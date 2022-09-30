Yikes! Kim Kardashian is getting hate from fans after revealing that she would be selling a $129 garbage can as part of her SKKN BY KIM home line. “Introducing the Waste Basket. This minimalistic concrete vessel discreetly disposes of garbage, giving any room a modern upgrade,” the Kardashians star, 41, shared via Instagram on Sunday, October 2, prompting followers to hit the link in her bio for more information, which included the prices for her new SKKN BY KIM home accessories.

