Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami

He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
Vancouver Whitecaps boss Vanni Sartini looking for 'miracle'

Less than a month ago, the Vancouver Whitecaps were enduring a run of just four points from six games, culminating in a three-game losing streak. If you'd have asked even the most optimistic supporter back then, even they would have been considering throwing in the towel when it came to VWFC's MLS Cup Playoffs hopes.
Colorado Rapids defender Drew Moor announces retirement

Colorado Rapids defender Drew Moor has announced his plans to retire at the end of the 2022 MLS season. The 38-year-old has spent 18 seasons as an MLS player, 10 of which have been with the Rapids. Moor has also represented FC Dallas and Toronto FC, lifting two MLS Cups, a Supporters' Shield, and three Canadian Championship titles.
Supporters' Shield title 'just the first step' to MLS Cup glory, Carlos Vela hopes

It was a day of celebration as LAFC sealed a second Supporters' Shield title in four years on Sunday, but the real work has only just begun. The last time the Black and Gold were in this position, they crashed out of the MLS Cup Playoffs at the Western Conference Final stage, throwing away a 1-0 lead to lose 3-1 at home to eventual champions the Seattle Sounders.
MLS Week 33 best players - ranked

The final week of the 2022 MLS regular season is upon us. Week 33 sorted out a lot of issues, with LAFC lifting the Supporters Shield, a few more teams making the playoffs, and giants like the Seattle Sounders and Atlanta United being eliminated from contention. As always, there were...
