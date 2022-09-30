Read full article on original website
Vanished In Connecticut. What Happened To These Missing People?
Heart attack victim leads Ohio State researchers to potential new treatment for high cholesterolThe LanternHartford, CT
barre3 Farmington Valley Offers Childcare at Avon LocationConnecticut by the NumbersAvon, CT
This Middle-of-Nowhere General Store has Some of the Best Sandwiches in All of ConnecticutTravel MavenBarkhamsted, CT
Police ID 24-Year-Old Killed In Crash With Tractor-Trailer In CT
Police identified a 24-year-old man who died in a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Connecticut. The crash happened in the Hartford County town of South Windsor at the intersection of Sullivan Avenue and Rye Street at about 3:30 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 30, the South Windsor Police Department reported. Nathan...
NBC Connecticut
Route 8 in Colebrook to be Closed for Several Hours After Tractor-Trailer Rollover
Route 8 in Colebrook is expected to be closed for several hours on Tuesday after a tractor-trailer rolled over, spilled its load and struck several telephone poles. State Dept. of Transportation officials said Route 8, also known as Colebrook River Road, is closed at Sandy Brook Road. According to troopers,...
NBC Connecticut
Man Killed in Multi-Vehicle Crash in Hamden
Police have identified a man who died after a multi-vehicle crash in Hamden on Friday. Officers were called to Circular Avenue near Beacon Street around 3 p.m. after getting a report of a crash involving two vehicles. According to police, the driver of one of the vehicles, later identified as...
NBC Connecticut
Crash Closes Route 6 in Bristol
A crash has closed part of Route 6 in Bristol on Sunday morning. Police said the crash happened around 11:15 a.m. It has closed Route 6, also known as North Street, at Federal Street eastbound to Burlington Avenue. Anyone in the area should expect delays. Police tape can be seen...
New Britain Herald
New Britain woman expected to face sentencing soon in double fatal crash in Southington
SOUTHINGTON -- A New Britain woman is expected to be sentenced later this month after pleading guilty to charges connected to a Southington car accident that killed two young men. Gabriella Correa, 23, of 46 Gladden St., New Britain, is free on $250,000 bond while she awaits sentencing – which...
NBC Connecticut
1 Dead, 2 Critically Injured in Shooting During Carjacking in Hartford: Police
One person is dead and two others are critically injured after multiple shots were fired near the Lofts on the Park in Hartford Monday afternoon. Officers were called to the area of 1429 Park St. at about 3:15 p.m. after getting reports of multiple shots fired. Police found a man,...
Eyewitness News
VIDEO: Homicide on Park Street in Hartford under investigation
A woman is speaking out after her father was the victim of a homicide in Enfield. Waterbury police: 11-year-old arrested for posting school threat on social media. n 11-year-old is facing charges for posting a school threat on social media, according to Waterbury police. Updated: 7 hours ago. Deadly shooting...
trumbulltimes.com
Tractor-trailer crushes car on I-91 in East Windsor, police say
EAST WINDSOR — A driver lost control on Interstate-91 early Friday, hitting a tandem tractor-trailer, which crushed the Volkswagen Jetta and went over the concrete barrier, forcing authorities to shut down most lanes and snarling rush-hour traffic. The Volkswagen’s driver suffered minor injuries and declined to go to the...
Bristol Press
Hartford man robbed person at Bristol ATM, led police on pursuit before crashing car
BRISTOL – A Hartford man led police on a brief pursuit that ended in a car accident on Sunday after he allegedly robbed someone at gunpoint at a local ATM. Police said William Walker, 31, was arrested on a slew of charges following the incident, which ended in a crash in the area of Route 6 and Federal Street. Minor injuries were reported in the accident, according to police.
Newington officer suffers fatal medical emergency at home
NEWINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Newington police officer unexpectedly died on Saturday while he was off duty. The Newington Police Department said Officer Alan “Tank” Tancreti suffered an unexpected medical emergency at his home. “Words can not express the tremendous loss our family feels after losing Alan,” Sgt. Ryan Deane wrote in a statement. The […]
recordpatriot.com
No injuries reported in Hartford fire
HARTFORD — Flames engulfed a front porch Saturday about 6 p.m. in the 100 block of West Watkins Street in Hartford. Neighbors reported the fire and firefighters from Roxana, Wood River and South Roxana responded to the call. Hartford fire apparatus and personnel were not visible at the scene 25 minutes after the fire started; Roxana firefighters have been regularly responding to Hartford calls.
State police cruiser strikes utility pole in Ellington
ELLINGTON — A state police cruiser struck a utility pole on Pinney Street this afternoon. State police said that there were no injuries as a result from the crash, and that there was minor damage to the utility pole. The road is closed so crews can fix the pole,...
mycitizensnews.com
Man who died near Beacon Falls Train Station identified
BEACON FALLS — Connecticut State Police have identified an elderly man who was found deceased near the Beacon Falls Train Station on Friday, September 23 evening. State police responded to a wooded area about half of a mile north of the train station near Cold Spring Road a few minutes before 7 p.m. Troopers arrived on the scene to an older man who appeared to be homeless and appeared to have gone through a “medical episode,” according to a police press release.
14-year-old in hospital after shooting in home
BLOOMFIELD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 14-year old boy was shot in the leg after a shooting that was initially described as an accidental discharge, police said. Officers responded Saturday afternoon to the victim on the front porch of the house on Tyler Street. Two other boys were found in the house unharmed. The three boys […]
westernmassnews.com
Springfield crews respond after car strikes tree on Cottage Street
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) - Crews in Springfield responded to Cottage Street early Saturday morning for reports of a car hitting a tree. According to Springfield Fire, the call came in just after 1:30 a.m. Saturday morning. Officials said that one occupant had to be extricated before being sent to the...
NBC Connecticut
14-Year-Old Injured in Bloomfield Shooting
A teenager was injured in a shooting in Bloomfield on Saturday. Officers were called to Tyler Street after getting a complaint of a gunshot wound. Authorities said the initial caller stated it was an accidental discharge. When police arrived to the home, they said they found a 14-year-old male with...
State police ask for help in finding 32-year-old Griswold man
GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Connecticut State Police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing 32-year-old man. Benjamin Dahm, of Griswold, was last seen Monday, according to authorities. He was wearing all-black clothing. He is a white man with black hair and brown eyes. He is five feet, six inches tall and weighs […]
NBC Connecticut
Vehicle Struck Multiple Times During Shots Fired Incident in Norwich
A vehicle was struck multiple times during a shots fired incident in Norwich on Saturday night. Officers were called to Boswell Avenue around 6 p.m. after getting a report of shots fired. When police arrived, they said they found the person who reported the incident and a vehicle that had...
NBC Connecticut
Teen Seriously Injured After Being Struck by Car in New Haven
Authorities said a 13-year-old has serious injuries after being struck by a car in New Haven Thursday night. The incident happened on Ellsworth Avenue at about 5:45 p.m. Fire officials said the teenager was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment of serious injuries. It's unclear how they're doing at...
NBC Connecticut
Shooting Under Investigation in Hartford
Police are investigating a shooting in Hartford on Saturday. Officers were called to Winter Street around 3:30 p.m. after getting a ShotSpotter activation. When police arrived, they said they found a man in his 20s with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. He was transported to an area hospital where he...
