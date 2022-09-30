Read full article on original website
Related
Transfer rumours: Ronaldo granted January transfer; Barcelona play down Messi return
The latest transfer rumours, including news on Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi, Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli and more.
Phil Neville counting himself 'fortunate' to have Gonzalo Higuain at Inter Miami
He's come in for plenty of stick during his time in Fort Lauderdale but, right now, Gonzalo Higuain is carrying Inter Miami to the MLS Cup Playoffs. The veteran Argentine striker scored the late winner in a vital 1-0 victory away at Toronto FC on Friday night, leaving the Herons on the cusp of sealing their post-season spot.
MLS・
Why Cristiano Ronaldo didn't play in Manchester derby
Erik ten Hag has revealed that he didn't bring on Cristiano Ronaldo in Manchester United's 6-3 loss at Manchester City 'out of respect' for his career.
How Bayern Munich poached Jamal Musiala from Chelsea
Bayern Munich technical director Marco Neppe has spoken about the club's move to sign Jamal Musiala from Chelsea in 2019.
RELATED PEOPLE
Bruno Fernandes & Lisandro Martinez gave 'furious' half-time team talk in Manchester derby loss
Bruno Fernandes and Lisandro Martinez gave their Manchester United teammates a fiery berating at half-time during their 6-3 loss at Manchester City on Sunday.
Carlo Ancelotti pledges his future to Real Madrid
Carlo Ancelotti has insisted he doesn't plan on leaving Real Madrid any time soon.
Andy Robertson set to miss Liverpool's clash with Rangers
Andy Robertson is expected to miss Liverpool's Champions League match with Rangers on Tuesday with a muscle injury.
Jose Mourinho records himself watching Roma's win over Inter from team bus
Jose Mourinho filmed himself watching Roma's win over Inter from the car park.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Florentino Perez continues to call for Super League & attacks PSG president
Florentino Perez isn't backing down in his desire for the Super League to be introduced.
Alessia Russo still sees herself 'developing' with Man Utd despite expiring contract
Alessia Russo has hinted she wants to stay at Man Utd despite not yet agreeing a new contract with the club.
Arsenal flex their title credentials by dismantling Antonio Conte's Tottenham
Arsenal proved their status as title contenders with an emphatic north London derby victory.
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point
Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa: 10-man Leeds hold on for vital point.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Frenkie de Jong left out of Barcelona squad to face Inter
Frenkie de Jong has failed to make Barcelona's squad for the Champions League trip to Inter.
Federico Chiesa returns to light Juventus training
Federico Chiesa has returned to light training with Juventus after suffering an ACL earlier in the year.
William Saliba confirms Arsenal contract talks
William Saliba confirms he has held talks with Arsenal about a new contract.
Fikayo Tomori admits frustration at England snubs ahead of Chelsea return
Fikayo Tomori admits he has a point to prove on his return to Chelsea with Milan in the Champions League.
West Ham 2-0 Wolves: Wanderers replace Hammers in Premier League relegation zone
West Ham climbed out of the relegation zone with a 2-0 win against Wolves on Saturday evening, with Bruno Lage's men replacing them in the bottom three.
Transfer rumours: Haaland's wage hike; Barça and Arsenal want Neves
Sunday's transfer rumours, including stories on Erling Haaland, Ruben Neves, Cody Gakpo and more.
Chelsea pursuing Christopher Nkunku & Josko Gvardiol deals
Chelsea are looking to strike a double deal to sign RB Leipzig duo Christopher Nkunku & Josko Gvardiol.
90min
866
Followers
10K+
Post
57K+
Views
ABOUT
90min is the world's largest football community delivering authentic content in 11 languages to more than 50 million fans globally. With a professional team of editors in our newsrooms in London, São Paulo, Manila, New York and Tel Aviv as well as on-the-ground journalists in Europe, the United States, Latin America and Asia, 90min covers football up-close from the fan's perspective. At 90min we don't speak at fans. We speak with them. Because we are fans.https://www.90min.com/
Comments / 0