Kansas City, MO

The Chicago Bears should be ashamed of themselves again

When the Chicago Bears started this season, it was clearly a rebuilding year. Everyone knows that they are going to be horrible so being 2-2 after four weeks shouldn’t be that much of a surprise. It might even be a little bit better of a record than expected if we are being honest.
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens

As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
KC Chiefs make Shaq Barrett look silly for pre-game comments

Tampa Bay Buccaneers pass rusher Shaq Barrett ended up looking rather silly for his pre-game comments about dominating the Chiefs on Sunday Night Football. Look, no one can fault Shaq Barrett for feeling confident. He had every reason to think he and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were going to enjoy hosting the Kansas City Chiefs given the recent track record. It’s just that he should have kept those feelings to himself.
KANSAS CITY, MO
4 weeks into 2022 and the Miami Dolphins are still atop the AFC

The Miami Dolphins are four weeks into their 2022 campaign and find themselves at the top of the AFC with a couple of other teams. Entering the 2022 season, had we or for that matter, you, told us that the Miami Dolphins would be at the top of the AFC, we would have laughed at you or you would have at us. But…here we are.
