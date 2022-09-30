ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Irwin, PA

PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company hosts open house

Guests at Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company Station 1’s open house tended to be smiling, whether they were trying on firefighting gear, having a close-up look at equipment or enjoying free hot dogs. During their Oct. 2 visit, they also may have gained some insight as to the extent...
BETHEL PARK, PA
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com

October 2022 Concert Guide: Smashing Pumpkins; Alan Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Death Cab for Cutie, Billy Price, Sistas in the City

The fall season is upon us in Pittsburgh and the concerts are turning inward. The bigger acts this month are a double bill of The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane Addiction’s, and Alan Jackson. Both are at PPG Paints Arena. UPMC Events Center hosts legendary soul-funk group Earth, Wind & Fire. Another arena show is Christian rock band Casting Crowns who play The Pete. Several pioneering southern rock bands are on the scene this month with The Marshall Tucker Band, who is celebrating its 50th anniversary, at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall and the Outlaws and the Atlanta Rhythm Section at the Palace Theatre. Pop-rocker Rick Springfield always draws well and is in concert at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Fall craft show, 5K race and more around Monroeville

Women’s Business Network members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education, and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at 817 Main...
MONROEVILLE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals

The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, PA
CBS News

Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company assists with vehicle crash

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident Saturday evening. "Just after 6:30 this evening 163 & East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256 were dispatched to the parkways for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival 163 Rescue found a single vehicle that hit the median and was facing the wrong way. 256 Rescue checked the area due to reports of a secondary crash. After verifying only a single vehicle accident crews assisted with traffic control while EMS evaluated the patient and waited for a tow," the department posted to Facebook.
CARNEGIE, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Pittsburgh's official holiday tree hails from Springdale

The city of Pittsburgh’s official holiday tree will come from the Alle-Kiski Valley. A 40-foot blue spruce will be donated by Guardian Angels Parish from its Springdale campus. It will be situated at the City-County Building, along Grant Street downtown, and will be lit Nov. 19 during the unofficial...
PITTSBURGH, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

In brief: Exquisite Bride event, e-waste collection and more in Pine, Richland

On Oct. 8, The Exquisite Bride, located at 5349 William Flynn Highway in Gibsonia, is partnering with Emme Photobooth for a fall fashion extravaganza featuring dresses for mothers of the bride and groom. From 1-4 p.m., Emme Photo Booth’s mirror photo booth brings together touchscreen technology and selfie fun for...
GIBSONIA, PA
Tribune-Review

Man who fell to death from Acrisure Stadium escalator described as hard worker, devoted father

Authorities have not said what they think caused a Beaver County man to fall to his death from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium following the Steelers’ game there Sunday. “As with all situations involving an unnatural death, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the events at Sunday’s game,” police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in a statement Monday.
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Hampton Township, physical therapist offer free health workshops

If you’re suffering from nagging back pain, a shoulder injury that’s making it difficult to swing a racket or tripping on the stairs, Hampton Township’s new health workshops might offer some helpful tips, according to Bill Ryder, the township’s Department of Community Services program supervisor. At...
HAMPTON TOWNSHIP, PA
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW

Gateway graduate starts nonprofit to support families with medical bills

When Emaad Khan was 18, he had the idea to start Spread the Love Projects. Today, the 20-year-old Gateway High School graduate is the founder and president of the freshly launched organization. Spread the Love Projects is a nonprofit organization that helps to fund families struggling with pediatric medical bills....
PITTSBURGH, PA
wtae.com

1 dead in McKeesport house fire

A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
MCKEESPORT, PA
CBS News

Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA

