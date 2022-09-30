Read full article on original website
curiousKC | A Collection of KC’s Latinx Stories
One quick search of the word “heritage” and a few definitions pop up. One struck a chord: legacy. This month, from Sept. 15 through Oct. 15, is Hispanic Heritage Month, which is a time to honor Kansas City’s Latinx legacy. So, Flatland curated a list of community stories from the past several years.
One Johnson County city lands on Best Places to Live for Families list
Olathe, Kansas, is the third-best place in the U.S. for families to live, according to Fortune, thanks to hospital access, schools and more.
Hundreds of Kansas City employees accept retirement buyouts
Kansas City said hundreds of employees accepted retirement buyouts, saving the city $32 million over five years and avoiding layoffs.
Fly high! For sale in Missouri… An airport plus more
A 59-acre property in Cass County hits the open market that includes an FAA-registered airport and many hangars that can be converted into homes.
WLBT
Brandon preteen places second 2nd in American Royal World Series of BBQ in Kansas City
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WLBT) - The American Royal World Series of BBQ kicked off in Kansas City, Missouri Saturday night, and a Brandon native showed KC what Mississippi barbecue is all about. Alexis Garrett, 11, traveled all the way from Brandon with her parents Hanna and Wes to compete in...
The historical Kansas City Club building completed in 1922 is now Hotel Kansas City
Kansas City Club Building nka Hotel Kansas City, Kansas City, MO 64105.Clubwiki, CC BY-SA 3.0, via Wikimedia Commons. What used to be called the Kansas City Club Building was constructed in 1920. It stands 15-stories tall and is located at 1228 Baltimore Avenue in downtown Kansas City, Missouri in the Library District. In 2002, this building was listed on the National Register of Historic Places. The interior is artistic and beautiful. The above-pictured building was the club's meeting place from 1922 to 2001.
Hotel Muehlebach's history overpowers speculation about the 'Blue Lady' apparition
Muehlebach Hotel in Kansas City. Photo by poster in August 2006.Americasroof at English Wikipedia., CC BY-SA 2.5, via Wikimedia Commons. Hotel Muehlebach goes back decades. It’s part of Kansas City Marriott Downtown today.
Kansas City animal hospital dealing with coyote attacks
Staff at Fairway Animal Hospital in Kansas City, Missouri, are warning pet owners after seeing several animals killed due to coyote attacks.
In January 2022, the El Torreon in Kansas City became a part of the National Register of Historic Places
Exterior of El Torreon Ballroom.Image via KCUrbanCore via Twitter. From dancing to skating to top concert performers, this historic venue lives. The old El Torreon Ballroom is now part of the National Register of Historic Places as of January 3, 2022. This building located at 3101 Gillham Plaza in Kansas City, Missouri is definitely historic.
Kansas City, Missouri, motorcyclist dies following crash near Smithville Lake
The motorcyclist, 34-year-old Donald Hundley, was initially in critical condition following the crash. The sheriff's office announced Monday morning that he passed away on Thursday.
Cutting on Gladstone Boulevard in Kansas City leaves one dead
At about 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Kansas City police were called to Gladstone Boulevard and Independence Avenue in regard to a cutting.
It's hard to believe Kansas City's Swope Park is bigger than New York's Central Park and it's filled with things to do
Starlight Theatre (stage), Kansas City, Missouri.Charvex, Public domain, via Wikimedia Commons. In 1896, philanthropist Thomas H. Swope donated 1,334 acres of land to Kansas City. It was named Swope Park and is the largest park in the city. In the years that followed, the Kansas City Zoo was developed as well as the oldest public golf course in Kansas City.
The Little Victories I Observed While at the License Office in Warrensburg
Life can be difficult and sometimes it's the little victories that can make a difference. My little victory on Friday was getting in and out of the license office in Warrensburg in about 30 minutes. It was fairly quick, especially for the last day of the month when procrastinators like me all needed to get new tags to keep our vehicles legal. I was also treated to a few other little victories while I was hanging out and waiting in line.
Pumpkin patches, corn mazes and more fall fun in the Kansas City area
Fall has arrived in Kansas City, so it's time to fill your weekends at local pumpkin patches, corn mazes and fall festivals.
KCTV 5
‘It’s been devastating’: Kansas City couple on rescue mission after Hurricane Ian hits Florida
KANSAS CITY, Mo (KCTV) -- Making Kansas City proud all the way down in Florida. A couple that has deep roots here in the metro is on a rescue mission right now on Sanibel Island. The causeway is the only place Shawn Stilley and Heather Park could go to get...
inkansascity.com
Tudor Reformation: Designer Kurt Knapstein Brings a Classic Brookside Home into the 21st Century
In 2017, Kurt Knapstein introduced his friends to his new home on a gracious street in Kansas City, Missouri. The classic Tudor had great lines and a generous lot, but it needed some care. “I’m only the fourth owner, and the house was deteriorating,” he says. “As soon as I closed on the sale, I hosted an open house for friends, clients, and neighbors. Immediately after that the house was gutted to the studs.”
Nearly 100 vehicle break-ins being investigated in Overland Park
Dozens of Overland Park residents near 139th Street and Metcalf Avenue woke up to find their car window shattered and items inside gone.
With experience from Mexico, bakery owner finds success in Independence
All of the work that happens every day at Don Chago Bakery in Independence comes from a long line of family experience, starting in Mexico.
2 Kansas City suspects took turns shooting 23-year-old victim
KANSAS CITY—A Kansas City man has been charged in connection with the fatal shooting of John L. Greer on Aug. 19, 2022, in the 3500 block of Wayne Avenue, according to Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker. Nathaniel Carter, 21, faces Murder in the 2nd Degree, or in the...
Missouri man falls asleep at the wheel, injured in crash
CLINTON COUNTY—A Missouri man was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Saturday in Clinton County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Rio driven by Gregory J. White, 41, Kansas City, Mo., was northbound on southeast Cannonball Road just north of Holt. The car traveled off...
