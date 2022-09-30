Read full article on original website
Family, friends remember man who died after falling from escalator at Acrisure Stadium
PITTSBURGH — There’s one word that comes to mind when you mention Dalton Keane’s name and that’s loved. “It’s hard to find people with a good heart,” said Jimmy Harding with Steamfitters Local 449. This 27-year-old father devoted his life to his two-year-old daughter...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company hosts open house
Guests at Bethel Park Volunteer Fire Company Station 1’s open house tended to be smiling, whether they were trying on firefighting gear, having a close-up look at equipment or enjoying free hot dogs. During their Oct. 2 visit, they also may have gained some insight as to the extent...
Delmont group presses on through rain, welcomes many visitors to Apple 'n Arts fest
A steady rain poured on the 40th Anniversary Apple ‘n Arts Festival on Saturday in Delmont, but many still braved the soggy conditions to enjoy entertainment and sample food and browse crafts offered by about 140 vendors. “We have more vendors than last year because people are coming back...
entertainmentcentralpittsburgh.com
October 2022 Concert Guide: Smashing Pumpkins; Alan Jackson, Earth, Wind & Fire, Death Cab for Cutie, Billy Price, Sistas in the City
The fall season is upon us in Pittsburgh and the concerts are turning inward. The bigger acts this month are a double bill of The Smashing Pumpkins and Jane Addiction’s, and Alan Jackson. Both are at PPG Paints Arena. UPMC Events Center hosts legendary soul-funk group Earth, Wind & Fire. Another arena show is Christian rock band Casting Crowns who play The Pete. Several pioneering southern rock bands are on the scene this month with The Marshall Tucker Band, who is celebrating its 50th anniversary, at the Carnegie Library of Homestead Music Hall and the Outlaws and the Atlanta Rhythm Section at the Palace Theatre. Pop-rocker Rick Springfield always draws well and is in concert at Hollywood Casino at The Meadows.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Let’s make Max an Animal Kingdom winner — and help fight a terrible feline disease
Everyone who works at Trib Total Media knows two facts about our President and CEO Jennifer Bertetto: she brings the snacks for every group meeting, and she is the devoted caretaker of six (yes, six) cats. One of those cats, Max, has done something amazing. Last year, he beat the...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Fall craft show, 5K race and more around Monroeville
Women’s Business Network members can take advantage of networking with other business women throughout the region, ongoing professional education, and leadership opportunities. All professional women are invited to visit a local meeting. Find out more at www.wbninc.com. Allegheny Valley Chapter meets at 8 a.m. Oct. 18 at 817 Main...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Autumn fun abounds at Washington County fall festivals
The leaves are turning, the nights are chilly, and the pumpkin patches and apple orchards are resplendent with a harvest-ready bounty. Autumn is here in Southwestern Pennsylvania, and that means an exciting time of family activities, delicious food and holiday get-togethers. In Washington County, it also means a schedule of seasonal festivals and special events spread across the weeks of autumn.
Get Marty: Wedding dress shopping with our bride-to-be and her hero battling cancer
Lenny Wright wants to marry his longtime sweetheart, Tracy Hicks, while he continues to battle cancer, and we’re making it happen. Recently Lenny almost died in the hospital, kicking in the desire to waste no time.
CBS News
Green Tree Volunteer Fire Company assists with vehicle crash
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The Green Tree Volunteer Fire Department responded to a vehicle accident Saturday evening. "Just after 6:30 this evening 163 & East Carnegie Fire Department, Scott Township Fire District Station 256 were dispatched to the parkways for a vehicle accident. Upon arrival 163 Rescue found a single vehicle that hit the median and was facing the wrong way. 256 Rescue checked the area due to reports of a secondary crash. After verifying only a single vehicle accident crews assisted with traffic control while EMS evaluated the patient and waited for a tow," the department posted to Facebook.
Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 events at popular wedding venue
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Allegheny County Parks will have new requirements for 2023 weddings at Hartwood Acres, including a 10 p.m. end time. The venue is amending their contracts after neighbors complained throughout the summer about the loud music coming from the popular North Hills venue. Kelsey Dowd, Hartwood...
More details released in Oliver High School assault
More information is being released regarding the sexual assault that took place at Pittsburgh’s Oliver Citywide Academy on Thursday. An affidavit was obtained by KDKA Radio’s Marty Griffin and describes the event in detail.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Pittsburgh's official holiday tree hails from Springdale
The city of Pittsburgh’s official holiday tree will come from the Alle-Kiski Valley. A 40-foot blue spruce will be donated by Guardian Angels Parish from its Springdale campus. It will be situated at the City-County Building, along Grant Street downtown, and will be lit Nov. 19 during the unofficial...
Pitt breaks ground on 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation and Wellness Center on Oakland campus
PITTSBURGH — With demolition now having cleared a site on which to build, officials and students at the University of Pittsburgh celebrated the start of construction on a 270,000-square-foot Campus Recreation & Wellness Center. It’s a project to functionally replace the university’s Trees Hall complex and allow students to...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
In brief: Exquisite Bride event, e-waste collection and more in Pine, Richland
On Oct. 8, The Exquisite Bride, located at 5349 William Flynn Highway in Gibsonia, is partnering with Emme Photobooth for a fall fashion extravaganza featuring dresses for mothers of the bride and groom. From 1-4 p.m., Emme Photo Booth’s mirror photo booth brings together touchscreen technology and selfie fun for...
Man who fell to death from Acrisure Stadium escalator described as hard worker, devoted father
Authorities have not said what they think caused a Beaver County man to fall to his death from an escalator at Acrisure Stadium following the Steelers’ game there Sunday. “As with all situations involving an unnatural death, Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Major Crimes Unit is investigating the events at Sunday’s game,” police spokeswoman Amanda Mueller said in a statement Monday.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Hampton Township, physical therapist offer free health workshops
If you’re suffering from nagging back pain, a shoulder injury that’s making it difficult to swing a racket or tripping on the stairs, Hampton Township’s new health workshops might offer some helpful tips, according to Bill Ryder, the township’s Department of Community Services program supervisor. At...
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Gateway graduate starts nonprofit to support families with medical bills
When Emaad Khan was 18, he had the idea to start Spread the Love Projects. Today, the 20-year-old Gateway High School graduate is the founder and president of the freshly launched organization. Spread the Love Projects is a nonprofit organization that helps to fund families struggling with pediatric medical bills....
wtae.com
1 dead in McKeesport house fire
A fire in McKeesport left one man dead Sunday morning. Firefighters were called to Soles Street around 10:30 a.m. On scene, they found smoke and flames pouring from the roof of a home there. The fire grew to two alarms before crews were able to bring it under control. Neighbors...
Pennsylvania man dies after fall from escalator inside Steelers Acrisure stadium; Name identified
A 27- year old man has died after he fell from an escalator inside Acrisure stadium, where the Pittsburgh Steelers play. The man identified is Dalton Ryan Keane of Monaca. The fall occurred near an escalator by Gate C of the stadium and Keane fell about 40 feet The Pittsburgh Department of Public Safety said police […]
CBS News
Fire rips through home in Westmoreland County
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - A fire has torn through a home in Westmoreland County, according to Westmoreland County dispatchers. The house fire is along Scotch Hill Road #2 in the North Huntingdon area. This is along PA-993. The call came in just before 6:30 p.m. Sunday. Fire officials later said that...
