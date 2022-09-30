Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hurricane Ian Heading To Carolinas!Tyler Mc.Charleston, SC
3 Great Taco Places in South CarolinaAlina AndrasCharleston, SC
3 Towns in South Carolina Have Been Ranked as the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensMyrtle Beach, SC
This Town Between Savannah and Charleston is a Southern GemRene CizioBeaufort, SC
Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith, 51 years after she went missing as a babyLavinia ThompsonCharleston, SC
The Post and Courier
Court upholds Dorchester County's controversial tax-sale treatment of heirs' property
SUMMERVILLE — The property Wendy Reed’s great-grandmother inherited in 1957 near downtown Summerville was sold in 2012 to pay a $112 delinquent property tax bill, and after years of fighting Dorchester County in court over it, Reed has conceded defeat. A lawsuit that framed the sale as a...
The Post and Courier
After Hurricane Ian leaves damage behind, SC residents turn to rebuilding
MURRELLS INLET — When Hurricane Ian stormed ashore not 48 hours earlier, shoving the Atlantic Ocean mightily toward Belin Memorial United Methodist Church, its freestanding cross stood a resolute guardian against a raging sea. The Category 1 storm barreled ashore about 20 miles to the south in Georgetown, its...
The Post and Courier
Hurricane Ian damage assessments continue along SC coast: 'You hate to see it'
Two days after Hurricane Ian left behind fallen trees, smashed piers and flooded homes along the parts of the South Carolina coast, crews are assessing the damage from the Category 1 storm. The Army Corps of Engineers sent all-terrain vehicles topped with specialized cameras to Folly Beach on Oct. 2...
The Post and Courier
Ian cleanup efforts continue in Charleston area. Here's what you should know.
Charleston area officials said it could take weeks before all Ian-related damage assessments are complete. And although crews are traveling through neighborhoods, knocking on doors and searching for badly hit areas, they are counting on residents to take the initiative and report damage to their respective municipalities. Some municipalities, including...
The Post and Courier
Berkeley Conservation team endorses boat landing upgrades
Santee Cooper's Senior Director of Real Estate Dan Camp headlined the Berkeley Soil and Water Conservation District's Sept. 27 meeting by filling in group officers and guests on several renovations in store for area boat landings surrounding Lake Moultrie. Camp reported that an estimated $3.8 million will be invested in...
The Post and Courier
Horry County residents assess damage following Ian's passage
NORTH MYRTLE BEACH — Clear skies across the Grand Strand on Oct. 1 allowed residents to start picking up the pieces along the coastline after Hurricane Ian made landfall in Georgetown County Sept. 30. The Category 1 hurricane brought destruction to Horry and northern Georgetown counties when it made...
The Post and Courier
Charleston hotel dating to 1850s pursues a 'lifestyle' change
A new day has dawned for a landmark downtown hotel that was among the few swanky spots for visitors to spend the night, decades before the arrival of Charleston Place and the high-end boutique inns that now populate the peninsula. The Mills House marked its conversion to a "lifestyle" property...
The Post and Courier
Three-story building proposed on Charleston peninsula where church once operated
A three-story commercial and residential building is planned for a corner property in downtown Charleston where a house of worship once operated. Developer CKC Properties plans to build a three-story building at Cannon and St. Philip streets. It will first have to demolish a rundown, one-story structure, formerly Miracle Church of Christ.
The Post and Courier
Editorial: Richland jail debacle points to flaw in SC police reform law
It was no surprise that Richland County Council members aren’t rushing to turn control of the jail over to Sheriff Leon Lott, despite a gross violation of state law designed to protect the public from abusive law enforcement officers and years of chronic understaffing, punctuated by inmate deaths and allegations of inhumane conditions for mentally ill prisoners.
The Post and Courier
SC takes stock of damage from Hurricane Ian
The day after Hurricane Ian battered the South Carolina coast with water and wind, a shared sentiment lingered even among the state's hardest-hit communities: It could've been much worse. The Palmetto State can measure the storm in details and dollars: houses damaged in eight counties, multiple piers destroyed along the...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: A lesson that should be obvious: No mining next to a school
We urge Charleston County to protect the students at St. James Santee Elementary-Middle School by rejecting a request for a new sand mine on 20 acres next door. We also encourage everyone involved in this industry — businesses, state regulators and conservation groups — to work cooperatively and expeditiously to update the state’s rules on these valuable but potentially destructive operations. There is a crucial opportunity to do all of that this week.
The Post and Courier
SC turns attention to recovery after Hurricane Ian batters coast
South Carolina shifted from hunker down to cleanup the day after Hurricane Ian blew through the state as a much weaker hurricane than the one that ripped apart towns in Florida. Gov. Henry McMaster said no one in the state had died and no hospitals had suffered damage from Ian....
The Post and Courier
Ian left a mess in SC coastal areas. Here's what you need to know about cleanup rules.
People across South Carolina's coast are tasked with cleaning up debris and beginning repairs caused by the high winds and rain Hurricane Ian brought to the Palmetto State on Sept. 30. Damage is still being assessed and municipalities are urging residents to check permit guidelines before beginning repairs. Nearly all...
The Post and Courier
New Johns Island development lines up 10 commercial tenants year ahead of opening
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Hayes Park to include mix of commercial tenants and residential structures. The new 16-acre Hayes Park mixed-use development...
The Post and Courier
Santee Cooper to bring back an idled SC coal unit as a backup power source this winter
Santee Cooper plans to spend money to fire up an idled coal-fired generator at its Georgetown County plant to ensure it has enough power during peak demand periods. Over the last year, the Moncks Corner-based utility has had to rely on its Winyah Generating Station during emergency peak load periods.
The Post and Courier
Weekly Meetings
City of Charleston Committee on Traffic and Transportation. City of Charleston City Council Redistricting Workshop. City of Charleston Board of Zoning Appeals: Zoning. Where: 2 George Street, Public Meeting Room, First Floor. Goose Creek Recreation Commission. When: 6 p.m. Where: Conference Room, Goose Creek Community Center, 519 A. North Goose...
The Post and Courier
Hicks: The beach shuttle isn't too popular, but could be with 1 tweak
You'd think a free bus to the beach is just a party waiting to happen. But this summer, CARTA’s Beach Reach shuttle to the Isle of Palms departed Mount Pleasant every hour with an average of less than two people onboard. Which means most days it could’ve saved gas...
The Post and Courier
Cunningham trying to win SC voters by pledging to out-cut Republicans on taxes, spending
COLUMBIA — In GOP-dominated South Carolina, Democrat Joe Cunningham is trying to oust Gov. Henry McMaster with a "freedom agenda" that includes slashing taxes further and cutting more spending than the incumbent or any other Republican before him. On the heels of McMaster signing the largest single tax cut...
The Post and Courier
Experiencing Summerville
Summerville, South Carolina is a charming, growing town in the Lowcountry, located just half an hour outside of the city of Charleston. Whether you’re visiting Summerville for fun, visiting loved ones in the area, taking a day trip outside of the buzzing city of Charleston, or are potentially looking to move to this corner of the Lowcountry; you may eager to fully experience the town.
The Post and Courier
Windsor Mill development: One step closer to Council approval
After numerous adjustments implemented by Boris Van Dyck and his development team, the Goose Creek City Council is warming up to opting for a Planned Development (PD) zoning option of adding a mixed-use enterprise of 300 apartments, senior living space and retail businesses along 30 acres of land on Windsor Mill Road and Highway 52.
