Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and more.
Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami
He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
Vancouver Whitecaps boss Vanni Sartini looking for 'miracle'
Less than a month ago, the Vancouver Whitecaps were enduring a run of just four points from six games, culminating in a three-game losing streak. If you'd have asked even the most optimistic supporter back then, even they would have been considering throwing in the towel when it came to VWFC's MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.
Colorado Rapids defender Drew Moor announces retirement
Colorado Rapids defender Drew Moor has announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2022 MLS season. The 38-year-old has spent 18 seasons as an MLS player, 10 of which have been with the Rapids. Moor has also represented FC Dallas and Toronto FC, lifting two MLS Cups, a Supporters' Shield, and three Canadian Championship titles.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Minnesota United in 'huge hole' with Playoffs hopes now in balance
It should have been the night where they sealed their spot in the MLS Cup Playoffs for the fourth year running but, instead, Minnesota United fell to a disappointing 2-0 loss to the San Jose Earthquakes. Playing against the bottom side in the Western Conference, MNUFC's performance on Saturday was...
Supporters' Shield title 'just the first step' to MLS Cup glory, Carlos Vela hopes
It was a day of celebration as LAFC sealed a second Supporters' Shield title in four years on Sunday, but the real work has only just begun. The last time the Black and Gold were in this position, they crashed out of the MLS Cup Playoffs at the Western Conference Final stage, throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 at home to eventual champions the Seattle Sounders.
MLS Week 33 best players - ranked
The final week of the 2022 MLS regular season is upon us. Week 33 sorted out a lot of issues, with LAFC lifting the Supporters Shield, a few more teams making the playoffs, and giants like the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United being eliminated from contention. As always, there were...
2022 MLS season 'tough to swallow' for Seattle Sounders despite CCL title
One of Major League Soccer's most historic runs came to an end on Sunday as the Seattle Sounders missed out on the Playoffs for the first time. The Sounders enjoyed an incredible 13-year run in the post-season since their 2009 inaugural season, making the MLS Cup final four times and winning the title twice.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NE Revs 2-1 Atlanta United player ratings: Five Stripes' MLS Cup Playoffs hopes extinguished
Atlanta United's 2022 season effectively came to a miserable end with a 2-1 defeat to the New England Revolution on Saturday. With the Revs already eliminated from MLS Cup Playoffs contention thanks to Inter Miami's win over Toronto FC on Friday, there was a sparse crowd and flat atmosphere at Gillette Stadium.
LAFC clinch 2022 MLS Supporters' Shield
LAFC have clinched the 2022 Supporters’ Shield.
William Saliba confirms Arsenal contract talks
William Saliba confirms he has held talks with Arsenal about a new contract.
MLS chances created: Who are the top playmakers?
Keep track of the top playmakers in Major League Soccer throughout the 2022 season.
Frenkie de Jong left out of Barcelona squad to face Inter
Frenkie de Jong has failed to make Barcelona's squad for the Champions League trip to Inter.
MLS golden glove: Who has the most saves & clean sheets?
Check in throughout the season to see which MLS goalkeepers lead the way for saves and clean sheets.
Jose Mourinho records himself watching Roma's win over Inter from team bus
Jose Mourinho filmed himself watching Roma's win over Inter from the car park.
Most tackles: Major League Soccer 2022 season
Keep track of Major League Soccer's top tacklers throughout the 2022 season.
Douglas Luiz stalls on signing new Aston Villa contract
Steven Gerrard says there has been no progress on a new contract at Aston Villa for Douglas Luiz, who is a target for Arsenal.
Who has qualified for the MLS Cup Playoffs? Nashville SC clinch their spot
Nashville SC became the latest team to clinch their spot in the 2022 MLS Cup Playoffs over the weekend.
MLS top goalscorer: Who is winning the Golden Boot race?
Keep track of the MLS Golden Boot race throughout the 2022 season.
Carlo Ancelotti pledges his future to Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he doesn't plan on leaving Real Madrid any time soon.
90min
866
Followers
10K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0