to bed Monday night, people were saying this is a direct hit on Tampa Bay, worst-case scenario for the state.”
LEE COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Click10.com

Deputies find parents of boy who turned up at wrong school

LAUDERDALE LAKES, Fla. – After searching for hours, Broward Sheriff’s Office deputies found the parents of a 5-year-old boy who showed up at the wrong school on Monday morning in Broward County. A driver dropped off the boy shortly before 9 a.m. at Park Lakes Elementary School in...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
CBS Miami

Miami-Dade, Miami first responders rescue residents trapped by west coast flood waters

MIAMI - MIAMI - South Florida first responders assisting local, state, and National Guard members on the west coast have had a busy couple of days.Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Chief Raied "Ray" Jadallah, a member of the county's Urban Search and Rescue Task Force 1, posted on Twitter that on Thursday they rescued 42 trapped residents on the barrier islands. "Fortunately, no serious injuries to report," he wrote. He said on Friday, they were back on the barrier islands to complete search and rescue operations at the remaining homes. On Wednesday, as Hurricane Ian began to lift, the city of Miami Florida Task...
MIAMI, FL
Click10.com

This Week in South Florida Full Episode: October 2, 2022

PEMBROKE PARK, Fla. – On the latest episode of This Week in South Florida, host Glenna Milberg welcomes Florida state Rep. Spencer Roach, U.S. Coast Guard Admiral Brendan McPherson, Citizens Property Insurance Corporation President and CEO Barry Gilway and Broward County Mayor Michael Udine. The full episode can be...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy