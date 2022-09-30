ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

The Post and Courier

Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.

Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
CHARLESTON, SC
James Island, SC
Charleston, SC
Charleston, SC
South Carolina State
The Post and Courier

Berkeley Conservation team endorses boat landing upgrades

Santee Cooper's Senior Director of Real Estate Dan Camp headlined the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District's Sept. 27 meeting by filling in group officers and guests on several renovations in store for area boat landings surrounding Lake Moultrie. Camp reported that an estimated $3.8 million will be invested in...
BERKELEY COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Horry County residents assess damage following Ian's passage

NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Clear skies across the Grand Strand on Oct. 1 allowed residents to start picking up the pieces along the coastline after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown County Sept. 30. The Category 1 hurricane brought destruction to Horry and northern Georgetown counties when it made...
GEORGETOWN COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

Charleston hotel dating to 1850s pursues a 'lifestyle' change

A new day has dawned for a landmark downtown hotel that was among the few swanky spots for visitors to spend the night, decades before the arrival of Charleston Place and the high-end boutique inns that now populate the peninsula. The Mills House marked its conversion to a "lifestyle" property...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated

A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Editorial: Richland jail debacle points to flaw in SC police reform law

It was no surprise that Richland County Council members aren’t rushing to turn control of the jail over to Sheriff Leon Lott, despite a gross violation of state law designed to protect the public from abusive law enforcement officers and years of chronic understaffing, punctuated by inmate deaths and allegations of inhumane conditions for mentally ill prisoners.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC takes stock of damage from Hurricane Ian

The day after Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast with water and wind, a shared sentiment lingered even among the state's hardest-hit communities: It could've been much worse. The Palmetto State can measure the storm in details and dollars: houses damaged in eight counties, multiple piers destroyed along the...
ENVIRONMENT
The Post and Courier

Editorial: A lesson that should be obvious: No mining next to a school

We urge Charleston County to protect the students at St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School by rejecting a request for a new sand mine on 20 acres next door. We also encourage everyone involved in this industry — businesses, state regulators and conservation groups — to work cooperatively and expeditiously to update the state’s rules on these valuable but potentially destructive operations. There is a crucial opportunity to do all of that this week.
CHARLESTON COUNTY, SC
The Post and Courier

SC turns attention to recovery after Hurricane Ian batters coast

South Carolina shifted from hunker down to cleanup the day after Hurricane Ian blew through the state as a much weaker hurricane than the one that ripped apart towns in Florida. Gov. Henry McMaster said no one in the state had died and no hospitals had suffered damage from Ian....
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Weekly Meetings

City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation. City of Charleston City Council Redistricting Workshop. City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning. Where: 2 George Street, Public Meeting Room, First Floor. Goose Creek Recreation Commission. When: 6 p.m. Where: Conference Room, Goose Creek Community Center, 519 A. North Goose...
CHARLESTON, SC
The Post and Courier

Experiencing Summerville

Summerville, South Carolina is a charming, growing town in the Lowcountry, located just half an hour outside of the city of Charleston. Whether you’re visiting Summerville for fun, visiting loved ones in the area, taking a day trip outside of the buzzing city of Charleston, or are potentially looking to move to this corner of the Lowcountry; you may eager to fully experience the town.
SUMMERVILLE, SC
The Post and Courier

Windsor Mill development: One step closer to Council approval

After numerous adjustments implemented by Boris Van Dyck and his development team, the Goose Creek City Council is warming up to opting for a Planned Development (PD) zoning option of adding a mixed-use enterprise of 300 apartments, senior living space and retail businesses along 30 acres of land on Windsor Mill Road and Highway 52.
GOOSE CREEK, SC

