ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
East Windsor, CT

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NBC Connecticut

Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Hamden

Police have identified a man who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Hamden on Friday. Officers were called to Circular Avenue near Beacon Street around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two vehicles. According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as...
NBC Connecticut

Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol

A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Accidents
East Windsor, CT
Accidents
East Windsor, CT
Crime & Safety
City
East Windsor, CT
Local
Connecticut Crime & Safety
Eyewitness News

VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation

A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
ENFIELD, CT
trumbulltimes.com

Tractor-trailer crushes car on I-91 in East Windsor, police say

EAST WINDSOR — A driver lost control on Interstate-91 early Friday, hitting a tandem tractor-trailer, which crushed the Volkswagen Jetta and went over the concrete barrier, forcing authorities to shut down most lanes and snarling rush-hour traffic. The Volkswagen’s driver suffered minor injuries and declined to go to the...
EAST WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Volkswagen Jetta
Bristol Press

Hartford man robbed person at Bristol ATM, led police on pursuit before crashing car

BRISTOL – A Hartford man led police on a brief pursuit that ended in a car accident on Sunday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. Police said William Walker, 31, was arrested on a slew of charges following the incident, which ended in a crash in the area of Route 6 and Federal Street. Minor injuries were reported in the accident, according to police.
BRISTOL, CT
WTNH

Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home

NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
NEWINGTON, CT
recordpatriot.com

No injuries reported in Hartford fire

HARTFORD — Flames engulfed a front porch Saturday about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Watkins Street in Hartford. Neighbors reported the fire and firefighters from Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana responded to the call. Hartford fire apparatus and personnel were not visible at the scene 25 minutes after the fire started; Roxana firefighters have been regularly responding to Hartford calls.
HARTFORD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Volkswagen
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
mycitizensnews.com

Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified

BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
BEACON FALLS, CT
WTNH

14-year-old in hospital after shooting in home

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed. The three boys […]
BLOOMFIELD, CT
westernmassnews.com

Springfield crews respond after car strikes tree on Cottage Street

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Cottage Street early Saturday morning for reports of a car hitting a tree. According to Springfield Fire, the call came in just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated before being sent to the...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
NBC Connecticut

14-Year-Old Injured in Bloomfield Shooting

A teenager was injured in a shooting in Bloomfield on Saturday. Officers were called to Tyler Street after getting a complaint of a gunshot wound. Authorities said the initial caller stated it was an accidental discharge. When police arrived to the home, they said they found a 14-year-old male with...
BLOOMFIELD, CT
WTNH

State police ask for help in finding 32-year-old Griswold man

GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs […]
GRISWOLD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich

A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
NORWICH, CT
NBC Connecticut

Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car in New Haven

Authorities said a 13-year-old has serious injuries after being struck by a car in New Haven Thursday night. The incident happened on Ellsworth Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. Fire officials said the teenager was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. It's unclear how they're doing at...
NBC Connecticut

Shooting Under Investigation in Hartford

Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Saturday. Officers were called to Winter Street around 3:30 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he...
HARTFORD, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy